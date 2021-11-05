FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 5
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.
Documents
Request for all information held in relation to ex-MOD vehicles with the following VRN/ registrations MM45AA
Ref: 2021/02503 PDF, 1.17MB, 8 pages
Question regarding how many people have contacted Universal Credit regarding their claim
Ref: 2020/14095 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of personnel medically discharged from the armed forces due to type 1 diabetes mellitus and other questions
Ref: 2021/02312 PDF, 25.5KB, 3 pages
Question on if the salaried MA receive financial incentives in addition to their salary and other questions
Ref: 2021/02275 PDF, 24.8KB, 3 pages
Request for a copy of the internal document Veterans UK Complaint Process
Ref: 2021/02559 PDF, 20.1KB, 2 pages
Request for copies for following documents full Army Service Document, Army Medical Records and other requests
Ref: 2021/02303 PDF, 25.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding fines for breaching Coronavirus rules for those returning to the UK from abroad
Ref: 2021/01060 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of sexual assaults, harassments, crimes of a sexual nature over the last 5 years where the victim is under 18
Ref: 2021/01135 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the level that an officer needs to attain on the bleep test or equivalent so that they can be issued Pava operationally
Ref: 2021/01127 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Question on if MOD utilise a Digital Evidence Management or Digital Asset Management Solution and other questions
Ref: 2021/01254 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Information and additional questions following PACE annex L5
Ref: 2021/01352 PDF, 129KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the history on Land Rovers LT28AA and LT06AA
Ref: 2021/03664 PDF, 4.33MB, 18 pages
Information regarding the Trimble or other such devices witted into MOD work vans
Ref: 2021/03692 PDF, 72.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding NSN list of all gym equipment currently used by HM Forces
Ref: 2021/03770 PDF, 601KB, 3 pages
Information regarding service history on the JAMES computer system and other questions
Ref: 2021/04069 PDF, 1.24MB, 10 pages
Information regarding the. 3 towers Croslieve G40, Trivecrom R23 and Jonesborough Hill R21
Ref: 2021/01249 PDF, 319KB, 3 pages
Information regarding do NISGS officers carry a person protection weapon off duty and other questions
Ref: 2021/00784 PDF, 226KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Yamaha Grizzly 450 PTL quadbikes
Ref: 2021/04070 PDF, 8.39MB, 61 pages
