FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 March 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 March 2020.

Published 18 March 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding CIRAM assessment of HM Naval Base Clyde

Ref: 2019/13198 PDF, 2.48MB, 28 pages

Information regarding Tyneham village

Ref: 2019/12300 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Information regarding correspondence between the MOD and representatives of the Tanatside Hunt between January 2019 to now

Ref: 2019/13425 PDF, 751KB, 34 pages

Information regarding the MOD's spend with contractors in 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2019/13512 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the land on Bedford road Hitchin

Ref: 2019/05109 PDF, 851KB, 13 pages

Information regarding how many sixth form scholarships were awarded for entry into the RN in September 2020

Ref: 2019/13566 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages

Information regarding depot's and storage details for the manufacture of munitions

Ref: 2019/13171 PDF, 5.91MB, 3 pages

Information regarding hunting using MOD land

Ref: 2019/13421 PDF, 2.17MB, 42 pages

Information regarding the contract between Messrs Brightwells and the MOD for the storage of vehicles

Ref: 2020/00510 PDF, 464KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many total flying hours have Typhoons flown by year from 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2020/00534 PDF, 27KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a letter about a certificate of de-registration of an aircraft

Ref: 2019/10520 PDF, 155KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a list of enforcement notices issued by the Defence Fire Safety Regulator over the past 5 years

Ref: 2019/01245 PDF, 477KB, 6 pages

Information regarding transcripts from an event hosted by the Defence Safety Authority

Ref: 2019/12908 PDF, 252KB, 3 pages

Information regarding copies of the Defence Air Safety Annual Reports produced by the MAA since August 2014

Ref: 2019/04420 PDF, 1020KB, 7 pages

Information regarding the Military Aviation Authority

Ref: 2019/04827 PDF, 1.43MB, 6 pages

Information regarding first time pass rates of Initial officer training

Ref: 2019/13159 PDF, 23.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding copies of any email sent or received by Officer Commanding London Wing Air Cadets within the last 7 months

Ref: 2019/12872 PDF, 783KB, 63 pages

Information regarding copies of communication related to the review of the RAFAC Footprint in South West Region since September 2018

Ref: 2019/10461 PDF, 45.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding copies of the minutes of any meetings of the RAF Dress Committee held since 28 November 2016

Ref: 2019/10608 PDF, 929KB, 23 pages

Information regarding the number of ATC cadets that have applied for enlistment to the RAF for the 7 year period to 2018/19

Ref: 2019/12965 PDF, 81.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many applicants scored a full 180 points for the Intelligence Officer branch on their CBAT in 2018

Ref: 2019/10603 PDF, 16.2KB, 1 page

Information the process of terminating service in Brize Norton Air Base

Ref: 2019/09824 PDF, 164KB, 15 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 March 2020.

Published 18 March 2020