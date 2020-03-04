FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 2 March 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 2 March 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the bidding processes of the sale of Lincomb PSD site
Ref: 2019/12386 PDF, 1.72MB, 4 pages
Request for a copy of the Defence Information Note 2011/DIN 06-11
Ref: 2019/13110 PDF, 3.29MB, 6 pages
Information regarding the definition for day firing, night firing and late firing
Ref: 2019/13365 PDF, 869KB, 2 pages
Contact details for Mr Graham Dalton, Chief Executive at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO)
Ref: 2019/12866 PDF, 864KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much is spent on housing the armed forces with private rent from January 2018 to November 2019
Ref: 2019/12863 PDF, 761KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of vacant MOD properties in Scotland for each year from 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2019/12313 PDF, 845KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether armed forces personnel are subject to radiation exposure through the use of the SA80 SUSAT scope
Ref: 2019/13567 PDF, 36.6KB, 1 page
Information regarding an investigation where soldiers were filmed using a Jeremy Corbyn poster for target practice in 2019
Ref: 2019/12620 PDF, 1.26MB, 7 pages
Information regarding the current number of army personnel trained to drive heavy goods vehicles
Ref: 2019/12174/13/04 PDF, 27.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the army would accept applicants who have eczema
Ref: 2019/10604/04/02 PDF, 1.98MB, 193 pages
Information regarding a full breakdown of the assessment criteria and pass mark for the Parachute Regiment
Ref: 2019/11940/05/02 PDF, 30.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding each regiment's regulations
Ref: 2019/11403/13/04 PDF, 26.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of commonwealth citizens accepted for initial assessment to the British Army in 2019
Ref: 2019/11131/13/04 PDF, 49KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of commonwealth citizens accepted for initial assessment to the British army over 2019
Ref: 2019/12995/04/02 PDF, 29.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding figures that the Army should have recruited for AGC(SPS) 2018-19 to compare the shortfall
Ref: 2019/10442/13/04 PDF, 30.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the recruiting areas of each infantry battalion
Ref: 2019/09785/04/02 PDF, 49.3KB, 11 pages
Information regarding the number of soldiers since 2010 who have served in the Infantry or are currently in the Infantry and beyond the age of 45
Ref: 2019/10387/13/04 PDF, 47.4KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the Army Cadet Force and the Reserve Forces
Ref: 2019/10534/10/05 PDF, 54.6KB, 6 pages
Information regarding RLC soldiers
Ref: 2019/10175/13/04 PDF, 37.1KB, 3 pages
Information regarding an updated copy of the current Honorary Colonels in the British Army
Ref: 2019/09945/13/04 PDF, 123KB, 14 pages
Information regarding the type of infrastructure in the Golf and Romeo towers in Northern Ireland
Ref: 2019/12962 PDF, 2.8MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Golf and Romeo towers constructed in Northern Ireland
Ref: 2019/12745 PDF, 5.13MB, 2 pages
Information regarding all intelligence reports in relation to the murder of Mr Charles Watson in 1987
Ref: 2019/11703 PDF, 11.6MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the death of Gunner Paul Sheppard
Ref: 2019/10174 PDF, 2.75MB, 3 pages
