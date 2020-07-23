FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 July 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 July 2020.
Documents
Information regarding how much time off have staff been given to attend social events between 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2019/13436 PDF, 21.7KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for RAF serviceman Sgt John Edward Muldowney
Ref: 2019/13013 PDF, 20.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships that are known to qualify for the Naval General Service Medal clasp Malay
Ref: 2019/12155 PDF, 235KB, 21 pages
Question regarding the Forces Help to Buy scheme on if any service personnel have defaulted on their loans at any time
Ref: 2019/12110 PDF, 20.5KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding the medal entitlement for RAF serviceman Sgt S A E King service number: 341648
Ref: 2019/12206 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD Transparency Data: spending £25,000 from January to December 2019
Ref: 2019/11615 PDF, 20.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many sick days have civil servants in MOD taken from 1 January to 31 May 2019
Ref: 2019/09365 PDF, 40.8KB, 3 pages
Request for information regarding the full medal entitlement of William Kenealy of the Royal Artillery
Ref: 2019/09187 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding medal entitlement for former WW2 RAF serviceman LT Duncan Edward De La Hoyde (29.10.1916 to 2.3.1988)
Ref: 2019/07826 PDF, 190KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding the medal entitlement of Lt Col Arthur William Greaves (1898 to 1960)
Ref: 2019/06722 PDF, 27.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the workforce management from 2011 to 2020
Ref: 2020/04817 PDF, 35.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much the MOD spent on allowances for British soldiers overseas
Ref: 2020/05383 PDF, 30.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding hiring and firing within the Civil Service
Ref: 2020/05540 PDF, 38.4KB, 3 pages
Information regarding hiring and firing within the Civil Service Annex A
Ref: 2020/05540 View online Download CSV 1.23MB
Information regarding how many civilians are on a contract under the MOD F161 with the Adventurous Training Group
Ref: 2020/05505 PDF, 31.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the delivery of Veterans UK services during the COVID-19 crisis
Ref: 2020/04889 PDF, 33.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees
Ref: 2020/05832 and 2020/05835 PDF, 31.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's spend and transparency data
Ref: 2020/05475, 2020/05477, 2020/05480 and 2020/05479 PDF, 34.3KB, 2 pages
Details
