FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 3
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.
Information regarding 2 medical examiners used by the MOD/Veterans UK AFCS
Ref: 2020/12788 PDF, 24.7KB, 4 pages
Request for copies of all documents containing recipients name or relating to relative’s Death Benefit issues from 2018 to 2020
Ref: 2020/13029 PDF, 18.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement of 4079850 Sidney Short Monmouthshire Regiment
Ref: 2020/13214 PDF, 21KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the rates of war pensions and allowances for the years 2010 to 2021
Ref: 2020/12803 PDF, 25.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the website Defence in the Media
Ref: 2020/03871 PDF, 53.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Part 2 of a JSP and related questions
Ref: 2020/08708 PDF, 56KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the PR assessment conducted for the Wonder Woman project
Ref: 2020/08706 PDF, 8.78MB, 12 pages
Information regarding how many Twitter accounts have been blocked
Ref: 2021/00539 PDF, 56KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how much has been spent on private photographers by MOD in the last 12 months
Ref: 2020/09316 PDF, 51KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of MOD’s social media content policy covering all departmental and ministerial accounts
Ref: 2021/00778 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many requests for contact with the media or communication in public we made to DDC by service personnel
Ref: 2021/02413 PDF, 83.3KB, 2 pages
Request for information on MOD departmental communications from DDC calendar years 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2021/02701 PDF, 98.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding network providers and the average annual spend over the last 3 years
Ref: 2021/03434 PDF, 203KB, 4 pages
Information regarding all the RAF Flying Badge on the memorial stone at Errol
Ref: 2021/02011 PDF, 523KB, 18 pages
