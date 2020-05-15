FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 May 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 May 2020.

Published 15 May 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the number of military personnel medically discharged with MS from 2005 to 2018

Ref: 2019/12287 PDF, 4.54MB, 5 pages

Information regarding a list of project and programmes

Ref: 2020/02844 PDF, 174KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the prevalence of PTSD in veterans

Ref: 2020/02706 PDF, 1.67MB, 2 pages

Information regarding The Royal Navy's trial of vegan menus on ships

Ref: 2020/02681 PDF, 56.8KB, 4 pages

Information regarding consultation on replacing the RFA Argus

Ref: 2020/02647 PDF, 64.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a copy of a blank mission data card of a Toronot GR4 squadron

Ref: 2020/02595 PDF, 478KB, 4 pages

Information regarding a copy of the to the procedure used by Toronto GR4 documentation

Ref: 2020/02656 PDF, 473KB, 4 pages

Information regarding Article 36 reviews of new weapons

Ref: 2020/02823 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how the British public would be warned if there was an imminent nuclear threat

Ref: 2020/03333 PDF, 89.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the amount of dependent children spread across all three branches of the UK Armed Forces

Ref: 2020/02786 PDF, 96KB, 2 pages

Information regarding which aircrafts from the Tucano fleet have been removed

Ref: 2020/04369 PDF, 57.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a plan of Exmouth docks in its last three years as a commercial dock

Ref: 2020/04239 PDF, 161KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the procurement of services or resources from FDM Limited or Sparta Global Limited

Ref: 2020/05094 PDF, 109KB, 1 page

Information regarding the MOD's contract's register

Ref: 2020/04577 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages

Information regarding data on Trained Requirement against Trained Strength

Ref: 2020/04220 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a copy of a risk assessment in relation to a specific individual on 18 June 2015

Ref: 2020/04038 PDF, 747KB, 6 pages

Information regarding how much compensation has been paid to musicians medically discharged since 2008 for hearing loss and repetitive strain injuries

Ref: 2020/02515 PDF, 3.36MB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many UK Armed Forces UAV Personnel received an initial assessment of PTSD by the MOD Mental Health Services in 2019

Ref: 2020/01876 PDF, 4.57MB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many Scottish veterans have claimed a war pension for Gulf wear related illnesses with the past 25 years

Ref: 2020/02495 PDF, 1.71MB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many suicides and attempted suicides by serving personnel there have been so far in 2020

Ref: 2020/01808 PDF, 4.34MB, 4 pages

Information regarding copies of manuals for the PRC-349 radio

Ref: 2019/13453 PDF, 9.1MB, 281 pages

Information regarding manuals for the UK/PRC-350

Ref: 2019/13633 PDF, 5.89MB, 259 pages

