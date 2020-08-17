FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 August 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 August 2020.

Published 17 August 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the total number of reports of crime received by MDP that include the terms Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and Instagram

Ref: 2020/02007 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MDP’s training budget for the financial year 2020 to 2021

Ref: 2020/02132 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many motorists have been caught driving without an MOT from May to December 2018

Ref: 2020/02027 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of case dealt by the MDP broken down by crime

Ref: 2020/01862 PDF, 161KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of incidents where there has been a negligent discharge of a police-issue firearm from 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/01846 PDF, 98.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total number of officers serving in the MDP in years 2015 to 2019 and a percentage breakdown

Ref: 2020/01866 PDF, 156KB, 4 pages

Information regarding Tornado GR4 pilot during Formation flight

Ref: 2020/05938 PDF, 2.32MB, 24 pages

Information regarding Tornado GR4 pilot

Ref: 2020/05939 PDF, 551KB, 6 pages

Information regarding Army Equipment Support Publications 7310-B-100-201 Operating Instructions and 7310-B-100-711 Illustrated Parts Catalogue relating to the Stove Multiple Fuel Burner number 12

Ref: 2020/08910 PDF, 1.03MB, 72 pages

Information regarding detailed figures on the number of suicides by serving Armed Forces members and veterans since the start of 2020

Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.02MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the racial make-up of senior officers in the Navy, RAF and Army

Ref: 2020/07663 PDF, 193KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many soldiers and officers are currently serving in the Royal Military Police and other questions

Ref: 2020/06718 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages

Information regarding cartographers

Ref: 2020/09029 PDF, 234KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Aberdeen Harbour

Ref: 2020/08236 PDF, 327KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD staff and intranet details

Ref: 2020/07950 PDF, 146KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the MOD's software contracts

Ref: 2020/07949 PDF, 287KB, 5 pages

Information regarding a review of the UKHO

Ref: 2020/07243 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the 2018 People Survey results

Ref: 2020/07189 PDF, 135KB, 2 pages

Information regarding IT

Ref: 2020/07181 PDF, 179KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Capita PLC/Capita Fire Rescue contract

Ref: 2020/07911/DFR PDF, 71.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the purchase of an MOD Land Rover Defender 90

Ref: 2020/08770 PDF, 317KB, 1 page

Information regarding the purchase of an MOD Land Rover Defender 90 Annex A

Ref: 2020/08770 PDF, 26.6KB, 2 pages

