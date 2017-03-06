  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 March 2017

Ministry of Defence
6 March 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of information (FOI) responses during the week commencing 6 March 2017.

Ministry of Defence Police: Black, Asian and Ethnic Minorities (BME) statistics

Ref: MDP FOI2016/00157 RFI: 5/17 PDF, 44.1KB

Details of Dstl procurement staff's training and system equipment usage

Ref: Dstl 2016/12128 PDF, 921KB

Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) enquiry into MDP displine at AWE Burghfield

Ref: MDP 16/06619 RFI: 190/16 PDF, 1.44MB

Number of off contract purchases at Dstl during the period of 2012 to 2016

Ref: Dstl 2016/12732 PDF, 933KB

Ministry of Defence Police firearms Incidents

Ref: MDP FOI 2017/00478 RFI: 14/17 PDF, 36.8KB

RAF Cosford Airshow Safety

Ref: RAF Ref. 2017/252 PDF, 99.2KB

Information on Class A submarines days spent at sea during 2015 to 2016

Ref: Navy FOI12016/12711 PDF, 71.6KB

Bicester Garrison near miss report from June 2015 related to injury by an animal

Ref: DOI FOI2016/10903 PDF, 197KB

Information regarding Restricted Airspace (Temporary) for 2016 Cosford Airshow

Ref: RAF FOI2016/11671 PDF, 66.8KB

Tidworth, Netheravon, Bulford Garrison driving regulations

Ref: Army FOI2017/00488 PDF, 1.79MB

