FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 14 December 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 14 December 2020.

Published 18 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding catering services across the MDP

Ref: 2020/11978 PDF, 77.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of staff that have been permanently dismissed from the force for breaching coronavirus regulations in 2020

Ref: 2020/12007 PDF, 120KB, 3 pages

Information regarding sexual offences recorded by the MDP at schools

Ref: 2020/12077 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of house parties attended by police officer in September and October

Ref: 2020/12086 PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of current Sergeant vacancies in the MDP

Ref: 2020/12087 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

Information regarding two wheeled e-scooters

Ref: 2020/11727 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of arrests made in 2019

Ref: 2020/11729 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of offences recorded under the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws 1981

Ref: 2020/11732 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of public complaints referred to the IOPC in 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2020/11799 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of UFO reports made to the MDP in the past 5 years

Ref: 2020/11901 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of child abduction and kidnapping related calls made to the MDP between January to September 2020

Ref: 2020/10995 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many fixed penalty notices issued by the MDP in relation to people not complying with the face covering regulations

Ref: 2020/11021 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of violence against the person and sexual crimes categorised by the Home Office

Ref: 2020/11116 PDF, 150KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of reported missing firearms from January 2020 to now

Ref: 2020/11173 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of offences recorded under the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws 1981 between 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2020/11518 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of the MDP workforce affected in various ways by COVID-19

Ref: 2020/10214 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of MDP officers who have been subject to disciplinary proceedings relating to personal drug use in the past 3 years

Ref: 2020/10532 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding stalking and harassment cases in conjunction with the University of Suffolk

Ref: 2020/10605 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of restraints reported by individual officers in use of force from for the past two years

Ref: 2020/10951 PDF, 140KB, 5 pages

Information regarding the number of cases per year where evidence types were used in house or outsourced

Ref: 2020/10989 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the pass rate of Officers who has passed the present Command and Control Course over the past 5 years

Ref: 2020/09972 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a current vehicle fleet list

Ref: 2020/10003 PDF, 187KB, 3 pages

Information regarding a breakdown by race and gender of MOD employees

Ref: 2020/10080 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of employees who have: equality, diversity or inclusion in their job title

Ref: 2020/10086 PDF, 77.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of MOD staff who have received unconscious bias training in the last 5 years

Ref: 2020/10087 PDF, 81.6KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 14 December 2020.

Published 18 December 2020

Brexit transition

14 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content