FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 8 May 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 8 May 2017.
Ministry of Defence (MOD) expenditure for travel,hotel and associated meals from 2015 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02301 PDF, 212KB
Fee paid to expert witness in the Nuclear Veteran Pension Appeal proceeding
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01754 PDF, 107KB
Request for Defence Information Notice (DIN) 2016DIN09-022
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09219 PDF, 198KB
List of survivors on Royal Navy ships from 1941 to 1943
Ref: Navy FOI1207/01805 PDF, 153KB
Commodore Naval Legal Services initiated complaints resolution
Ref: Navy FOI12017/01339 PDF, 65.7KB
Request copy of Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) Mast and Ancillaries Telescopic PU12 (Clark) (army code number 61456)
Ref: HOCS FOI12016/12727 PDF, 1.85MB
Request for Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) repairs document for Alvis Shielder armoured vehicle
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/00418 PDF, 11.1MB
Secondment for civilian and military personnel and the policy criteria
Ref: FOI2017/00246 PDF, 87.8KB
Contractor not yet appointed for the new office building at Admiralty Way, Somerset
Ref: UKHO FOI201701655 PDF, 45.3KB
Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) report of bribery on public and private sector personnel
Ref: MDP 2017/01756 RFI: 36/17 PDF, 65.8KB
Ministry of Defence (MOD) awarded contract to CarillionAmey for refurbishment at RAF Digby
Ref: DIO FIO2017/01809 PDF, 55.3KB
Report on the number of military homes in Hampshire awaiting repairs
Ref: DIO FOI1207/01092 PDF, 119KB
UK firing range overseen by qualified range conducting officer
Ref: DIO FOI2016/11234 PDF, 51KB
Information on repairs carried out on the Globe Theatre, grade 2 listed building in Plymouth between 2015 to 2016
Ref: DIO FOI2016/011651 PDF, 1.09MB
