FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 March 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of information (FOI) responses during the week commencing 6 March 2017.
Ministry of Defence Police: Black, Asian and Ethnic Minorities (BME) statistics
Ref: MDP FOI2016/00157 RFI: 5/17 PDF, 44.1KB
Details of Dstl procurement staff's training and system equipment usage
Ref: Dstl 2016/12128 PDF, 921KB
Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) enquiry into MDP displine at AWE Burghfield
Ref: MDP 16/06619 RFI: 190/16 PDF, 1.44MB
Number of off contract purchases at Dstl during the period of 2012 to 2016
Ref: Dstl 2016/12732 PDF, 933KB
Ministry of Defence Police firearms Incidents
Ref: MDP FOI 2017/00478 RFI: 14/17 PDF, 36.8KB
RAF Cosford Airshow Safety
Ref: RAF Ref. 2017/252 PDF, 99.2KB
Information on Class A submarines days spent at sea during 2015 to 2016
Ref: Navy FOI12016/12711 PDF, 71.6KB
Bicester Garrison near miss report from June 2015 related to injury by an animal
Ref: DOI FOI2016/10903 PDF, 197KB
Information regarding Restricted Airspace (Temporary) for 2016 Cosford Airshow
Ref: RAF FOI2016/11671 PDF, 66.8KB
Tidworth, Netheravon, Bulford Garrison driving regulations
Ref: Army FOI2017/00488 PDF, 1.79MB
Published: 6 March 2017
From: Ministry of Defence