FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 14 December 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 14 December 2020.
Documents
Information regarding catering services across the MDP
Ref: 2020/11978 PDF, 77.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of staff that have been permanently dismissed from the force for breaching coronavirus regulations in 2020
Ref: 2020/12007 PDF, 120KB, 3 pages
Information regarding sexual offences recorded by the MDP at schools
Ref: 2020/12077 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of house parties attended by police officer in September and October
Ref: 2020/12086 PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of current Sergeant vacancies in the MDP
Ref: 2020/12087 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
Information regarding two wheeled e-scooters
Ref: 2020/11727 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of arrests made in 2019
Ref: 2020/11729 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of offences recorded under the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws 1981
Ref: 2020/11732 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of public complaints referred to the IOPC in 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2020/11799 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of UFO reports made to the MDP in the past 5 years
Ref: 2020/11901 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of child abduction and kidnapping related calls made to the MDP between January to September 2020
Ref: 2020/10995 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many fixed penalty notices issued by the MDP in relation to people not complying with the face covering regulations
Ref: 2020/11021 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of violence against the person and sexual crimes categorised by the Home Office
Ref: 2020/11116 PDF, 150KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of reported missing firearms from January 2020 to now
Ref: 2020/11173 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of offences recorded under the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws 1981 between 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2020/11518 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of the MDP workforce affected in various ways by COVID-19
Ref: 2020/10214 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Information regarding stalking and harassment cases in conjunction with the University of Suffolk
Ref: 2020/10605 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of restraints reported by individual officers in use of force from for the past two years
Ref: 2020/10951 PDF, 140KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the number of cases per year where evidence types were used in house or outsourced
Ref: 2020/10989 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the pass rate of Officers who has passed the present Command and Control Course over the past 5 years
Ref: 2020/09972 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a current vehicle fleet list
Ref: 2020/10003 PDF, 187KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a breakdown by race and gender of MOD employees
Ref: 2020/10080 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of employees who have: equality, diversity or inclusion in their job title
Ref: 2020/10086 PDF, 77.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of MOD staff who have received unconscious bias training in the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/10087 PDF, 81.6KB, 2 pages
Details
