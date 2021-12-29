FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 December 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 December 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 December 2021

Documents

Request for information on installation instructions 81mm in Mortar Kit in Rover 1 tonne Army code 61904

Ref: 2021/11313 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the daily operation brief to the roadside bombing at Ballyuggan Road, Downpatrick

Ref: 2021/09776 PDF, 209 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding ex-army pinzgauer TUM military ERM JL17AA chassis number VAG71621320004420

Ref: 2021/11309 PDF, 407 KB, 7 pages

Request for information regarding a list of the Cat A and Cat B Projects for 2020 to 2030 for the areas of the Defence Equipment and Support programme (EPP and ESP)

Ref: 2021/08822 PDF, 935 KB, 8 pages

Request for the names of all Category A and B programmes for the Defence Equipment Plan 2019 to 2029, and 2020 to 2030, both EPP and ESP

Ref: 2021/07732 PDF, 1.43 MB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information request for vehicle merlin reports, record cards or any service history on penman trailer Army reg number yy93aa cassis number 6898/111

Ref: 2021/09631 PDF, 147 KB, 7 pages

Request for British Army demographic information in support of research study, MODREC ethics approval number 830/MODREC/17

Ref: 2021/05173 PDF, 143 KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the recruitment of the ACF and CCF from 2010 to 2020

Ref: 2021/05975 and 2021/0597 PDF, 28.4 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many female soldiers are there in the British Army Infantry regiments and other questions

Ref: 2021/06523 PDF, 177 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the exact wording of the oath of allegiance spoken by all new conscripts into the British Army both at enlisted and commissioned officer level

Ref: 2021/06951 PDF, 39.8 KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many people have applied to transfer to the Army Welfare Service and were accepted and other questions

Ref: 2021/07551 PDF, 201 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of Dental Officers in the RADC in 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/08101 PDF, 71.5 KB, 2 pages

Request for an electronic copy or link to the full set of current Rules mentioned in a letter of 1 July 2021

Ref: 2021/07450 PDF, 3.81 MB, 123 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for a copy of the latest AAC Policy (version 5.1) on selection, training, employment and promotion: reference 20190626

Ref: 2020/07815 PDF, 556 KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request on the details of an MOD Employment Contract called the Type S Engagement

Ref: 2021/00986 PDF, 227 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many Reserve officers (compared to Regular) conducted paid PhDs this year, compared to last year, 2020

Ref: 2021/02455 PDF, 45.6 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many serving soldiers have known food allergy and other questions

Ref: 021/04207 PDF, 269 KB, 10 pages

Information regarding the number of trained service personnel who achieve the lowest possible score on the Army's physical training assessment

Ref: 2021/04735 and 2021/01517 PDF, 166 KB, 3 pages

Information relating to the Safeguarding Practice Review, HQSW, June 2020

Ref: 2021/03025 PDF, 704 KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for a copy of MOD’s policy covering medical entry requirements for the British Army regarding mental health and depression

Ref: 2021/05259 PDF, 1.85 MB, 203 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for a table displaying the current (2021) Army Manning requirements (officer) for the following Corps: RE, REME, R.Signals, RLC, AGC (RMP) and the AGC (SPS)and other questions

Ref: 2021/04801 PDF, 60.3 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the pay groups of all the roles in the royal engineers

Ref: 2021/05175 PDF, 157 KB, 4 pages

Request for a list of the versions of The Queen's Regulations for the Army 1975 which were in force during the years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014

Ref: 2021/05716 PDF, 9.14 MB, 1112 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 December 2021.

Published 29 December 2021

Related content

COVID-19 vaccinations

Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website