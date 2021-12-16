FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021 (Part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021
Information regarding how many incidents involving crossbows did the force record each year 2010 to present 2021
Ref: 2021/04964 PDF, 98.2 KB, 2 pages
Question on whether MDP have introduced misogyny as a hate crime in the force and other questions
Ref: 2021/04954 PDF, 99 KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many schools and colleges reported sexual misconduct to MDP in 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2021/05032 PDF, 96.2 KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many misconduct and special case hearings has MDP held in total between 1 January 2018 and 20 May 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04947 PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the fleet that MDP constabulary have and other questions
Ref: 2021/05207 PDF, 98.7 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many thefts occurred from robbers on a mopped between 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2021/05997 PDF, 99.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding GX45AB vin SFF71836620007219
Ref: 2021/08425 PDF, 167 KB, 7 pages
Information regarding an ex MOD Land Rover Defender 110 TUM FFR Wolf, in-service registration mark MS88AA and the VIN is SALLDBA67WA146949
Ref: 2020/08902 PDF, 435 KB, 7 pages
Information relating to the recruitment of the Chair of the Nuclear Research Advisory Council
Ref: 2021/06048 PDF, 257 KB, 6 pages
Question regarding a picture of the classic shape of the mushroom cloud rising above Christmas Island
Ref: 2021/07445 PDF, 1.1 MB, 3 pages
Request for the latest copy of AP 1268A Assessment of Medical Fitness
Ref: 2020/09550 PDF, 20.6 MB, 94 pages
Information regarding an ex-military TRUCK Ambulance TVM VRN~SB 86 AA S/No VAG71834420005161
Ref: 2021/08529 PDF, 242 KB, 6 pages
Request for a copy of the Air Cadet Organisation (ACO) Radiation Holdings/RAFAC Radiation Holdings/Radioactive Material Holdings (Part A)
Ref: 2019/13778 PDF, 18.2 MB, 110 pages
Request for a copy of the Air Cadet Organisation (ACO) Radiation Holdings/RAFAC Radiation Holdings/Radioactive Material Holdings (Part B)
Ref: 2019/13778 PDF, 20.2 MB, 112 pages
Information regarding the date of issue of the efficiency decoration to Major John Felix RADC
Ref: 2021/06517 PDF, 21.4 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of soldiers who failed a compulsory drug test, by regiment in 2020 to 2021 and other questions
Ref: Army/Sec/C/D/FOI08436 PDF, 42 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding maintenance, service reports, Merlin reports for a Land Rover Defender TUM HS FFR
Ref: 2021/14503 PDF, 2.4 MB
