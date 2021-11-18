FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 November 2021 - Part 2
Documents
Information regarding veterans receiving a war pension for PTSD and a percentage breakdown
Ref: 2021/05541 PDF, 21.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the date of issue of the Efficiency Decoration to Major John Felix Richards RADC
Ref: 2021/05441 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD issued policy of claiming for additional cost of working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Ref: 2021/05590 PDF, 23.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the technologies including versions used for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement and contact centre
Ref: 2021/05741/05743/05744/05745/05746/05747/05748/05749/05758/06298 PDF, 29.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many UK Gulf war medals went to Canadians both civilian and military
Ref: 2021/05793 PDF, 169KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a job advert
Ref: 2021/06119 PDF, 21.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all annual job appraisals and job descriptions between 1997 to 2010
Ref: 2021/05665 PDF, 198KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the annual salaries which were applicable in 2007 after 22 years pensionable engagement and other questions
Ref: 2021/05792 PDF, 186KB, 3 pages
Information regarding service history and maintenance records for ex-military Land Rover Defender TUL
Ref: 2021/07112 PDF, 2.94MB, 10 pages
Information regarding ex-military Pinzgauer military ERM 78KL80
Ref: 2021/07111 PDF, 2.26MB, 10 pages
Information regarding ex MOD Land Rover Defender 90 wolf top SALLDAA68WA149551
Ref: 2021/07163 PDF, 3.72MB, 13 pages
Information regarding payments made to Stonewall in the financial year 2019 to 2020
Ref: 2021/05434 PDF, 66.3KB, 1 page
Information regarding UKHO’s spend with external law firms and other questions
Ref: 2021/06126 PDF, 171KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-British Army Land Rover Defender 90 wolf hard top SALLDAA68WA150431
Ref: 2021/07267 PDF, 2.27MB, 10 pages
Information regarding the number of serving soldiers who died while serving at Princess Royal Barracks in Deepcut Surrey
Ref: 2021/06230 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Land Rover Defender HD TUL service registration number JZ86AA
Ref: 2021/07418 PDF, 753KB, 10 pages
Information regarding ex-military Pinzgauer 6X6 TMV vehicle registration RR78AA
Ref: 2021/07494 PDF, 477KB, 8 pages
Information regarding how many army basis are currently smoke free and other questions
Ref: 2021/06394 PDF, 143KB, 2 pages
Information regarding AGAI vol 3 chapter 110 Army suicide vulnerability risk manage,ent (SVRM) policy
Ref: 2021/06357 PDF, 3.49MB, 59 pages
Request for a digital copy of the internal Army Legal Service document, Scales of Justice produced in 2003
Ref: 2021/06549 PDF, 123MB, 277 pages
Details
