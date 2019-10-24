FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 October 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 October 2019.

Published 24 October 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the criteria used to block a member of the public from accessing Ministry of Defence social media feeds

Ref: MOD: 2019/08767 PDF, 29.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of days at sea for the Type 23 fleet from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019

Ref: MOD: 2019/08235 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding how many people have been accepted onto Royal Navy officer training with equivalent qualifications (not UCAS points) between 2010 to 2019

Ref: MOD: 2019/08124 PDF, 59.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the seismic surveys of the Hovercrafts RNG GH2055 and 2013 in the Persian Gulf on 15 November 1977 (attachments)

Ref: UKHO: 2019/08292 PDF, 331KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the seismic surveys of the Hovercrafts RNG GH2055 and 2013 in the Persian Gulf on 15 November 1977

Ref: UKHO: 2019/08292 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Request of information in relation to response FOI ref 2019/06747

Ref: DIO: 2019/08019 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the deployment of RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B Lighting aircraft to Cyprus for Exercise 'Lighting Dawn' on 21st May 2019

Ref: RAF: 2019/07230 PDF, 39KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding documents held by Ministry of Defence in relation to the presence of asbestos within the OWOB between 1990 and 2010

Ref: DIO: EIR 2019/16069 PDF, 15MB, 390 pages

Information regarding the preferred dates and areas for entry for all the hunts who are licenced to use the Salisbury Plain Training Area during Hunting season

Ref: DIO: EIR 2017/10713 PDF, 299KB, 7 pages

Request of information regarding all asbestos surveys held by Ministry of Defence in relation to the presence of asbestos within the OWOB including Phase 2 asbestos surveys between 2001 and 2004

Ref: DIO: 2019/07488 PDF, 3.78MB

Request for information on various Ministry of Defence (MoD) policies

Ref: DIO: 2019/07431 PDF, 438KB, 33 pages

Request for information regarding most recent version of JSP 315 Part 2 Building Performance Standards - BPS 1.2 - Service Families Accommodation

Ref: DIO: 2019/07835 PDF, 365KB, 5 pages

Request for information regarding land located in Norton Fitzwarren Taunton at the Cross Keys Roundabout

Ref: DIO: 2019/07499 PDF, 131KB, 2 pages

Request of information on the location of all MoD/Armed Forces golf courses and the annual cost of maintaining the golf courses

Ref: DIO: 2019/07098 PDF, 196KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of ordnance devices discovered over the last 3 financial years

Ref: 2019/09268 PDF, 167KB, 9 pages

Details

