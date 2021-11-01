FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 November 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.
Documents
Information regarding how much it cost per hour to run an MK 2 Merlin that is loaded to full capacity
Ref: 2021/05819 PDF, 136KB, 1 page
Information regarding the details and history for the Land Rover Defender Wolf (SWB) – Tul HS FFR Hard Top vehicle
Ref: 2021/05976 PDF, 3.06MB, 12 pages
A request for information from UK Hydrographic Office regarding their hosting contact(s) with third party providers
Ref: 2021/05434 PDF, 305KB, 4 pages
A request for the UKHO’s organisation information around their internal plans and strategy documents around ICT
Ref: 2021/03795 PDF, 18.8MB, 34 pages
Information regarding the service history of the Ex-MOD Land Rover 86KE41
Ref: 2021/06301 PDF, 2.16MB, 9 pages
Information regarding ex-military Land Rover registration number KZ50AA
Ref: 2021/06504 PDF, 460KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Land Rover 110 Wolf XD (TUM)
Ref: 2021/06510 PDF, 3.12MB, 11 pages
Information regarding service history and maintenance records for ex-military Land Rover Defender HS TUM
Ref: 2021/06594 PDF, 2.66MB, 11 pages
Information regarding Pinz 4x4 HVM ex-military vehicle
Ref: 2021/06478 PDF, 2.06MB, 11 pages
Information regarding the tender title ‘Joint Expeditionary field hospital (JEFH)’
Ref: 2021/6651 PDF, 506KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of the AESP CES for the REME VM supplementary toolbox of ‘Tiffy’ box contents
Ref: 2021/06635 PDF, 3.09MB, 29 pages
Information regarding YFM660 Grizzly Quad military registration GE64AB
Ref: 2021/06721 PDF, 216KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the vehicle history for Land Rover 90 Wolf VIN plate SALLDAA67VA124461
Ref: 2021/02370 PDF, 3.15MB, 11 pages
Information regarding the vehicle or trailer registration KL70AB
Ref: 2021/022299 PDF, 891KB, 6 pages
Information regarding vehicle service history and maintenance records for ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer)
Ref: 2021/02495 PDF, 2.27MB, 11 pages
Question regarding if Elbit Systems Israel is the main contractor for the Joint Fire
Ref: 2021/01830 PDF, 1.09MB, 6 pages
Information regarding records of service or maintenance for Land Rover Defender 90 Wolf registration number LM76AA
Ref: 2021/02615 PDF, 2.16MB, 8 pages
Question regarding the average police response time to intruder alarms that have been set off with police response alarms
Ref: 2021/00650 PDF, 62.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding instant messaging application KIK being used in offences between 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2021/00529 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number and rank of police officers found guilty of misconduct and other questions
Ref: 2021/00619 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many arrests were made by MDP officers in 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/00671 PDF, 130KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of dog theft crime reports made between 2015 to 2021
Ref: 2021/00819 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many sexual offences recorded by MDP were committed by children under 18 years old at the time of offending
Ref: 2021/00984 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information on how many cars the force has written off between 31 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/00892 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Question regarding who in the force is allowed to wear knee protection and other questions
Ref: 2021/00770 PDF, 158KB, 3 pages
Information regarding any assessments on CASD
Ref: 2021/02784 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the software contracts that UKHO uses and other questions
Ref: 2021/01513 PDF, 194KB, 4 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 November 2021.