FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 December 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 December 2021
Documents
Information regarding civil service starts guaranteed interview scheme for Veterans 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/12989 PDF, 38.8 KB
Information regarding how financial compensations are assessed and calculated for physical and psychological damage and other questions
Ref: 2021/12933 PDF, 38.9 KB
Information regarding MOD's spend and transparency data
Ref: 2021/13044 PDF, 42.1 KB
Information regarding the Model Letter- Inform Employee About Occupational Health Referral
Ref: 2021/12809 PDF, 6.94 MB
Information regarding Roll of Honour personnel killed in service on or after 1 January 1948
Ref: 2021/13117 PDF, 173 KB
Information regarding the Supporting Attendance Policy and the Supporting Attendance Procedure
Ref: 2021/13162 PDF, 985 KB, 33 pages
Details
