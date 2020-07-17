FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 July 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 July 2020.

Published 17 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Request for information for Ms Lesley Evans OH Advisor

Ref: 2020/05255 PDF, 25.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the data from 30 September 2019 and the salary of the highest paid 10 percent of FJF employees and the total salary bill of all the employees in the FJF

Ref: 2020/04922 PDF, 44.8KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the data on the performance of each government department against its prompt payment targets for the years 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04634 PDF, 30.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of new starters in the MOD who were also new entrants to the civil service each year from 2014 to 2018

Ref: 2020/04664 PDF, 33.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD’s employee expenses spend over the last 2 years 2018 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04436 PDF, 26.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many staff have left the employment of MOD having signed a non-disclosure agreement in the last 5 years 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04426 PDF, 33.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme awards

Ref: 2020/04332 PDF, 47.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much the MOD has spent on legal fees to date

Ref: 2020/04233 PDF, 31.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of pay-outs and severance packages paid out by the MOD in the past 3 years to civil servants and other officials

Ref: 2020/04275 PDF, 27.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many employment tribunal claims were initiated against the MOD department with figures from years 2017 to 2019

Ref: 2020/03327 PDF, 34.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many bullying and harassment complaints were made by staff from 2016 to the present day

Ref: 2020/02964 PDF, 32.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many people left the department with a financial compensation payment associated with compensation for harassment, bullying or discrimination

Ref: 2020/03090 PDF, 30.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD's spend data

Ref: 2020/03201 PDF, 195KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the protocol at the MOD for a veteran to request professional help for mental health

Ref: 2020/02764 PDF, 59.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the KCM medal information

Ref: 2020/03029 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages

Information regarding payments made to Capita relating to the £525-million Defence Fire Rescue Project contract

Ref: 2020/05857/21/03 PDF, 76.4KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many armed forces compensation scheme applications have been turned down due to reasonable doubt in the last 10 years

Ref: 2020/04132 PDF, 31.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD running Oracle or SAP ERP solution

Ref: 2020/02466 PDF, 33.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding personnel designated PSTAT currently serving in the UK Armed Forces

Ref: 2020/03617 PDF, 36.4KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the medal entitlement of 3908775 G J Lloyd, South Wales Borderers

Ref: 2020/03509 PDF, 61.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a complaint made against the Head of Veterans Services

Ref: 2020/03693 PDF, 29.8KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 July 2020.

Published 17 July 2020