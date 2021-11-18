FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 November 2021 - Part 2

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 November 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
18 November 2021

Documents

Information regarding veterans receiving a war pension for PTSD and a percentage breakdown

Ref: 2021/05541 PDF, 21.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of claims for hearing loss and tinnitus from servicemen and veterans associated with Tristar or similar aircraft and other questions

Ref: 2021/05786 PDF, 22.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the date of issue of the Efficiency Decoration to Major John Felix Richards RADC

Ref: 2021/05441 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD issued policy of claiming for additional cost of working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ref: 2021/05590 PDF, 23.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the technologies including versions used for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement and contact centre

Ref: 2021/05741/05743/05744/05745/05746/05747/05748/05749/05758/06298 PDF, 29.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many UK Gulf war medals went to Canadians both civilian and military

Ref: 2021/05793 PDF, 169KB, 3 pages

Information regarding a job advert

Ref: 2021/06119 PDF, 21.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all annual job appraisals and job descriptions between 1997 to 2010

Ref: 2021/05665 PDF, 198KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the annual salaries which were applicable in 2007 after 22 years pensionable engagement and other questions

Ref: 2021/05792 PDF, 186KB, 3 pages

Information regarding service history and maintenance records for ex-military Land Rover Defender TUL

Ref: 2021/07112 PDF, 2.94MB, 10 pages

Information regarding ex-military Pinzgauer military ERM 78KL80

Ref: 2021/07111 PDF, 2.26MB, 10 pages

Information regarding ex MOD Land Rover Defender 90 wolf top SALLDAA68WA149551

Ref: 2021/07163 PDF, 3.72MB, 13 pages

Information regarding payments made to Stonewall in the financial year 2019 to 2020

Ref: 2021/05434 PDF, 66.3KB, 1 page

Information regarding UKHO’s spend with external law firms and other questions

Ref: 2021/06126 PDF, 171KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex-British Army Land Rover Defender 90 wolf hard top SALLDAA68WA150431

Ref: 2021/07267 PDF, 2.27MB, 10 pages

Information regarding the number of serving soldiers who died while serving at Princess Royal Barracks in Deepcut Surrey

Ref: 2021/06230 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Defender HD TUL service registration number JZ86AA

Ref: 2021/07418 PDF, 753KB, 10 pages

Information regarding ex-military Pinzgauer 6X6 TMV vehicle registration RR78AA

Ref: 2021/07494 PDF, 477KB, 8 pages

Information regarding how many army basis are currently smoke free and other questions

Ref: 2021/06394 PDF, 143KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total cost to MOD for the Trooping the Colour ceremonies to celebrate the official birthday of the sovereign for 2019 to 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/06427 PDF, 178KB, 2 pages

Information regarding AGAI vol 3 chapter 110 Army suicide vulnerability risk manage,ent (SVRM) policy

Ref: 2021/06357 PDF, 3.49MB, 59 pages

Request for a digital copy of the internal Army Legal Service document, Scales of Justice produced in 2003

Ref: 2021/06549 PDF, 123MB, 277 pages

Details

