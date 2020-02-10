FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 February 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 February 2020.

Published 10 February 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding IT service management and desktops ITAM trends in the UK public sector

Ref: 2019/12920 PDF, 168KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the spending of the armed forces on recruitment and advertisement between 2012 to 2018

Ref: 2019/12632 PDF, 74.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the amount of money spent by the MoD on advertising on Facebook per year from 2015 to present

Ref: 2019/11704 PDF, 77.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many officers are currently trained to use a taser within the MoD Police force

Ref: 2019/09665 PDF, 90KB, 2 pages

Information regarding copies of the presentations delivered at the Defence and Security Equipment International event

Ref: 2019/10999 PDF, 5.43MB, 24 pages

Information regarding the release of the document, 'United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority Manpower Qualified Women Scientists and Engineers'

Ref: 2019/08615 PDF, 4.39MB, 25 pages

Information regarding the disposal of radioactive waste at Whittle Hill Quarry

Ref: 2019/08609 PDF, 5.17MB, 41 pages

Information regarding documents relating to physical measurements of activity in samples from Windscale

Ref: 2019/08226 PDF, 6.79MB, 42 pages

Information regarding incidents of all safety lapses on convoys carrying nuclear bombs and hazardous radioactive materials in Scotland since 1 January 2014

Ref: 2019/09979 PDF, 1.17MB, 8 pages

Information regarding a copy of the full document, Operation Grapple Y -interim report'

Ref: 2019/12320 PDF, 4.78MB, 19 pages

Information regarding contacts details of members of the MoD

Ref: 2019/10290 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of civil actions against the force where settlements have been reached

Ref: 2019/09792 PDF, 98.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of serving armed forces personnel subject to the sex offenders register for the past 5 years

Ref: 2019/12545 PDF, 71.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of serving personnel currently on the sex offenders register

Ref: 2019/11539 PDF, 22.7KB, 1 page

Information regarding sexual assault allegations for the financial years: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19

Ref: 2019/09697 PDF, 91.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a day-to-day breakdown of the number of domestic burglaries reported by the public in December 2017

Ref: 2019/09526 PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of cases of alleged police corruption that has been investigated over the last 5 years

Ref: 2019/09206 PDF, 122KB, 4 pages

Information regarding aerial photographs that may include domestic properties between 1950 and 1980

Ref: 2019/12585 PDF, 10.5MB, 12 pages

Information regarding the colour coding of certain aircrafts

Ref: 2019/13008 PDF, 72.1KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many complaints have been submitted since 1 January 2017

Ref: 2019/10717 PDF, 81.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Provigll pills have been bought between 2013 to the present day

Ref: 2019/12618 PDF, 974KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the expenditure on surveys, maintenance and repairs former naval buildings

Ref: 2019/12565 PDF, 131KB, 8 pages

Information regarding how many ethnic minority officers are there currently employed in the MoD Police

Ref: 2019/09335 PDF, 98.7KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 3/3

Ref: 2019/12985 3/3 PDF, 219KB, 14 pages

Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 2/3

Ref: 2019/12985 2/3 PDF, 250KB, 16 pages

Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 1/3

Ref: 2019/12985 PDF, 172KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a record of cyber crimes that are committed in the MoD workforce

Ref: 2019/09211 PDF, 109KB, 4 pages

Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 5 to 8 November 2019

Ref: 2019/09142 PDF, 228KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 5 to 8 November 2019

Ref: 2019/12851 PDF, 73.4KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many officers applied for the inspectors promotion and how many officers sifted through in December 2018

Ref: 2019/09098 PDF, 112KB, 4 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 February 2020.

Published 10 February 2020