FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 January 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 January 2021.
Documents
Information regarding unit service and maintenance history for Penman trailer ERM XM76AA from the JAMES system
Ref: 2020/13675 PDF, 433KB, 2 pages
Data history for Landrover wolf brought from Brightwells auction MOD registration is KV41AA
Ref: 2020/14050 PDF, 584KB, 3 pages
List of current RAF Cadet wings, current squadrons and locations
Ref: 2020/13568 PDF, 316KB, 23 pages
Request for military service history for ex-MOD Landrover Wolf TUL FFR former registration PR89AA
Ref: 2021/00261 PDF, 279KB, 3 pages
Request for vehicle history report for Penman trailer including annex ZS03AA vehicle history
Ref: 2021/00117 PDF, 186KB, 3 pages
Request for a print out or copy of the front page of MDP’s internal intranet
Ref: 2020/12218 PDF, 296KB, 3 pages
Information regarding all crimes that fall under offence of stalking and harassment between February 1 to November 9 2020
Ref: 12309/20 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Information regarding location and offence of all crimes committed by people in possession of UK police of British military Firearm
Ref: 2020/12116 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Request for copies of training materials used to train officers on the use of stop-and-search powers since 27 September 2016
Ref: 2020/12152 PDF, 1.03MB, 38 pages
Information regarding the number of arrests and prosecutions under section 27 of Sexual Offences Act 2003
Ref: 2020/12241 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicle and service history records for ex-MOD Land Rover defender military registration number PS69AA
Ref: 2020/14061 PDF, 771KB, 9 pages
Information regarding number of correspondence cases UKHO received in the financial year ending March 2020
Ref: 2020/13493 PDF, 194KB, 3 pages
Request for names, job titles, telephone numbers, and email addresses for UKHO organisation
Ref: 2020/13431 PDF, 196KB, 4 pages
Request for access to Bathymetic survey for Belfast Harbour
Ref: 2020/13882 PDF, 59.3KB, 1 page
Request for information on purchased vehicle LS88AA
Ref: 2021/00295 PDF, 693KB, 11 pages
Request for a copy of the latest amended edition of the Bedford TM 4x4 parts manual
Ref: 2020/14019 PDF, 10.5MB, 609 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for a copy of notes from former Brigadier Colin Findlay to the Service Complaints Ombudsman for Armed Forces dated 10 December 2018
Ref: 2020/13226 PDF, 131KB, 4 pages
Information regarding a list of television productions that the Army has assisted in making over the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/13877 PDF, 70.3KB, 2 pages
Request for AESPs 2330-D-128-532 and 2323-D-128-533
Ref: 2020/13997 PDF, 1.81MB, 64 pages
Information regarding the RAF Air Traffic Control branch and the percentage chance of reaching further service for a male new entrant
Ref: 2020/13496 PDF, 1.67MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a memorial for service people that lost their life in the Brecon Beacons
Ref: 2020/13645 PDF, 550KB, 2 pages
Number of UK Armed Forces UAV Personnel who received an initial assessment of PTSD
Ref: 2020/13722 PDF, 1.39MB, 4 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 January 2021.
Brexit
Check how the new Brexit rules affect you