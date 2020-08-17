FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 August 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 August 2020.
Information regarding the total number of reports of crime received by MDP that include the terms Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and Instagram
Ref: 2020/02007 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MDP’s training budget for the financial year 2020 to 2021
Ref: 2020/02132 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many motorists have been caught driving without an MOT from May to December 2018
Ref: 2020/02027 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of case dealt by the MDP broken down by crime
Ref: 2020/01862 PDF, 161KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of incidents where there has been a negligent discharge of a police-issue firearm from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2020/01846 PDF, 98.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of officers serving in the MDP in years 2015 to 2019 and a percentage breakdown
Ref: 2020/01866 PDF, 156KB, 4 pages
Information regarding Tornado GR4 pilot during Formation flight
Ref: 2020/05938 PDF, 2.32MB, 24 pages
Information regarding Tornado GR4 pilot
Ref: 2020/05939 PDF, 551KB, 6 pages
Information regarding detailed figures on the number of suicides by serving Armed Forces members and veterans since the start of 2020
Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.02MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the racial make-up of senior officers in the Navy, RAF and Army
Ref: 2020/07663 PDF, 193KB, 1 page
Information regarding how many soldiers and officers are currently serving in the Royal Military Police and other questions
Ref: 2020/06718 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Information regarding cartographers
Ref: 2020/09029 PDF, 234KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Aberdeen Harbour
Ref: 2020/08236 PDF, 327KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD staff and intranet details
Ref: 2020/07950 PDF, 146KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the MOD's software contracts
Ref: 2020/07949 PDF, 287KB, 5 pages
Information regarding a review of the UKHO
Ref: 2020/07243 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the 2018 People Survey results
Ref: 2020/07189 PDF, 135KB, 2 pages
Information regarding IT
Ref: 2020/07181 PDF, 179KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Capita PLC/Capita Fire Rescue contract
Ref: 2020/07911/DFR PDF, 71.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the purchase of an MOD Land Rover Defender 90
Ref: 2020/08770 PDF, 317KB, 1 page
Information regarding the purchase of an MOD Land Rover Defender 90 Annex A
Ref: 2020/08770 PDF, 26.6KB, 2 pages
