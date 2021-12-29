FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 December 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 December 2021.
Documents
Request for information on installation instructions 81mm in Mortar Kit in Rover 1 tonne Army code 61904
Ref: 2021/11313 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the daily operation brief to the roadside bombing at Ballyuggan Road, Downpatrick
Ref: 2021/09776 PDF, 209 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding ex-army pinzgauer TUM military ERM JL17AA chassis number VAG71621320004420
Ref: 2021/11309 PDF, 407 KB, 7 pages
Request for the names of all Category A and B programmes for the Defence Equipment Plan 2019 to 2029, and 2020 to 2030, both EPP and ESP
Ref: 2021/07732 PDF, 1.43 MB, 13 pages
Information request for vehicle merlin reports, record cards or any service history on penman trailer Army reg number yy93aa cassis number 6898/111
Ref: 2021/09631 PDF, 147 KB, 7 pages
Request for British Army demographic information in support of research study, MODREC ethics approval number 830/MODREC/17
Ref: 2021/05173 PDF, 143 KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the recruitment of the ACF and CCF from 2010 to 2020
Ref: 2021/05975 and 2021/0597 PDF, 28.4 KB, 2 pages
Question on how many female soldiers are there in the British Army Infantry regiments and other questions
Ref: 2021/06523 PDF, 177 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people have applied to transfer to the Army Welfare Service and were accepted and other questions
Ref: 2021/07551 PDF, 201 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of Dental Officers in the RADC in 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/08101 PDF, 71.5 KB, 2 pages
Request for an electronic copy or link to the full set of current Rules mentioned in a letter of 1 July 2021
Ref: 2021/07450 PDF, 3.81 MB, 123 pages
Request for a copy of the latest AAC Policy (version 5.1) on selection, training, employment and promotion: reference 20190626
Ref: 2020/07815 PDF, 556 KB, 33 pages
Request on the details of an MOD Employment Contract called the Type S Engagement
Ref: 2021/00986 PDF, 227 KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many Reserve officers (compared to Regular) conducted paid PhDs this year, compared to last year, 2020
Ref: 2021/02455 PDF, 45.6 KB, 2 pages
Question on how many serving soldiers have known food allergy and other questions
Ref: 021/04207 PDF, 269 KB, 10 pages
Information regarding the number of trained service personnel who achieve the lowest possible score on the Army's physical training assessment
Ref: 2021/04735 and 2021/01517 PDF, 166 KB, 3 pages
Information relating to the Safeguarding Practice Review, HQSW, June 2020
Ref: 2021/03025 PDF, 704 KB, 25 pages
Request for a copy of MOD’s policy covering medical entry requirements for the British Army regarding mental health and depression
Ref: 2021/05259 PDF, 1.85 MB, 203 pages
Information regarding the pay groups of all the roles in the royal engineers
Ref: 2021/05175 PDF, 157 KB, 4 pages
Request for a list of the versions of The Queen's Regulations for the Army 1975 which were in force during the years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014
Ref: 2021/05716 PDF, 9.14 MB, 1112 pages
Details
