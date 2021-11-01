FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
1 November 2021

Documents

Information regarding how much it cost per hour to run an MK 2 Merlin that is loaded to full capacity

Ref: 2021/05819 PDF, 136KB, 1 page

Information regarding the details and history for the Land Rover Defender Wolf (SWB) – Tul HS FFR Hard Top vehicle

Ref: 2021/05976 PDF, 3.06MB, 12 pages

A request for information from UK Hydrographic Office regarding their hosting contact(s) with third party providers

Ref: 2021/05434 PDF, 305KB, 4 pages

A request for the UKHO’s organisation information around their internal plans and strategy documents around ICT

Ref: 2021/03795 PDF, 18.8MB, 34 pages

Information regarding the service history of the Ex-MOD Land Rover 86KE41

Ref: 2021/06301 PDF, 2.16MB, 9 pages

Information regarding ex-military Land Rover registration number KZ50AA

Ref: 2021/06504 PDF, 460KB, 3 pages

Information regarding Land Rover 110 Wolf XD (TUM)

Ref: 2021/06510 PDF, 3.12MB, 11 pages

Information regarding service history and maintenance records for ex-military Land Rover Defender HS TUM

Ref: 2021/06594 PDF, 2.66MB, 11 pages

Information regarding Pinz 4x4 HVM ex-military vehicle

Ref: 2021/06478 PDF, 2.06MB, 11 pages

Information regarding the tender title ‘Joint Expeditionary field hospital (JEFH)’

Ref: 2021/6651 PDF, 506KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of the AESP CES for the REME VM supplementary toolbox of ‘Tiffy’ box contents

Ref: 2021/06635 PDF, 3.09MB, 29 pages

Information regarding YFM660 Grizzly Quad military registration GE64AB

Ref: 2021/06721 PDF, 216KB, 7 pages

Information regarding the vehicle history for Land Rover 90 Wolf VIN plate SALLDAA67VA124461

Ref: 2021/02370 PDF, 3.15MB, 11 pages

Information regarding the vehicle or trailer registration KL70AB

Ref: 2021/022299 PDF, 891KB, 6 pages

Information regarding vehicle service history and maintenance records for ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer)

Ref: 2021/02495 PDF, 2.27MB, 11 pages

Question regarding if Elbit Systems Israel is the main contractor for the Joint Fire

Ref: 2021/01830 PDF, 1.09MB, 6 pages

Information regarding records of service or maintenance for Land Rover Defender 90 Wolf registration number LM76AA

Ref: 2021/02615 PDF, 2.16MB, 8 pages

Question regarding the average police response time to intruder alarms that have been set off with police response alarms

Ref: 2021/00650 PDF, 62.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding instant messaging application KIK being used in offences between 2019 and 2020

Ref: 2021/00529 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number and rank of police officers found guilty of misconduct and other questions

Ref: 2021/00619 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many arrests were made by MDP officers in 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/00671 PDF, 130KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the correct legal standing on a policy that MOD Police have in place regarding eligibility for re-joiners and transferrers from other police forces and other questions

Ref: 2021/00660 PDF, 111KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total number of dog theft crime reports made between 2015 to 2021

Ref: 2021/00819 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many sexual offences recorded by MDP were committed by children under 18 years old at the time of offending

Ref: 2021/00984 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of quarantine requests made by the Home Office or UK Border Force to MDP where individuals are thought of failing to comply with self-isolation requirements

Ref: 2021/01025 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information on how many cars the force has written off between 31 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/00892 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Question regarding who in the force is allowed to wear knee protection and other questions

Ref: 2021/00770 PDF, 158KB, 3 pages

Information regarding Tranche 1 to 3 listing the dates on which invoices were paid by BAE systems for Tornado spares required by the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF)

Ref: 2021/01765 PDF, 477KB, 4 pages

Information regarding any assessments on CASD

Ref: 2021/02784 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the software contracts that UKHO uses and other questions

Ref: 2021/01513 PDF, 194KB, 4 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.

Published 1 November 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do