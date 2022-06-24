FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 June 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 June 2022.

Ministry of Defence
24 June 2022

DO A4 (Military) A list of UKHO’s current Projects and Programmes and additional information

Ref: 2022/05656 PDF, 120 KB, 3 pages

How many non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)/agreements with ‘confidentiality clauses’ has the British Army signed with staff, armed forces personnel, or contractors relating to complaints and/or settlements from 1 Jan 2018 to 2 May 2022

Ref: 2022/05386 PDF, 139 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding EX MOD Land Rover 110 Chassis number SALLDRAC7BA280654

Ref: 2022/06339 PDF, 132 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Ex MOD vehicle - Truck Utility Winterised Light Plain Hard Top 4X4 Land Rover 90 Diesel

Ref: 2022/06055 PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages

Booking in and out procedures by personnel on foot or vehicle and other questions

Ref: 2022/05163 PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender (WOLF/Remus) registration number KH14AA

Ref: 2022/05105 PDF, 216 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender (WOLF/Remus) registration number KH14AA (Annex A – E)

Ref: 2022/05105 PDF, 875 KB, 7 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Air-Droppable

Ref: 2022/04880 PDF, 193 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Air-Droppable (Annex A – E)

Ref: 2022/04880 PDF, 5.69 MB, 6 pages

Information regarding Ex Military Cast/auctioned off vehicle JT95AB MAN SV TRUCK CARGO

Ref: 2022/04940 PDF, 118 KB, 1 page

Information regarding Ex Military Cast/auctioned off vehicle JT95AB MAN SV TRUCK CARGO (Annex A – C)

Ref: 2022/04940 PDF, 137 KB, 3 pages

Request for the service details and ERM of a cast Harley Davidson MT350 motorcycle

Ref: 2022/06565 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Military history of ex-MOD vehicle ERM MU22AA

Ref: 2022/06370 PDF, 248 KB, 2 pages

Military history of ex-MOD vehicle ERM MU22AA (Annex A to E)

Ref: 2022/06370 PDF, 316 KB, 6 pages

Request for technical documentation for Support Vehicle (SV) – MAN Trucks (All Variants)

Ref: 2022/06518 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages

A search of the 'main' AWE archive database and other questions

Ref: 2021/02313 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

A search of the 'main' AWE archive database and other questions (Annex)

Ref: 2021/02313 PDF, 813 KB, 3 pages

Data relating to the number of allegations against armed forces personnel of sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism, disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind, misconduct in and around Brecon, Powys

Ref: 2022/05550 PDF, 110 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding investigations into the murders and attempted murders of British soldiers by terrorists

Ref: 2022/05309 PDF, 137 KB, 1 page

Information regarding Land Rover Defender 110 registration E269 KNO

Ref: 2022/06590 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender 110 registration E269 KNO (Annex A – C)

Ref: 2022/06590 PDF, 557 KB, 3 pages

