FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 July 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 July 2020.
Documents
Request for information for Ms Lesley Evans OH Advisor
Ref: 2020/05255 PDF, 25.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the data on the performance of each government department against its prompt payment targets for the years 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/04634 PDF, 30.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of new starters in the MOD who were also new entrants to the civil service each year from 2014 to 2018
Ref: 2020/04664 PDF, 33.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD’s employee expenses spend over the last 2 years 2018 to 2020
Ref: 2020/04436 PDF, 26.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many staff have left the employment of MOD having signed a non-disclosure agreement in the last 5 years 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/04426 PDF, 33.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme awards
Ref: 2020/04332 PDF, 47.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much the MOD has spent on legal fees to date
Ref: 2020/04233 PDF, 31.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of pay-outs and severance packages paid out by the MOD in the past 3 years to civil servants and other officials
Ref: 2020/04275 PDF, 27.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many employment tribunal claims were initiated against the MOD department with figures from years 2017 to 2019
Ref: 2020/03327 PDF, 34.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many bullying and harassment complaints were made by staff from 2016 to the present day
Ref: 2020/02964 PDF, 32.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's spend data
Ref: 2020/03201 PDF, 195KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the protocol at the MOD for a veteran to request professional help for mental health
Ref: 2020/02764 PDF, 59.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the KCM medal information
Ref: 2020/03029 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages
Information regarding payments made to Capita relating to the £525-million Defence Fire Rescue Project contract
Ref: 2020/05857/21/03 PDF, 76.4KB, 1 page
Information regarding how many armed forces compensation scheme applications have been turned down due to reasonable doubt in the last 10 years
Ref: 2020/04132 PDF, 31.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD running Oracle or SAP ERP solution
Ref: 2020/02466 PDF, 33.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding personnel designated PSTAT currently serving in the UK Armed Forces
Ref: 2020/03617 PDF, 36.4KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the medal entitlement of 3908775 G J Lloyd, South Wales Borderers
Ref: 2020/03509 PDF, 61.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a complaint made against the Head of Veterans Services
Ref: 2020/03693 PDF, 29.8KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 July 2020.