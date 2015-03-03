FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 2 March 2015

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 2 March 2015.

Published 3 March 2015
Last updated 24 August 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 2 March 2015.

Published 3 March 2015
Last updated 24 August 2018 + show all updates
  1. Removed classified Eurofighter Typhoon information.
  2. Added new FOI response for Army allowance taxation and Eurofighter Typhoon purchase contract.
  3. Added new FOI response for aircraft over St Eval, Cornwall.
  4. Added FOI response Bernard Gray CDM hotel stays.
  5. First published.

Related content