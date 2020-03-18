FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 March 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 March 2020.
Documents
Information regarding CIRAM assessment of HM Naval Base Clyde
Ref: 2019/13198 PDF, 2.48MB, 28 pages
Information regarding Tyneham village
Ref: 2019/12300 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Information regarding correspondence between the MOD and representatives of the Tanatside Hunt between January 2019 to now
Ref: 2019/13425 PDF, 751KB, 34 pages
Information regarding the MOD's spend with contractors in 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2019/13512 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the land on Bedford road Hitchin
Ref: 2019/05109 PDF, 851KB, 13 pages
Information regarding how many sixth form scholarships were awarded for entry into the RN in September 2020
Ref: 2019/13566 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages
Information regarding depot's and storage details for the manufacture of munitions
Ref: 2019/13171 PDF, 5.91MB, 3 pages
Information regarding hunting using MOD land
Ref: 2019/13421 PDF, 2.17MB, 42 pages
Information regarding the contract between Messrs Brightwells and the MOD for the storage of vehicles
Ref: 2020/00510 PDF, 464KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many total flying hours have Typhoons flown by year from 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2020/00534 PDF, 27KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a letter about a certificate of de-registration of an aircraft
Ref: 2019/10520 PDF, 155KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a list of enforcement notices issued by the Defence Fire Safety Regulator over the past 5 years
Ref: 2019/01245 PDF, 477KB, 6 pages
Information regarding transcripts from an event hosted by the Defence Safety Authority
Ref: 2019/12908 PDF, 252KB, 3 pages
Information regarding copies of the Defence Air Safety Annual Reports produced by the MAA since August 2014
Ref: 2019/04420 PDF, 1020KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the Military Aviation Authority
Ref: 2019/04827 PDF, 1.43MB, 6 pages
Information regarding first time pass rates of Initial officer training
Ref: 2019/13159 PDF, 23.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding copies of any email sent or received by Officer Commanding London Wing Air Cadets within the last 7 months
Ref: 2019/12872 PDF, 783KB, 63 pages
Information regarding copies of communication related to the review of the RAFAC Footprint in South West Region since September 2018
Ref: 2019/10461 PDF, 45.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding copies of the minutes of any meetings of the RAF Dress Committee held since 28 November 2016
Ref: 2019/10608 PDF, 929KB, 23 pages
Information regarding the number of ATC cadets that have applied for enlistment to the RAF for the 7 year period to 2018/19
Ref: 2019/12965 PDF, 81.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many applicants scored a full 180 points for the Intelligence Officer branch on their CBAT in 2018
Ref: 2019/10603 PDF, 16.2KB, 1 page
Information the process of terminating service in Brize Norton Air Base
Ref: 2019/09824 PDF, 164KB, 15 pages
Details
