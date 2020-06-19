FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 June 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 June 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the total number of Contingent Labour and Contractor Resource
Ref: 2002/06240 PDF, 113KB, 2 pages
Information for the instruction manual for the Osprey MkIV A Body Armour
Ref: 2020/05024 PDF, 4.54MB, 18 pages
Information regarding complete equipment schedules includes Shelter: Passageway, Porch, General purpose and Operational field catering system
Ref: 2020/04815 PDF, 2.23MB, 146 pages
Information regarding Babcock DSG contracts extension
Ref: 2020/04942 PDF, 391KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the Joint Fire Synthetic Trainer contract involve Ferranti Technologies QuantaDyn (US) and Elbit Systems UK
Ref: 2020/04940 PDF, 540KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding MoD contracts SAAB to deliver training systems in support of British Army training exercises in Kenya
Ref: 2020/ 03569 PDF, 435KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the career and length of service prospects for a male RAF Air Traffic Controller
Ref: 2020/01515 PDF, 6.24MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a copy of the 2019 RAF Annual Compendium of Manpower Statistics
Ref: 2020/01850 PDF, 2.89MB, 99 pages
Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics
Ref: 2020/01947 PDF, 5.31MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics
Ref: 2020/01946 PDF, 5.3MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics
Ref: 2020/01948 PDF, 5.32MB, 3 pages
Information regarding items removed from the BAM contract
Ref: 2020/04788 PDF, 54.9KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the UKHO recruitment process
Ref: 2020/06242 PDF, 116KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many of those in the Armed Forces smoke
Ref: 2020/05127 PDF, 3.3MB, 3 pages
Information regarding an article in the Daily Star about non-freezing cold injury and heat illness payouts
Ref: 2020/05030 PDF, 2.5MB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many suicides by serving personnel there have been so far in 2020
Ref: 2020/05252 PDF, 6.01MB, 5 pages
Information regarding statistics in support of a legal compensation claim
Ref: 2019/08057 PDF, 433KB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 June 2020.