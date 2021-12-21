FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 December 2021

Documents

Information regarding civil service starts guaranteed interview scheme for Veterans 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/12989 PDF, 38.8 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how financial compensations are assessed and calculated for physical and psychological damage and other questions

Ref: 2021/12933 PDF, 38.9 KB

Information regarding MOD's spend and transparency data

Ref: 2021/13044 PDF, 42.1 KB

Information regarding the Model Letter- Inform Employee About Occupational Health Referral

Ref: 2021/12809 PDF, 6.94 MB

Information regarding Roll of Honour personnel killed in service on or after 1 January 1948

Ref: 2021/13117 PDF, 173 KB

Information regarding the Supporting Attendance Policy and the Supporting Attendance Procedure

Ref: 2021/13162 PDF, 985 KB, 33 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021

Published 21 December 2021

