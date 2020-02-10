FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 February 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 February 2020.
Information regarding IT service management and desktops ITAM trends in the UK public sector
Ref: 2019/12920 PDF, 168KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the spending of the armed forces on recruitment and advertisement between 2012 to 2018
Ref: 2019/12632 PDF, 74.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the amount of money spent by the MoD on advertising on Facebook per year from 2015 to present
Ref: 2019/11704 PDF, 77.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many officers are currently trained to use a taser within the MoD Police force
Ref: 2019/09665 PDF, 90KB, 2 pages
Information regarding copies of the presentations delivered at the Defence and Security Equipment International event
Ref: 2019/10999 PDF, 5.43MB, 24 pages
Information regarding the release of the document, 'United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority Manpower Qualified Women Scientists and Engineers'
Ref: 2019/08615 PDF, 4.39MB, 25 pages
Information regarding the disposal of radioactive waste at Whittle Hill Quarry
Ref: 2019/08609 PDF, 5.17MB, 41 pages
Information regarding documents relating to physical measurements of activity in samples from Windscale
Ref: 2019/08226 PDF, 6.79MB, 42 pages
Information regarding a copy of the full document, Operation Grapple Y -interim report'
Ref: 2019/12320 PDF, 4.78MB, 19 pages
Information regarding contacts details of members of the MoD
Ref: 2019/10290 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of civil actions against the force where settlements have been reached
Ref: 2019/09792 PDF, 98.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of serving armed forces personnel subject to the sex offenders register for the past 5 years
Ref: 2019/12545 PDF, 71.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of serving personnel currently on the sex offenders register
Ref: 2019/11539 PDF, 22.7KB, 1 page
Information regarding sexual assault allegations for the financial years: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19
Ref: 2019/09697 PDF, 91.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a day-to-day breakdown of the number of domestic burglaries reported by the public in December 2017
Ref: 2019/09526 PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of cases of alleged police corruption that has been investigated over the last 5 years
Ref: 2019/09206 PDF, 122KB, 4 pages
Information regarding aerial photographs that may include domestic properties between 1950 and 1980
Ref: 2019/12585 PDF, 10.5MB, 12 pages
Information regarding the colour coding of certain aircrafts
Ref: 2019/13008 PDF, 72.1KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many complaints have been submitted since 1 January 2017
Ref: 2019/10717 PDF, 81.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many Provigll pills have been bought between 2013 to the present day
Ref: 2019/12618 PDF, 974KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the expenditure on surveys, maintenance and repairs former naval buildings
Ref: 2019/12565 PDF, 131KB, 8 pages
Information regarding how many ethnic minority officers are there currently employed in the MoD Police
Ref: 2019/09335 PDF, 98.7KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 3/3
Ref: 2019/12985 3/3 PDF, 219KB, 14 pages
Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 2/3
Ref: 2019/12985 2/3 PDF, 250KB, 16 pages
Information regarding the withdrawal of small craft folios 1/3
Ref: 2019/12985 PDF, 172KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a record of cyber crimes that are committed in the MoD workforce
Ref: 2019/09211 PDF, 109KB, 4 pages
Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 5 to 8 November 2019
Ref: 2019/09142 PDF, 228KB, 15 pages
Information regarding how many officers applied for the inspectors promotion and how many officers sifted through in December 2018
Ref: 2019/09098 PDF, 112KB, 4 pages
