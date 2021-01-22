FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 January 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 January 2021.

Documents

Information regarding unit service and maintenance history for Penman trailer ERM XM76AA from the JAMES system

Ref: 2020/13675 PDF, 433KB, 2 pages

Data history for Landrover wolf brought from Brightwells auction MOD registration is KV41AA

Ref: 2020/14050 PDF, 584KB, 3 pages

List of current RAF Cadet wings, current squadrons and locations

Ref: 2020/13568 PDF, 316KB, 23 pages

Request for military service history for ex-MOD Landrover Wolf TUL FFR former registration PR89AA

Ref: 2021/00261 PDF, 279KB, 3 pages

Request for vehicle history report for Penman trailer including annex ZS03AA vehicle history

Ref: 2021/00117 PDF, 186KB, 3 pages

Request for a print out or copy of the front page of MDP’s internal intranet

Ref: 2020/12218 PDF, 296KB, 3 pages

Information regarding all crimes that fall under offence of stalking and harassment between February 1 to November 9 2020

Ref: 12309/20 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Information regarding location and offence of all crimes committed by people in possession of UK police of British military Firearm

Ref: 2020/12116 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Request for copies of training materials used to train officers on the use of stop-and-search powers since 27 September 2016

Ref: 2020/12152 PDF, 1.03MB, 38 pages

Information regarding the number of arrests and prosecutions under section 27 of Sexual Offences Act 2003

Ref: 2020/12241 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle and service history records for ex-MOD Land Rover defender military registration number PS69AA

Ref: 2020/14061 PDF, 771KB, 9 pages

Information regarding number of correspondence cases UKHO received in the financial year ending March 2020

Ref: 2020/13493 PDF, 194KB, 3 pages

Request for names, job titles, telephone numbers, and email addresses for UKHO organisation

Ref: 2020/13431 PDF, 196KB, 4 pages

Request for access to Bathymetic survey for Belfast Harbour

Ref: 2020/13882 PDF, 59.3KB, 1 page

Request for information on purchased vehicle LS88AA

Ref: 2021/00295 PDF, 693KB, 11 pages

Request for a copy of the latest amended edition of the Bedford TM 4x4 parts manual

Ref: 2020/14019 PDF, 10.5MB, 609 pages

Information regarding number of applications made for compensation through Armed Forces Compensation Scheme for a blast traumatic brain injury by veteran members or family members on behalf of personnel

Ref: 2020/11960 PDF, 608KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of notes from former Brigadier Colin Findlay to the Service Complaints Ombudsman for Armed Forces dated 10 December 2018

Ref: 2020/13226 PDF, 131KB, 4 pages

Information regarding a list of television productions that the Army has assisted in making over the last 5 years

Ref: 2020/13877 PDF, 70.3KB, 2 pages

Request for AESPs 2330-D-128-532 and 2323-D-128-533

Ref: 2020/13997 PDF, 1.81MB, 64 pages

Information regarding the RAF Air Traffic Control branch and the percentage chance of reaching further service for a male new entrant

Ref: 2020/13496 PDF, 1.67MB, 3 pages

Information regarding a memorial for service people that lost their life in the Brecon Beacons

Ref: 2020/13645 PDF, 550KB, 2 pages

Number of UK Armed Forces UAV Personnel who received an initial assessment of PTSD

Ref: 2020/13722 PDF, 1.39MB, 4 pages

