FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 April 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 April 2022.

Ministry of Defence
20 April 2022

Documentation and history for ex-mod Snatch Land Rover reg number 26-KK-83

Ref: 2021/08082 PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Documentation and history for ex-mod Snatch Land Rover reg number 26-KK-83(Annex A to E)

Ref: 2021/08082 PDF, 794 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information on vehicle merlin reports, vehicle record cards or any other service history on a Penman trailer Army reg no: zf39aa chassis number: 6901/166

Ref: 2021/09629 PDF, 31 KB, 2 pages

Information on vehicle merlin reports, vehicle record cards or any other service history on a Penman trailer Army reg no: zf39aa chassis number: 6901/166 (Annex A to E)

Ref: 2021/09629 PDF, 45.6 KB, 5 pages

Updated data for calendar years 2020 and 2021 about the purchase of 100mg and 200mg modafinil packs of tablets

Ref: 2022/02699 PDF, 37.1 KB, 2 pages

Information UKHO in relation to their contract’s register

Ref: 2022/02989 PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages

History on ex-military series 2 land rover chassis number 141101915

Ref: 2021/08127 PDF, 644 KB, 2 pages

Request for AESP 5825-D-100-211 and AESP 5825-D-100-201

Ref: 2021/09783 PDF, 31.2 KB, 2 pages

The number of individual police officers within MDP to have been medically retired

Ref: 2021/02030 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

The number of police officers within MDP affected by mental health issues

Ref: 2021/02041 PDF, 148 KB, 3 pages

Information as to whether officers can change their holster for their taser or side arm for their preferences

Ref: 2021/02227 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

How many MDP police vehicles are equipped with defibrillators that can deliver a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest

Ref: 2021/02295 PDF, 84.3 KB, 2 pages

How many police officers and police staff MDP have employed dedicated to investigating fraud and other economic crime

Ref: 2022/02735 PDF, 83.9 KB, 2 pages

Information for data on police complaints

Ref: 2021/02300 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Military history for Land Rover Defender Wolf TUM XD registration number MV-33-AA chassis number SALLDBA68VA131222

Ref: 2021/11390 PDF, 36.6 KB, 2 pages

Information on ex-military Land rover defender 110 vehicle registration MV33AA

Ref: 2021/13629 PDF, 30 KB, 2 pages

Information on Trailer, Cargo 3/4 Tonne Wide Track FV2381 MOD registration number 87KC39 chassis number 60635

Ref: 2021/10329 PDF, 31.3 KB, 2 pages

Information on service, maintenance and unit allocation history on the JAMES asset code NB12084106

Ref: 2021/10776 PDF, 29.4 KB, 2 pages

Information on Austin Champ 60 BE 65

Ref: 2021/11335 PDF, 29.7 KB, 2 pages

