FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 December 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 December 2019.
Documents
Information regarding the finance system, procurement system and invoicing
Ref: 2019/09958 PDF, 191KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of times a vehicle owned by the MOD was mis-fuelled and repairing costs
Ref: DES 2019/09569 PDF, 873KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much the MOD has spent with each of its top 15 holding companies over the last 15 years
Ref: DS 2019/09440 PDF, 57.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding regiments billeted at St Jospeh's School Westway, Derry
Ref: 2019/03518 PDF, 2.34MB, 27 pages
Information regarding army record in relation to the IRA bombing at the Teebane Junction on 17 January 1992
Ref: 2019/03733 PDF, 4.95MB, 43 pages
Information regarding the staff cars, the numbers of spot hires, and the number of taxis used by the Ministry of Defence
Ref: DES 2019/09067 PDF, 924KB, 4 pages
Information regarding which companies bid on contracts in the defence and security field
Ref: DES 2019/09366 PDF, 402KB, 1 page
Information regarding how electrical devices were issued in 2018
Ref: ISS 2019/05273 PDF, 83KB, 2 pages
ISS senior team transitional structure form Februrary 2019
Ref: ISS 2019/90904 PDF, 734KB, 1 page
Information regarding details of the Senior IT Department Structure
Ref: ISS 2019/05269 PDF, 77.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding receiving the appropriate 654 paperwork when buying a car form the MOD service
Ref: DES 2019/08861 PDF, 592KB, 2 pages
Information regarding plans to retire any of the fleet of Victoria 34 Sail Training Craft
Ref: DES 2019/08205 PDF, 563KB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF uniform contractors
Ref: DES 2019/06249 PDF, 623KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD service issuing the appropriate paperwork to register a car
Ref: DES 2019/08835 PDF, 615KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of Desert DPM parachutists smocks produced for the Parachute Regiment in 2005-2006
Ref: DES 2018/06391 PDF, 443KB, 2 pages
Information regarding plans about the intended scrapping of the Tristars aircraft
Ref: DES 2019/06200 PDF, 521KB, 2 pages
Handout regarding cyber security location services
Ref: 2018/0130 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the potential tracking of of troops through mobile applications
Ref: 2019/04589 PDF, 85.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding replacement copy of car re-registration form
Ref: 2019/09844 PDF, 18MB, 2 pages
Information regarding gender neutral toilets in MOD Main Building and costs associated between 2013 and 2014 and 2018 and 2019
Ref: MOD:2019/08963 PDF, 2.14MB, 2 pages
