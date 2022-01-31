FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 17 January

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 January 2022.

Ministry of Defence
31 January 2022

Information regarding exam results for Sergeant and Inspector promotion exams over the last 15 years

Ref: 2021/10857 PDF, 173 KB

Information regarding MOD Police request for funding and other questions

Ref: 2021/10468 PDF, 82.1 KB

Information regarding number of female officers employed by the MOD Police on 31 December 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/10465 PDF, 101 KB

Information regarding overall training centre budget for the MOD Police in 2020/21

Ref: 2021/10376 PDF, 83.1 KB

Information regarding the number of staff disciplined for misusing social media and IT systems within the MOD Police

Ref: 2021/10969 PDF, 87.7 KB

Information on cardiac deaths in the armed forces in the last 20 years

Ref: 2021/15409 PDF, 1.31 MB, 6 pages

The number of armed forces personnel who have been medically discharged due to obesity as a principle or contributory factor from 2019

Ref: 2021/06714 PDF, 1.34 MB, 6 pages

The number of armed forces personnel who have been medically discharged due to obesity as a principle or contributory factor from 2019 – Annex A

Ref: 2021/06714 View online Download CSV 12.5 KB

Number of applications made for mobility supplement allowance from July 2019 to June 2020

Ref: 2021/14775 PDF, 21.4 KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD’s spend and transparency data

Ref: 2021/14771 PDF, 21 KB, 3 pages

How much has been spent by your MOD reimbursing claims for home working equipment since 19 July 2021 to 23 December 2021

Ref: 2021/14730 PDF, 21.7 KB, 2 pages

How many applications for war pensions were received from 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2021/14945 PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages

The total number of armed forces veterans currently claiming an immediate pension (IP)

Ref: 2021/14946 PDF, 34.2 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ME/CFS claims where an award under AFCS was not made and other questions

Ref: 2021/15106 PDF, 32.9 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding review of MOD’s estimate costs incurred in the civil case and the AFCS claim

Ref: 2021/15395 PDF, 220 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding final annual salary, annual pension and resettlement grants for the following ranks in the trade of Telecommunications Officer

Ref: 2021/15221 PDF, 29.4 KB, 2 pages

Information on UK/SC/3698 for Parka, Man’s (Cold Weather)

Ref: 2021/15421 PDF, 5.31 MB, 37 pages

Information regarding maintenance records for Military registration mark JK 62 AA

Ref: 2021/15389 PDF, 728 KB, 7 pages

Information about an ex-military Snatch Land Rover (CAV 100) ERM 25KK87

Ref: 2021/15245 PDF, 1.67 MB, 9 pages

Data regarding the level of suicide incidents over 5 years on a month by month basis

Ref: 2021/07564 PDF, 469 KB, 2 pages

Number of serving personnel who have PTSD and other questions

Ref: 2021/07155 PDF, 718 KB, 3 pages

