FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 17 January
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 January 2022.
Documents
Information regarding exam results for Sergeant and Inspector promotion exams over the last 15 years
Ref: 2021/10857 PDF, 173 KB
Information regarding MOD Police request for funding and other questions
Ref: 2021/10468 PDF, 82.1 KB
Information regarding number of female officers employed by the MOD Police on 31 December 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/10465 PDF, 101 KB
Information regarding overall training centre budget for the MOD Police in 2020/21
Ref: 2021/10376 PDF, 83.1 KB
Information regarding the number of staff disciplined for misusing social media and IT systems within the MOD Police
Ref: 2021/10969 PDF, 87.7 KB
Information on cardiac deaths in the armed forces in the last 20 years
Ref: 2021/15409 PDF, 1.31 MB, 6 pages
The number of armed forces personnel who have been medically discharged due to obesity as a principle or contributory factor from 2019
Ref: 2021/06714 PDF, 1.34 MB, 6 pages
The number of armed forces personnel who have been medically discharged due to obesity as a principle or contributory factor from 2019 – Annex A
Ref: 2021/06714 View online Download CSV 12.5 KB
Number of applications made for mobility supplement allowance from July 2019 to June 2020
Ref: 2021/14775 PDF, 21.4 KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD’s spend and transparency data
Ref: 2021/14771 PDF, 21 KB, 3 pages
How much has been spent by your MOD reimbursing claims for home working equipment since 19 July 2021 to 23 December 2021
Ref: 2021/14730 PDF, 21.7 KB, 2 pages
How many applications for war pensions were received from 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2021/14945 PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages
The total number of armed forces veterans currently claiming an immediate pension (IP)
Ref: 2021/14946 PDF, 34.2 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ME/CFS claims where an award under AFCS was not made and other questions
Ref: 2021/15106 PDF, 32.9 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding review of MOD’s estimate costs incurred in the civil case and the AFCS claim
Ref: 2021/15395 PDF, 220 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding final annual salary, annual pension and resettlement grants for the following ranks in the trade of Telecommunications Officer
Ref: 2021/15221 PDF, 29.4 KB, 2 pages
Information on UK/SC/3698 for Parka, Man’s (Cold Weather)
Ref: 2021/15421 PDF, 5.31 MB, 37 pages
Information regarding maintenance records for Military registration mark JK 62 AA
Ref: 2021/15389 PDF, 728 KB, 7 pages
Information about an ex-military Snatch Land Rover (CAV 100) ERM 25KK87
Ref: 2021/15245 PDF, 1.67 MB, 9 pages
Data regarding the level of suicide incidents over 5 years on a month by month basis
Ref: 2021/07564 PDF, 469 KB, 2 pages
Number of serving personnel who have PTSD and other questions
Ref: 2021/07155 PDF, 718 KB, 3 pages
Details
