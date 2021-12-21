FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021 (Part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021.
Documents
Information regarding British Campaign stars and medals for Arnold Bernhard Akseth
Ref: 2021/07387 PDF, 22.7 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the medal entitlement for army serviceman 14410473 Private Joseph Whittaker Parachute Regiment
Ref: 2021/07159 PDF, 19.8 KB, 2 pages
Request for a list of all companies in the defence that MOD personnel have seconded to, including numbers to each company
Ref: 2021/07736 PDF, 76.1 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how much was paid for continuity of education allowance in 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/07871 PDF, 190 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of cases raised against Civilian Staff since 2017 to present and the date the misconduct was raised
Ref: 2021/07568 PDF, 213 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a "Priority Claim" Form introduced in order for Nuclear Test Veterans to claim under AFCSWPS rules
Ref: 2021/08096 PDF, 22.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding service personnel that served on the Tristar on 216 Squadron
Ref: 2021/08284 PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding request about the medal entitlement of the late Sergeant (Sgt) Harold Heap
Ref: 2021/08121 PDF, 20.5 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding request for information on a priority AFCS scheme introduced about a year ago enabling Nuclear Test Veterans to claim
Ref: 2021/08332 PDF, 22.2 KB, 2 pages
Response in relation to following FOIs 2021/08643 and 2021/08330
Ref: 2021/08643 and 2021/08330 PDF, 209 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-military LAND ROVER 2.5 LTR TURBO DSL Vehicle Registration LT89AA
Ref: 2021/08871 PDF, 387 KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the total number of flying hours logged for the Watchkeeper unmanned aerial vehicle programme as of 1.4.21 and how many of these hours have been on operation
Ref: Army/Sec/FOI08901/Eqpt/Surv PDF, 239 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the value of grants made to various organisations listed for 2018 to 2021
Ref: 2021/08946 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total value of the courier service contracts that were outsourced between 2020 and 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/08906 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many civil servants have made complaints that they have been bullied by another civil servant/staff member from 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2021/09714 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the locations of the stations that have been installed around the British Isles
Ref: 2021/08072 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
