FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 December 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 December 2019.

Published 24 December 2019
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the finance system, procurement system and invoicing

Ref: 2019/09958 PDF, 191KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the risk and rigour statement that accompanied the MOD's recommendation to the Cabinet Office HD Committee for the creation of an Operational Service Medal for the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ref: PJHQ 2019/09439 (200) PDF, 1.05MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of times a vehicle owned by the MOD was mis-fuelled and repairing costs

Ref: DES 2019/09569 PDF, 873KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much the MOD has spent with each of its top 15 holding companies over the last 15 years

Ref: DS 2019/09440 PDF, 57.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding regiments billeted at St Jospeh's School Westway, Derry

Ref: 2019/03518 PDF, 2.34MB, 27 pages

Information regarding army record in relation to the IRA bombing at the Teebane Junction on 17 January 1992

Ref: 2019/03733 PDF, 4.95MB, 43 pages

Information regarding the staff cars, the numbers of spot hires, and the number of taxis used by the Ministry of Defence

Ref: DES 2019/09067 PDF, 924KB, 4 pages

Information regarding which companies bid on contracts in the defence and security field

Ref: DES 2019/09366 PDF, 402KB, 1 page

Information regarding how electrical devices were issued in 2018

Ref: ISS 2019/05273 PDF, 83KB, 2 pages

ISS senior team transitional structure form Februrary 2019

Ref: ISS 2019/90904 PDF, 734KB, 1 page

Information regarding details of the Senior IT Department Structure

Ref: ISS 2019/05269 PDF, 77.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding receiving the appropriate 654 paperwork when buying a car form the MOD service

Ref: DES 2019/08861 PDF, 592KB, 2 pages

Information regarding plans to retire any of the fleet of Victoria 34 Sail Training Craft

Ref: DES 2019/08205 PDF, 563KB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF uniform contractors

Ref: DES 2019/06249 PDF, 623KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD service issuing the appropriate paperwork to register a car

Ref: DES 2019/08835 PDF, 615KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of Desert DPM parachutists smocks produced for the Parachute Regiment in 2005-2006

Ref: DES 2018/06391 PDF, 443KB, 2 pages

Information regarding plans about the intended scrapping of the Tristars aircraft

Ref: DES 2019/06200 PDF, 521KB, 2 pages

Handout regarding cyber security location services

Ref: 2018/0130 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the potential tracking of of troops through mobile applications

Ref: 2019/04589 PDF, 85.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding replacement copy of car re-registration form

Ref: 2019/09844 PDF, 18MB, 2 pages

Information regarding gender neutral toilets in MOD Main Building and costs associated between 2013 and 2014 and 2018 and 2019

Ref: MOD:2019/08963 PDF, 2.14MB, 2 pages

