FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 July 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 July 2020.

Published 23 July 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding how much time off have staff been given to attend social events between 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2019/13436 PDF, 21.7KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for RAF serviceman Sgt John Edward Muldowney

Ref: 2019/13013 PDF, 20.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships that are known to qualify for the Naval General Service Medal clasp Malay

Ref: 2019/12155 PDF, 235KB, 21 pages

Question regarding the Forces Help to Buy scheme on if any service personnel have defaulted on their loans at any time

Ref: 2019/12110 PDF, 20.5KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding the medal entitlement for RAF serviceman Sgt S A E King service number: 341648

Ref: 2019/12206 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD Transparency Data: spending £25,000 from January to December 2019

Ref: 2019/11615 PDF, 20.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many sick days have civil servants in MOD taken from 1 January to 31 May 2019

Ref: 2019/09365 PDF, 40.8KB, 3 pages

Request for information regarding the full medal entitlement of William Kenealy of the Royal Artillery

Ref: 2019/09187 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding medal entitlement for former WW2 RAF serviceman LT Duncan Edward De La Hoyde (29.10.1916 to 2.3.1988)

Ref: 2019/07826 PDF, 190KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding the medal entitlement of Lt Col Arthur William Greaves (1898 to 1960)

Ref: 2019/06722 PDF, 27.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the workforce management from 2011 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04817 PDF, 35.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much the MOD spent on allowances for British soldiers overseas

Ref: 2020/05383 PDF, 30.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding hiring and firing within the Civil Service

Ref: 2020/05540 PDF, 38.4KB, 3 pages

Information regarding hiring and firing within the Civil Service Annex A

Ref: 2020/05540 View online Download CSV 1.23MB

Information regarding how many civilians are on a contract under the MOD F161 with the Adventurous Training Group

Ref: 2020/05505 PDF, 31.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the delivery of Veterans UK services during the COVID-19 crisis

Ref: 2020/04889 PDF, 33.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of complaints of victimisation, discrimination or hate crimes of the learning disabled by the MOD between 2002 and 2020

Ref: 2020/05840 PDF, 30.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees

Ref: 2020/05832 and 2020/05835 PDF, 31.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD's spend and transparency data

Ref: 2020/05475, 2020/05477, 2020/05480 and 2020/05479 PDF, 34.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much was spent by the MOD for the provision of new items of office furniture and equipment to facilitate working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown

Ref: 2020/05777 PDF, 32.9KB, 2 pages

