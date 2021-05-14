FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 May 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 May 2021

Ministry of Defence
14 May 2021

Information regarding how many weapons and explosive munitions for which MOD has responsibility have been recorded as lost and stolen in 2018

Information regarding how many weapons and explosive munitions for which MOD has responsibility have been recorded as lost and stolen in 2019

Information regarding how many times the MOD referred suspicion or allegation of corruption or bribery to law enforcement authorities since 25 October 2016

Information regarding how many times has the MOD referred suspicion or allegation of corruption or bribery to law enforcement authorities since 25 October 2016 (from January 2021)

Information regarding Land Rover 90 FFR ERN: 53KG79 service records

Information regarding the first military unit the Ex-Military Land Rover was in service with UN: A0340B

Information regarding the service history for 3 vehicle which recently left MOD service

Information regarding DFRMO up to date fleet list

Information regarding any incidents within UK and its waters where a firearm or ammunition in possession of the army has been reported as lost, stolen or missing from 1 January 2020

Information regarding the number and types of weapons, munitions, ammunitions, and explosives reported or found to be lost or stolen

Information regarding how many weapons for which the MOD has responsibility have been recorded as stolen from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020

Question regarding to date which loitering munitions are held in the possession of the UK armed forces and which are under order and other questions

Information regarding the RMP/SIB investigation into the alleged abuse of prisoners and validity of images published by The Mirror/Piers Morgan

Question regarding when a soldier is deemed to be on duty do they work set hours or on duty 24 hours a day and does this differ on overseas postings

Information regarding the number of service personnel who have changed roles, jobs, assignments on return from maternity leave or shared parental leave after having a baby

Information regarding if the MPD seeks any advice or has any arrangement to consult the Muslim Council of Britain in the appointment of imams to the armed services

Information regarding how many service police investigations there have been outside the UK during the past 5 years from 2016 and other questions

Information regarding pay grade for a PTE from 2006 to date

