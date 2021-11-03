FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 3

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
3 November 2021

Documents

Information regarding request for copies of data held by MOD regarding the circumstances relating the decision to bring back a deceased soldier from France

Ref: 2020/12787 PDF, 471KB, 13 pages

Information regarding 2 medical examiners used by the MOD/Veterans UK AFCS

Ref: 2020/12788 PDF, 24.7KB, 4 pages

Request for copies of all documents containing recipients name or relating to relative’s Death Benefit issues from 2018 to 2020

Ref: 2020/13029 PDF, 18.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding medal entitlement of 4079850 Sidney Short Monmouthshire Regiment

Ref: 2020/13214 PDF, 21KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many service personnel in MOD up to and including 5 April 2005 were medically discharged with their Principle Invaliding Condition listed as pain in cervical thoracic and lumbar spine

Ref: 2020/13684 PDF, 26.4KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the rates of war pensions and allowances for the years 2010 to 2021

Ref: 2020/12803 PDF, 25.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the website Defence in the Media

Ref: 2020/03871 PDF, 53.6KB, 2 pages

Request for all articles on MOD departmental intranet system from 1 January 2020 relating to universal credit, asylum seekers and black lives matter

Ref: 2020/07234 PDF, 142KB, 8 pages

Information regarding Part 2 of a JSP and related questions

Ref: 2020/08708 PDF, 56KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the PR assessment conducted for the Wonder Woman project

Ref: 2020/08706 PDF, 8.78MB, 12 pages

Request to disclose a list of advertising campaigns undertaken by DDC in 2019 to 2020 with a short summary of the purpose of each campaign and start date of each campaign

Ref: 2020/08958 PDF, 79.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Twitter accounts have been blocked

Ref: 2021/00539 PDF, 56KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how much has been spent on private photographers by MOD in the last 12 months

Ref: 2020/09316 PDF, 51KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of MOD’s social media content policy covering all departmental and ministerial accounts

Ref: 2021/00778 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many requests for contact with the media or communication in public we made to DDC by service personnel

Ref: 2021/02413 PDF, 83.3KB, 2 pages

Request for information on MOD departmental communications from DDC calendar years 2019 and 2020

Ref: 2021/02701 PDF, 98.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding network providers and the average annual spend over the last 3 years

Ref: 2021/03434 PDF, 203KB, 4 pages

Information regarding all the RAF Flying Badge on the memorial stone at Errol

Ref: 2021/02011 PDF, 523KB, 18 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 3.

Published 3 November 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do