FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 May 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 May 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the number of military personnel medically discharged with MS from 2005 to 2018
Ref: 2019/12287 PDF, 4.54MB, 5 pages
Information regarding a list of project and programmes
Ref: 2020/02844 PDF, 174KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the prevalence of PTSD in veterans
Ref: 2020/02706 PDF, 1.67MB, 2 pages
Information regarding The Royal Navy's trial of vegan menus on ships
Ref: 2020/02681 PDF, 56.8KB, 4 pages
Information regarding consultation on replacing the RFA Argus
Ref: 2020/02647 PDF, 64.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a copy of a blank mission data card of a Toronot GR4 squadron
Ref: 2020/02595 PDF, 478KB, 4 pages
Information regarding a copy of the to the procedure used by Toronto GR4 documentation
Ref: 2020/02656 PDF, 473KB, 4 pages
Information regarding Article 36 reviews of new weapons
Ref: 2020/02823 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how the British public would be warned if there was an imminent nuclear threat
Ref: 2020/03333 PDF, 89.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the amount of dependent children spread across all three branches of the UK Armed Forces
Ref: 2020/02786 PDF, 96KB, 2 pages
Information regarding which aircrafts from the Tucano fleet have been removed
Ref: 2020/04369 PDF, 57.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a plan of Exmouth docks in its last three years as a commercial dock
Ref: 2020/04239 PDF, 161KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the procurement of services or resources from FDM Limited or Sparta Global Limited
Ref: 2020/05094 PDF, 109KB, 1 page
Information regarding the MOD's contract's register
Ref: 2020/04577 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
Information regarding data on Trained Requirement against Trained Strength
Ref: 2020/04220 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a copy of a risk assessment in relation to a specific individual on 18 June 2015
Ref: 2020/04038 PDF, 747KB, 6 pages
Information regarding how many UK Armed Forces UAV Personnel received an initial assessment of PTSD by the MOD Mental Health Services in 2019
Ref: 2020/01876 PDF, 4.57MB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many Scottish veterans have claimed a war pension for Gulf wear related illnesses with the past 25 years
Ref: 2020/02495 PDF, 1.71MB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many suicides and attempted suicides by serving personnel there have been so far in 2020
Ref: 2020/01808 PDF, 4.34MB, 4 pages
Information regarding copies of manuals for the PRC-349 radio
Ref: 2019/13453 PDF, 9.1MB, 281 pages
Information regarding manuals for the UK/PRC-350
Ref: 2019/13633 PDF, 5.89MB, 259 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 May 2020.