FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 17 August 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 August 2020.

Published 21 August 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding vehicles and equipment disposed of during 2019

Ref: 2020/09262 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicles and equipment disposed of during 2019 Annex A

Ref: 2020/09262 PDF, 668KB, 20 pages

Information regarding the in-year spend totals of the Defence Equipment Plan 2019

Ref: 2020/07402 PDF, 53.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding recruitment for the AGC (SPS) career route from 2013 to the present

Ref: 2020/08157 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Information regarding recruitment for the AGC (SPS) career route from 2013 to the present Annex A

Ref: 2020/08157 PDF, 79.5KB, 1 page

Information regarding the size of the MDP workforce

Ref: 2020/02140 PDF, 86.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the amount paid each year to covert human intelligence sources from 2015 to the present

Ref: 2020/02249 PDF, 83.8KB, 3 pages

Information regarding statistics on rape and domestic violence from 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/02251 PDF, 95.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many people are employed in the MDP's Communications department

Ref: 2020/02372 PDF, 96.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how much money has been raised selling goods seized from criminals, lost goods from 2017 to 2019

Ref: 2019/13651 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding tent material for shelter GS 18x24

Ref: 2019/13197 PDF, 730KB, 2 pages

Information regarding tent material for shelter GS 18x24 Annex A

Ref: 2019/13197 PDF, 18.7MB, 34 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records Annex A

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 96.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records Annex B

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records Annex C

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 19.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records Annex D

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 41.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records Annex E

Ref: 2020/08914 PDF, 32.1KB, 2 pages

