FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021 (Part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
16 December 2021

Documents

Information regarding how many incidents involving crossbows did the force record each year 2010 to present 2021

Ref: 2021/04964 PDF, 98.2 KB, 2 pages

Question on whether MDP have introduced misogyny as a hate crime in the force and other questions

Ref: 2021/04954 PDF, 99 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many allegations of sexual abuse of students by teachers were reported to MDP force by schools in the local area between 2018 and 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/05031 PDF, 92.6 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many schools and colleges reported sexual misconduct to MDP in 2019 and 2020

Ref: 2021/05032 PDF, 96.2 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many misconduct and special case hearings has MDP held in total between 1 January 2018 and 20 May 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04947 PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the fleet that MDP constabulary have and other questions

Ref: 2021/05207 PDF, 98.7 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many thefts occurred from robbers on a mopped between 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2021/05997 PDF, 99.8 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many detained persons have made a claim that they are a victim of modern slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labour and human trafficking between 2015 to 2021

Ref: 2021/05400 PDF, 70.9 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding GX45AB vin SFF71836620007219

Ref: 2021/08425 PDF, 167 KB, 7 pages

Information regarding an ex MOD Land Rover Defender 110 TUM FFR Wolf, in-service registration mark MS88AA and the VIN is SALLDBA67WA146949

Ref: 2020/08902 PDF, 435 KB, 7 pages

Information relating to the recruitment of the Chair of the Nuclear Research Advisory Council

Ref: 2021/06048 PDF, 257 KB, 6 pages

Question regarding a picture of the classic shape of the mushroom cloud rising above Christmas Island

Ref: 2021/07445 PDF, 1.1 MB, 3 pages

Request for the latest copy of AP 1268A Assessment of Medical Fitness

Ref: 2020/09550 PDF, 20.6 MB, 94 pages

Information regarding an ex-military TRUCK Ambulance TVM VRN~SB 86 AA S/No VAG71834420005161

Ref: 2021/08529 PDF, 242 KB, 6 pages

Request for a copy of the Air Cadet Organisation (ACO) Radiation Holdings/RAFAC Radiation Holdings/Radioactive Material Holdings (Part A)

Ref: 2019/13778 PDF, 18.2 MB, 110 pages

Request for a copy of the Air Cadet Organisation (ACO) Radiation Holdings/RAFAC Radiation Holdings/Radioactive Material Holdings (Part B)

Ref: 2019/13778 PDF, 20.2 MB, 112 pages

Question regarding whether there have been any amendments to the Queens regulations for the Royal Air Force since number 43 which published in August 2017

Ref: 2019/03317 PDF, 284 KB, 1 page

Information regarding the date of issue of the efficiency decoration to Major John Felix RADC

Ref: 2021/06517 PDF, 21.4 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total estimated financial cost of the UK military commitment to Afghanistan and Iraq from 2001 to 2021, broken down by year or financial year

Ref: 2021/08287 PDF, 83.1 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of soldiers who failed a compulsory drug test, by regiment in 2020 to 2021 and other questions

Ref: Army/Sec/C/D/FOI08436 PDF, 42 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding maintenance, service reports, Merlin reports for a Land Rover Defender TUM HS FFR

Ref: 2021/14503 PDF, 2.4 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021.

Published 16 December 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do