  1. Home

FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 8 May 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
9 May 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 8 May 2017.

Documents

Ministry of Defence (MOD) expenditure for travel,hotel and associated meals from 2015 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02301 PDF, 212KB

Fee paid to expert witness in the Nuclear Veteran Pension Appeal proceeding

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01754 PDF, 107KB

Request for Defence Information Notice (DIN) 2016DIN09-022

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09219 PDF, 198KB

List of survivors on Royal Navy ships from 1941 to 1943

Ref: Navy FOI1207/01805 PDF, 153KB

Commodore Naval Legal Services initiated complaints resolution

Ref: Navy FOI12017/01339 PDF, 65.7KB

Request copy of Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) Mast and Ancillaries Telescopic PU12 (Clark) (army code number 61456)

Ref: HOCS FOI12016/12727 PDF, 1.85MB

Request for Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) repairs document for Alvis Shielder armoured vehicle

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/00418 PDF, 11.1MB

Secondment for civilian and military personnel and the policy criteria

Ref: FOI2017/00246 PDF, 87.8KB

Contractor not yet appointed for the new office building at Admiralty Way, Somerset

Ref: UKHO FOI201701655 PDF, 45.3KB

Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) report of bribery on public and private sector personnel

Ref: MDP 2017/01756 RFI: 36/17 PDF, 65.8KB

Ministry of Defence (MOD) awarded contract to CarillionAmey for refurbishment at RAF Digby

Ref: DIO FIO2017/01809 PDF, 55.3KB

Report on the number of military homes in Hampshire awaiting repairs

Ref: DIO FOI1207/01092 PDF, 119KB

UK firing range overseen by qualified range conducting officer

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11234 PDF, 51KB

Information on repairs carried out on the Globe Theatre, grade 2 listed building in Plymouth between 2015 to 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2016/011651 PDF, 1.09MB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 8 May 2017.

Document information

Published: 9 May 2017

From: Ministry of Defence