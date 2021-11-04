FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 4
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.
Documents
Request for a copy of MOD guidance document on how to investigate complaints against Veterans UK under the freedom of information act
Ref: 2020/13386 PDF, 230KB, 46 pages
Information regarding how much MOD spent on staff overtime between 2009 to 2014 and other questions
Ref: 2014/01690 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many staff both political and civil servants work in MOD and other questions
Ref: 2020/12476 PDF, 22.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many employment tribunal claims were initiated against the MOD department
Ref: 2020/13488 PDF, 24.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many military veterans there are who were unfortunate enough to leave service before 1975 and not receive a pension
Ref: 2020/13749 PDF, 25.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement of 3911236 John Francis Bishop South Wales Borderers
Ref: 2020/13522 PDF, 176KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all details and history regarding a Land Rover Defender XD TUM VIN:SALLDBA67WA141554 vehicle registration number MB13AA
Ref: 2021/03442 PDF, 2.47MB, 9 pages
Information regarding the GOTT offer to transfer
Ref: 2021/00412 PDF, 25.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the numbers of RN leavers between 1970 and 2005 that became entitled to a pension under AFPS75
Ref: 2021/00575 PDF, 24.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding numbers of BAME personnel currently serving in the armed forced and other questions
Ref: 2021/01363 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages
Information regarding service history for Penman light trailer
Ref: 2021/03480 PDF, 1MB, 5 pages
Information regarding exceptions on MOD policy for the MODNET user accounts
Ref: 2021/01740 PDF, 340KB, 6 pages
Question regarding how many jobs advertised by MOD listed knowledge of the devolved nations as a desirable skill and other questions
Ref: 2021/01617 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the wage or pay band of MOD photographer currently on secondment to No.10
Ref: 2021/01564 PDF, 946KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the official MOD policy regarding the retention of records in relation to email accounts
Ref: 2021/00706 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many South Atlantic medals without rosette have been issues to date since 1 October 2014
Ref: 2021/01238 PDF, 20.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Flight Sergeant Oscar Aidan Joseph Quigley RAF who served in the RAF from 1938 and beyond WW2
Ref: 2021/001170 PDF, 21KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many civil servants in the last 3 years have been dismissed from MOD for poor performance
Ref: 2021/00931 PDF, 21.8KB, 2 pages
Details
