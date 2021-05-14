FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 May 2021
Information regarding how many weapons and explosive munitions for which MOD has responsibility have been recorded as lost and stolen in 2018
Ref: 2019/03318 PDF, 126KB, 6 pages
Information regarding how many weapons and explosive munitions for which MOD has responsibility have been recorded as lost and stolen in 2019
Ref: 2020/02137 PDF, 112KB, 6 pages
Information regarding Land Rover 90 FFR ERN: 53KG79 service records
Ref: 2021/01992 PDF, 1010KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the first military unit the Ex-Military Land Rover was in service with UN: A0340B
Ref: 2021/01992 PDF, 268KB, 1 page
Information regarding the service history for 3 vehicle which recently left MOD service
Ref: 2021/00221 PDF, 2.03MB, 14 pages
Information regarding DFRMO up to date fleet list
Ref: 2021/01543 PDF, 260KB, 11 pages
Information regarding the number and types of weapons, munitions, ammunitions, and explosives reported or found to be lost or stolen
Ref: 2021/02076 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the RMP/SIB investigation into the alleged abuse of prisoners and validity of images published by The Mirror/Piers Morgan
Ref: 2021/00604/C/U PDF, 1020KB, 11 pages
Information regarding pay grade for a PTE from 2006 to date
Ref: 2021/02665 PDF, 2.81MB, 19 pages
