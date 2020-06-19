FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 June 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 June 2020.

Published 19 June 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the total number of Contingent Labour and Contractor Resource

Ref: 2002/06240 PDF, 113KB, 2 pages

Information for the instruction manual for the Osprey MkIV A Body Armour

Ref: 2020/05024 PDF, 4.54MB, 18 pages

Information regarding complete equipment schedules includes Shelter: Passageway, Porch, General purpose and Operational field catering system

Ref: 2020/04815 PDF, 2.23MB, 146 pages

Information regarding complete equipment schedules includes Shelter: Passageway, Shelter Porch, Sunshade, 4-way connector, General purpose and Operational field catering system

Ref: 2020/04071 PDF, 26.7MB, 254 pages

Information regarding whether the MoD have records of an AESP 2350-P-102-302 Tank Combat 120mm Gun Challenger 2 Technical Description 2nd edition dated 1999 and its security classification

Ref: 2020/05147 PDF, 312KB, 1 page

Information regarding Babcock DSG contracts extension

Ref: 2020/04942 PDF, 391KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether the Joint Fire Synthetic Trainer contract involve Ferranti Technologies QuantaDyn (US) and Elbit Systems UK

Ref: 2020/04940 PDF, 540KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the cost of the Revision Battleskin Cobra helmets and the Virtus issued body armour equipment supplied to the British armed forces

Ref: 2020/04548 PDF, 655KB, 4 pages

Request for information regarding MoD contracts SAAB to deliver training systems in support of British Army training exercises in Kenya

Ref: 2020/ 03569 PDF, 435KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the career and length of service prospects for a male RAF Air Traffic Controller

Ref: 2020/01515 PDF, 6.24MB, 3 pages

Information regarding a copy of the 2019 RAF Annual Compendium of Manpower Statistics

Ref: 2020/01850 PDF, 2.89MB, 99 pages

Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics

Ref: 2020/01947 PDF, 5.31MB, 3 pages

Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics

Ref: 2020/01946 PDF, 5.3MB, 3 pages

Information regarding RAF Police Trade statistics

Ref: 2020/01948 PDF, 5.32MB, 3 pages

Information regarding items removed from the BAM contract

Ref: 2020/04788 PDF, 54.9KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the UKHO recruitment process

Ref: 2020/06242 PDF, 116KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many of those in the Armed Forces smoke

Ref: 2020/05127 PDF, 3.3MB, 3 pages

Information regarding an article in the Daily Star about non-freezing cold injury and heat illness payouts

Ref: 2020/05030 PDF, 2.5MB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many suicides by serving personnel there have been so far in 2020

Ref: 2020/05252 PDF, 6.01MB, 5 pages

Information regarding statistics in support of a legal compensation claim

Ref: 2019/08057 PDF, 433KB, 3 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 June 2020.

Published 19 June 2020