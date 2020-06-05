FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 June 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 June 2020.
Information regarding risks assessments for a guard of honour from the Yorkshire regiment
Ref: ArmySec/08/03/FOI2020/04623 PDF, 158KB, 7 pages
Statistics regarding the Logistics Caterer role
Ref: 2020/04393 PDF, 570KB, 3 pages
Statistics regarding new entrants into the Logistics (Motor Transport Drive role)
Ref: 2020/04070 PDF, 480KB, 3 pages
Information for statistics regarding the RAF Police Trade
Ref: 2020/01947 PDF, 440KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the career and length of service for a male RAF Air Traffic Controller
Ref: 2020/01515 PDF, 426KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of people tested positive and died in service from the beginning of March caused by Covid 19
Ref: 2020/04658 PDF, 553KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the numbers of personnel of personnel medically discharged from service with MS between the years 2005 and 2018
Ref: 2019/12784 PDF, 1.33MB, 5 pages
Statistics relating to the Logistics supply role
Ref: 2020/04601 PDF, 322KB, 2 pages
Request for information for a copy of the 2019 RAF Annual Compendium of Manpower Statistics
Ref: 2020/01850 PDF, 2.89MB, 99 pages
Information regarding the number of personnel medically discharged from service with MS between 2005 to 2018
Ref: 2019/12784 PDF, 5.36MB, 5 pages
Information regarding the MOD's 'net cash requirement' data and information the MOD reports to NATO
Ref: 2020/03865 PDF, 138KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF regiment trade statistics
Ref: 2019/09198 PDF, 5.21MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a new entrant into the logistics trade
Ref: 2019/10659 PDF, 5.08MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a new entrant into the NCA trade
Ref: 2019/10657 PDF, 5.07MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF logistics statistics
Ref: 2019/11133/11134 PDF, 5.1MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the steward trade for a new entrant
Ref: 2019/07021 PDF, 5.06MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the personnel support branch
Ref: 2019/07545 PDF, 5.78MB, 3 pages
Information regarding personnel support branch
Ref: 2019/07543 PDF, 6MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a sergeant in the aircraft technician trade
Ref: 2019/08276 PDF, 7.32MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF statistics in the regiment trade
Ref: 2019/09198 PDF, 5.16MB, 3 pages
