FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 April 2022
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 April 2022.
Documents
Documentation and history for ex-mod Snatch Land Rover reg number 26-KK-83
Ref: 2021/08082 PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
Documentation and history for ex-mod Snatch Land Rover reg number 26-KK-83(Annex A to E)
Ref: 2021/08082 PDF, 794 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on vehicle merlin reports, vehicle record cards or any other service history on a Penman trailer Army reg no: zf39aa chassis number: 6901/166
Ref: 2021/09629 PDF, 31 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on vehicle merlin reports, vehicle record cards or any other service history on a Penman trailer Army reg no: zf39aa chassis number: 6901/166 (Annex A to E)
Ref: 2021/09629 PDF, 45.6 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Updated data for calendar years 2020 and 2021 about the purchase of 100mg and 200mg modafinil packs of tablets
Ref: 2022/02699 PDF, 37.1 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information UKHO in relation to their contract’s register
Ref: 2022/02989 PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
History on ex-military series 2 land rover chassis number 141101915
Ref: 2021/08127 PDF, 644 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for AESP 5825-D-100-211 and AESP 5825-D-100-201
Ref: 2021/09783 PDF, 31.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
The number of individual police officers within MDP to have been medically retired
Ref: 2021/02030 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages
The number of police officers within MDP affected by mental health issues
Ref: 2021/02041 PDF, 148 KB, 3 pages
Information as to whether officers can change their holster for their taser or side arm for their preferences
Ref: 2021/02227 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
How many police officers and police staff MDP have employed dedicated to investigating fraud and other economic crime
Ref: 2022/02735 PDF, 83.9 KB, 2 pages
Information for data on police complaints
Ref: 2021/02300 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages
Military history for Land Rover Defender Wolf TUM XD registration number MV-33-AA chassis number SALLDBA68VA131222
Ref: 2021/11390 PDF, 36.6 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on ex-military Land rover defender 110 vehicle registration MV33AA
Ref: 2021/13629 PDF, 30 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on Trailer, Cargo 3/4 Tonne Wide Track FV2381 MOD registration number 87KC39 chassis number 60635
Ref: 2021/10329 PDF, 31.3 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on service, maintenance and unit allocation history on the JAMES asset code NB12084106
Ref: 2021/10776 PDF, 29.4 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information on Austin Champ 60 BE 65
Ref: 2021/11335 PDF, 29.7 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 April 2022.