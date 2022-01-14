FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 January
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 January 2022.
Documents
Request to see the invitation emails/letters for the BAE Systems ‘End of Year Reception’ or ‘Dinner’ or ‘evening reception’ on 17 December 2018
Ref: 2019/10385 PDF, 2.71 MB, 16 pages
Information on the "SSAFA /Northrop Grumman Carol Concert and Dinner, 5 December 2018
Ref: 2019/10630 PDF, 887 KB, 4 pages
Statistics for candidates entering the Pilot (ISR)/ RPAS branch
Ref: 2019/12042 PDF, 485 KB, 2 pages
Length of service percent chance of a new entrant completing x years (up to 24) by gender and by capbadge and other questions
Ref: 2021/10549 PDF, 4.03 MB, 26 pages
Question on the medical aspects of joining the regular army and the reservists and whether it is it the same and other questions
Ref: 2021/08367 PDF, 33.8 KB, 3 pages
How many females are currently serving as infantry soldiers
Ref: 2021/08725 PDF, 177 KB, 2 pages
How many army personnel MOD qualify annually, on average, to drive HGVs
Ref: 2021/09595 PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages
Request pertaining to the nationality of regular service people within the British army
Ref: 2021/10074 PDF, 55.5 KB, 3 pages
Request for most recent copy of the Royal Corps of Signals Policy Directive 006 (PD006) Promotion Soldiers, PD008 (Foreman of Signals) and PD009 (Yeoman of Signals), or if these have superseded, a copy of the replacement documents
Ref: 2021/11193 PDF, 1.56 MB, 58 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
The total number, each, of WOs2 and WOs1 who were eligible for an LE commission
Ref: 2021/08834 PDF, 171 KB, 3 pages
Information on RWMIK Plus military registration 33KK63
Ref: 2021/06724 PDF, 3.45 MB, 12 pages
Request for policy documents which outline promotion criteria such as minimum time in rank following FOI request FOI 2021/14008
Ref: Army/PolSec/FOI2021/14646 PDF, 23.3 MB, 91 pages
Request for policy documents which outline promotion criteria such as minimum time in rank following FOI request FOI 2021/14008 (Annex B)
Ref: Army/PolSec/FOI2021/14646 PDF, 17.7 MB, 82 pages
Claims for compensation relating to noise induced hearing loss
Ref: 2020/05118 PDF, 180 KB, 3 pages
Updated tables on claims settled in 2019 to 2020 under claims made under the AFCS and common law for service-attributable hearing loss
Ref: 2021/04458 PDF, 178 KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of/access to the latest version of AGAI 40 on recruitment for the Army
Ref: 2021/15654 PDF, 104 KB, 1 page
Request for a copy of/access to the latest version of AGAI 40 on recruitment for the Army (Annex A)
Ref: 2021/15654 PDF, 1.13 MB, 119 pages
Request history for SALLDKAV7JA910610 civilian reg number J161MJL
Ref: 2022/00266 PDF, 250 KB, 2 pages
