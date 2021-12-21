FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021 (Part 3)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 December 2021

Documents

Question regarding have any of the current service chiefs, CDS or VCDSs been asked to repay Continuation of Education Allowance, if so, how much and when

Ref: 2021/07644 PDF, 20.5 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding British Campaign stars and medals for Arnold Bernhard Akseth

Ref: 2021/07387 PDF, 22.7 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the medal entitlement for army serviceman 14410473 Private Joseph Whittaker Parachute Regiment

Ref: 2021/07159 PDF, 19.8 KB, 2 pages

Request for a list of all companies in the defence that MOD personnel have seconded to, including numbers to each company

Ref: 2021/07736 PDF, 76.1 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how much was paid for continuity of education allowance in 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/07871 PDF, 190 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of cases raised against Civilian Staff since 2017 to present and the date the misconduct was raised

Ref: 2021/07568 PDF, 213 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding a "Priority Claim" Form introduced in order for Nuclear Test Veterans to claim under AFCSWPS rules

Ref: 2021/08096 PDF, 22.8 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a response to letter dated 20 July 2021 on how many of complaints of bullying were made by members of staff in 2020 and 2021 that were raised as grievances for management investigation

Ref: 2021/08117 PDF, 23.6 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding service personnel that served on the Tristar on 216 Squadron

Ref: 2021/08284 PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding request about the medal entitlement of the late Sergeant (Sgt) Harold Heap

Ref: 2021/08121 PDF, 20.5 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding request for information on a priority AFCS scheme introduced about a year ago enabling Nuclear Test Veterans to claim

Ref: 2021/08332 PDF, 22.2 KB, 2 pages

Response in relation to following FOIs 2021/08643 and 2021/08330

Ref: 2021/08643 and 2021/08330 PDF, 209 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex-military LAND ROVER 2.5 LTR TURBO DSL Vehicle Registration LT89AA

Ref: 2021/08871 PDF, 387 KB, 7 pages

Information request for the Merlin Report and any details available regarding the vehicle history for ex-MOD Land Rover 110 TUM Wolf registration number LW 34 AA

Ref: 2021/08604 PDF, 75.9 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of incidents attended by firefighters from the Defence Fire and Rescue Service or the Royal Air Force Rescue and Firefighting Service at MOD Donnington between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021

Ref: 2021/08681/ArmySec/DFR/DFRP PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of flying hours logged for the Watchkeeper unmanned aerial vehicle programme as of 1.4.21 and how many of these hours have been on operation

Ref: Army/Sec/FOI08901/Eqpt/Surv PDF, 239 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the settlement date upon which UKHO’s pay remit year commences For each grade below the Senior Civil Service (SCS) and other questions

Ref: 2021/08696 PDF, 310 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the value of grants made to various organisations listed for 2018 to 2021

Ref: 2021/08946 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total value of the courier service contracts that were outsourced between 2020 and 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/08906 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many civil servants have made complaints that they have been sexually harassed by another civil servant/staff member from 2019 to 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/09713 PDF, 96.3 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many civil servants have made complaints that they have been bullied by another civil servant/staff member from 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2021/09714 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the locations of the stations that have been installed around the British Isles

Ref: 2021/08072 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021.

Published 21 December 2021

