FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 June 2022
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 June 2022.
Documents
DO A4 (Military) A list of UKHO’s current Projects and Programmes and additional information
Ref: 2022/05656 PDF, 120 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
How many non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)/agreements with ‘confidentiality clauses’ has the British Army signed with staff, armed forces personnel, or contractors relating to complaints and/or settlements from 1 Jan 2018 to 2 May 2022
Ref: 2022/05386 PDF, 139 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding EX MOD Land Rover 110 Chassis number SALLDRAC7BA280654
Ref: 2022/06339 PDF, 132 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Ex MOD vehicle - Truck Utility Winterised Light Plain Hard Top 4X4 Land Rover 90 Diesel
Ref: 2022/06055 PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Booking in and out procedures by personnel on foot or vehicle and other questions
Ref: 2022/05163 PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender (WOLF/Remus) registration number KH14AA
Ref: 2022/05105 PDF, 216 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender (WOLF/Remus) registration number KH14AA (Annex A – E)
Ref: 2022/05105 PDF, 875 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Air-Droppable
Ref: 2022/04880 PDF, 193 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Air-Droppable (Annex A – E)
Ref: 2022/04880 PDF, 5.69 MB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Ex Military Cast/auctioned off vehicle JT95AB MAN SV TRUCK CARGO
Ref: 2022/04940 PDF, 118 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Ex Military Cast/auctioned off vehicle JT95AB MAN SV TRUCK CARGO (Annex A – C)
Ref: 2022/04940 PDF, 137 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for the service details and ERM of a cast Harley Davidson MT350 motorcycle
Ref: 2022/06565 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Military history of ex-MOD vehicle ERM MU22AA
Ref: 2022/06370 PDF, 248 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Military history of ex-MOD vehicle ERM MU22AA (Annex A to E)
Ref: 2022/06370 PDF, 316 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for technical documentation for Support Vehicle (SV) – MAN Trucks (All Variants)
Ref: 2022/06518 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
A search of the 'main' AWE archive database and other questions
Ref: 2021/02313 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
A search of the 'main' AWE archive database and other questions (Annex)
Ref: 2021/02313 PDF, 813 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Data relating to the number of allegations against armed forces personnel of sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism, disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind, misconduct in and around Brecon, Powys
Ref: 2022/05550 PDF, 110 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding investigations into the murders and attempted murders of British soldiers by terrorists
Ref: 2022/05309 PDF, 137 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender 110 registration E269 KNO
Ref: 2022/06590 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Land Rover Defender 110 registration E269 KNO (Annex A – C)
Ref: 2022/06590 PDF, 557 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 June 2022.