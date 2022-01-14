FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 January

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 January 2022.

Ministry of Defence
14 January 2022

Request for a paper and electronic copy of any Noise Assessments conducted on C130K aircraft and any documentation associated with Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) in aircrew during the period 1995 to 2010

Ref: 2019/05093 PDF, 6.74 MB, 27 pages

Request to see the invitation emails/letters for the BAE Systems ‘End of Year Reception’ or ‘Dinner’ or ‘evening reception’ on 17 December 2018

Ref: 2019/10385 PDF, 2.71 MB, 16 pages

Information on the "SSAFA /Northrop Grumman Carol Concert and Dinner, 5 December 2018

Ref: 2019/10630 PDF, 887 KB, 4 pages

Statistics for candidates entering the Pilot (ISR)/ RPAS branch

Ref: 2019/12042 PDF, 485 KB, 2 pages

Length of service percent chance of a new entrant completing x years (up to 24) by gender and by capbadge and other questions

Ref: 2021/10549 PDF, 4.03 MB, 26 pages

Question on the medical aspects of joining the regular army and the reservists and whether it is it the same and other questions

Ref: 2021/08367 PDF, 33.8 KB, 3 pages

How many females are currently serving as infantry soldiers

Ref: 2021/08725 PDF, 177 KB, 2 pages

Percentage chance of a soldier reaching 22 years or current year used if statistic is still kept by sex and regiment but particularly re males in REME

Ref: 2021/08835 PDF, 305 KB, 6 pages

How many army personnel MOD qualify annually, on average, to drive HGVs

Ref: 2021/09595 PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages

Request pertaining to the nationality of regular service people within the British army

Ref: 2021/10074 PDF, 55.5 KB, 3 pages

Request for most recent copy of the Royal Corps of Signals Policy Directive 006 (PD006) Promotion Soldiers, PD008 (Foreman of Signals) and PD009 (Yeoman of Signals), or if these have superseded, a copy of the replacement documents

Ref: 2021/11193 PDF, 1.56 MB, 58 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The total number, each, of WOs2 and WOs1 who were eligible for an LE commission

Ref: 2021/08834 PDF, 171 KB, 3 pages

Information on RWMIK Plus military registration 33KK63

Ref: 2021/06724 PDF, 3.45 MB, 12 pages

Request for policy documents which outline promotion criteria such as minimum time in rank following FOI request FOI 2021/14008

Ref: Army/PolSec/FOI2021/14646 PDF, 23.3 MB, 91 pages

Request for policy documents which outline promotion criteria such as minimum time in rank following FOI request FOI 2021/14008 (Annex B)

Ref: Army/PolSec/FOI2021/14646 PDF, 17.7 MB, 82 pages

Claims for compensation relating to noise induced hearing loss

Ref: 2020/05118 PDF, 180 KB, 3 pages

Updated tables on claims settled in 2019 to 2020 under claims made under the AFCS and common law for service-attributable hearing loss

Ref: 2021/04458 PDF, 178 KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of/access to the latest version of AGAI 40 on recruitment for the Army

Ref: 2021/15654 PDF, 104 KB, 1 page

Request for a copy of/access to the latest version of AGAI 40 on recruitment for the Army (Annex A)

Ref: 2021/15654 PDF, 1.13 MB, 119 pages

Request history for SALLDKAV7JA910610 civilian reg number J161MJL

Ref: 2022/00266 PDF, 250 KB, 2 pages

