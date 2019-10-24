FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 October 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 October 2019.
Documents
Information regarding the criteria used to block a member of the public from accessing Ministry of Defence social media feeds
Ref: MOD: 2019/08767 PDF, 29.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of days at sea for the Type 23 fleet from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019
Ref: MOD: 2019/08235 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the seismic surveys of the Hovercrafts RNG GH2055 and 2013 in the Persian Gulf on 15 November 1977 (attachments)
Ref: UKHO: 2019/08292 PDF, 331KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the seismic surveys of the Hovercrafts RNG GH2055 and 2013 in the Persian Gulf on 15 November 1977
Ref: UKHO: 2019/08292 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Request of information in relation to response FOI ref 2019/06747
Ref: DIO: 2019/08019 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the deployment of RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B Lighting aircraft to Cyprus for Exercise 'Lighting Dawn' on 21st May 2019
Ref: RAF: 2019/07230 PDF, 39KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding documents held by Ministry of Defence in relation to the presence of asbestos within the OWOB between 1990 and 2010
Ref: DIO: EIR 2019/16069 PDF, 15MB, 390 pages
Information regarding the preferred dates and areas for entry for all the hunts who are licenced to use the Salisbury Plain Training Area during Hunting season
Ref: DIO: EIR 2017/10713 PDF, 299KB, 7 pages
Request for information on various Ministry of Defence (MoD) policies
Ref: DIO: 2019/07431 PDF, 438KB, 33 pages
Request for information regarding most recent version of JSP 315 Part 2 Building Performance Standards - BPS 1.2 - Service Families Accommodation
Ref: DIO: 2019/07835 PDF, 365KB, 5 pages
Request for information regarding land located in Norton Fitzwarren Taunton at the Cross Keys Roundabout
Ref: DIO: 2019/07499 PDF, 131KB, 2 pages
Request of information on the location of all MoD/Armed Forces golf courses and the annual cost of maintaining the golf courses
Ref: DIO: 2019/07098 PDF, 196KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of ordnance devices discovered over the last 3 financial years
Ref: 2019/09268 PDF, 167KB, 9 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 October 2019.