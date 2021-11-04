FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 4

FOI release

Request for a copy of MOD guidance document on how to investigate complaints against Veterans UK under the freedom of information act

Ref: 2020/13386 PDF, 230KB, 46 pages

Information regarding how much MOD spent on staff overtime between 2009 to 2014 and other questions

Ref: 2014/01690 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many staff both political and civil servants work in MOD and other questions

Ref: 2020/12476 PDF, 22.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many employment tribunal claims were initiated against the MOD department

Ref: 2020/13488 PDF, 24.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many military veterans there are who were unfortunate enough to leave service before 1975 and not receive a pension

Ref: 2020/13749 PDF, 25.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding medal entitlement of 3911236 John Francis Bishop South Wales Borderers

Ref: 2020/13522 PDF, 176KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all details and history regarding a Land Rover Defender XD TUM VIN:SALLDBA67WA141554 vehicle registration number MB13AA

Ref: 2021/03442 PDF, 2.47MB, 9 pages

Information regarding the independent review by Sir John Holmes in 2012 that the qualifying period for the South Atlantic Medal was extended from 12 July 1982 to 21 October 1982

Ref: 2020/13985 PDF, 20.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the GOTT offer to transfer

Ref: 2021/00412 PDF, 25.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding any correspondence that with indicate that dummy NI numbers were issued to Gurkha officers or soldiers prior to 31 December 2007 and the purpose of these dummy NI numbers

Ref: 2021/00307 PDF, 23KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the numbers of RN leavers between 1970 and 2005 that became entitled to a pension under AFPS75

Ref: 2021/00575 PDF, 24.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding numbers of BAME personnel currently serving in the armed forced and other questions

Ref: 2021/01363 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the date of the role of PA to Brigade Commander at 38 Irish Brigade Thiepval Barracks Lisburn Northern Ireland became vacant and was the filled and no longer vacant

Ref: 2021/00306 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding service history for Penman light trailer

Ref: 2021/03480 PDF, 1MB, 5 pages

Information regarding exceptions on MOD policy for the MODNET user accounts

Ref: 2021/01740 PDF, 340KB, 6 pages

Question regarding how many jobs advertised by MOD listed knowledge of the devolved nations as a desirable skill and other questions

Ref: 2021/01617 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the wage or pay band of MOD photographer currently on secondment to No.10

Ref: 2021/01564 PDF, 946KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the official MOD policy regarding the retention of records in relation to email accounts

Ref: 2021/00706 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many South Atlantic medals without rosette have been issues to date since 1 October 2014

Ref: 2021/01238 PDF, 20.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Flight Sergeant Oscar Aidan Joseph Quigley RAF who served in the RAF from 1938 and beyond WW2

Ref: 2021/001170 PDF, 21KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many civil servants in the last 3 years have been dismissed from MOD for poor performance

Ref: 2021/00931 PDF, 21.8KB, 2 pages

