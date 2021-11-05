FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 5

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.

Ministry of Defence
5 November 2021

Request for all information held in relation to ex-MOD vehicles with the following VRN/ registrations MM45AA

Ref: 2021/02503 PDF, 1.17MB, 8 pages

Information regarding details held by MOD for the RMP/SIB investigation into the alleged abuse of prisoners and validity of images published by The Mirror or Piers Morgan

Ref: 2021/00604/C/U PDF, 1020KB, 11 pages

Question regarding how many people have contacted Universal Credit regarding their claim

Ref: 2020/14095 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of personnel medically discharged from the armed forces due to type 1 diabetes mellitus and other questions

Ref: 2021/02312 PDF, 25.5KB, 3 pages

Question on if the salaried MA receive financial incentives in addition to their salary and other questions

Ref: 2021/02275 PDF, 24.8KB, 3 pages

Request for a copy of the internal document Veterans UK Complaint Process

Ref: 2021/02559 PDF, 20.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current and revised MOD pension calculator after the McCloud ruling on membership of legacy pension schemes for those who were in service from 31 March 2012

Ref: 2021/02137 PDF, 23.1KB, 2 pages

Request for copies for following documents full Army Service Document, Army Medical Records and other requests

Ref: 2021/02303 PDF, 25.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding fines for breaching Coronavirus rules for those returning to the UK from abroad

Ref: 2021/01060 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of sexual assaults, harassments, crimes of a sexual nature over the last 5 years where the victim is under 18

Ref: 2021/01135 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the level that an officer needs to attain on the bleep test or equivalent so that they can be issued Pava operationally

Ref: 2021/01127 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Question on if MOD utilise a Digital Evidence Management or Digital Asset Management Solution and other questions

Ref: 2021/01254 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Information and additional questions following PACE annex L5

Ref: 2021/01352 PDF, 129KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the history on Land Rovers LT28AA and LT06AA

Ref: 2021/03664 PDF, 4.33MB, 18 pages

Information regarding the Trimble or other such devices witted into MOD work vans

Ref: 2021/03692 PDF, 72.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding NSN list of all gym equipment currently used by HM Forces

Ref: 2021/03770 PDF, 601KB, 3 pages

Information regarding service history on the JAMES computer system and other questions

Ref: 2021/04069 PDF, 1.24MB, 10 pages

Information regarding the. 3 towers Croslieve G40, Trivecrom R23 and Jonesborough Hill R21

Ref: 2021/01249 PDF, 319KB, 3 pages

Information regarding do NISGS officers carry a person protection weapon off duty and other questions

Ref: 2021/00784 PDF, 226KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Yamaha Grizzly 450 PTL quadbikes

Ref: 2021/04070 PDF, 8.39MB, 61 pages

