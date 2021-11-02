FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021 - Part 2
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.
Documents
Information regarding who succeeded Air Commodore D S Arthurton as Lightening Force Commander after 1 January 2021
Information regarding service history of ex-military vehicle registration number 06FD20
Information regarding history of Land Rover LEFOP 1308 MB 74AA TUM HSGS SOFT TOP
Information regarding the policy and requirements on the Royal Air Force re-joiners and Royal Air Force Recruitment websites
Information regarding records for Land Rover 110 Tithonus vin no SALLDHAC7LA938442
Information regarding the vehicle service history and maintenance of ex-military TRUCK UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV Pinzgauer VECTOR
Question regarding between 2014 and 2021 how many sonic booms were recorded by MOD in the UK and other questions
Information regarding ex-military Land Rover ERM-MB14AA chassis number SALLDBA67WA142071
Information regarding purchased Land Rover Ambulance 130 4x4 Stretcher HS
Information regarding vehicle history for military number plate PF84AA
Information regarding ex-MOD TUM HS FFR Hard Top
Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records for ex-military Land Rover Pulse Ambulance VRN: LB26AA
Information regarding how many military veterans there are who were unfortunate enough to leave service before 1975 and not receive a pension
Information regarding the medal entitlement of airman 1802884 Francis Frederick Sinclair RAF who died in April 1945 whilst on active service
Information regarding how many people work for MOD in the different veteran’s welfare centres and other questions
Information regarding the number of servicewomen who have been medically discharged from the 3 services and other questions
Information regarding the amount spent in each year on courses provided by Common Purpose and other questions
Information regarding how many days on average does it take to complete the joiner/onboarding process and other questions
Information regarding the role of PA to Brigade Commander at 38 Irish Brigade HQ 38 Bde Thiepval Barracks Lisburn Northern Ireland
Information regarding records of service and maintenance for Land Rover Defender 90 Wolf Vehicle registration number 34AY49
Information regarding records of service and maintenance for Land Rover Defender 110 Vehicle registration number LT41AA
Details
