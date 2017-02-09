FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 February 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 6 February 2017.

Documents

Data on MOD held and released properties in Greater London

Ref: DIO FOI2016/05640 PDF, 528KB

Information on army Pay As you Dine system and army and MOD catering contracts

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08837 PDF, 85.4KB

Information on outsourced facilities and management contracts for defence organisations

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09055 PDF, 153KB

Contact details for hiring Copthorne Barracks caseworker for commercial purposes

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09648 PDF, 52KB

List of MOD estates available for daily hire

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09649 PDF, 49.5KB

Current and previous age limit for entry as a RAF Weapons Systems Operator

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12556 PDF, 51.2KB

Number of RAF non-commissioned aircrew (NCA) personnel and the number of NCA on or transferred to Professional Aviators Pay including each financial year between 2011 to 2012 and 2015 to 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12521 PDF, 68.2KB

Number of employment tribunals between MOD Police and individual staff member or police officer between 2011 and 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/11973 PDF, 35.9KB

Number and percentage of current MOD Police employees and number and percentage recruited between 2013 to 2016 who are listed as having a disability

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12442 PDF, 39.6KB

MOD Police maverick spend data 2012 to 2016 and information of procurement controls

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12134 PDF, 37.7KB

MOD Police data on number of alleged crimes recorded involving suspects under the age of 16 between 2012 and 2016 broken down by age

Ref: MDP FOI2016/11885 PDF, 52.1KB

Information on MOD Police procurement processes / systems / team size and levels of training

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12138 PDF, 60.5KB

Information on MOD Police use of agencies to recruit temporary workers

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12445 PDF, 34.8KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD Police Whole Body Vibration briefings 9 March 2106

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12671 PDF, 152KB

Number of RAF Reaper aircraft/airframes in service and flying hours per year for 2007 to 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12448 PDF, 60.5KB, 2 pages

MOD Police social media monitoring policy

Ref: MDP FOI2016/09012 PDF, 1.01MB

Opportunities available as a RAF Firefighter Officer for ranks Flying Officer, Flight Lieutenant and Squadron Leader

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12739 PDF, 153KB

Request for information on Armed Forces’ Career Office (AFCO) officer interview selection process

Ref: RAF FOI2017/00141 PDF, 148KB

Request for information on MOD vehicle disposals contract with Witham Specialist Vehicles

Ref: DE&S FOI2016/1151 PDF, 113KB

Explanation of the process and decisions made in sale of HMS Illustrious

Ref: DE&S FOI2016/12050 PDF, 201KB

Details of United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) Wi-Fi provider and contract

Ref: UKHO FOI2016/1279 PDF, 266KB, 4 pages

Data on RAF Regiment established and trained strength 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2016/11490 PDF, 65.6KB

Information on the amount of ammunition expended by British Forces across Afghanistan for each Brigade rotation

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12167 PDF, 98.3KB

Cost of legal service provided by the Government Legal Department and Treasury Solicitors for 2014/15 and 2015/16

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12412 PDF, 35.9KB

Spend on long term void properties by MOD in Scotland for financial year 2015 to 2016 and spend on Fort George and Kinloss Barracks 2011 to 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08533 PDF, 105KB

Request for information on application for and funding spent on modifications and adapted housing 2010 - 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08429 PDF, 58.1KB

List of hunts in January on Salisbury Plain Training Area for 2016/17 season

Ref: DIO FOI2016/12264 PDF, 117KB

Information on Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) dispute processes, number of disputes and accommodation satisfaction

Ref: DIO FOI2016/12740 PDF, 92.4KB

Request for information on internet connectivity assessment processes for military accommodation

Ref: DIO FOI2016/12351 PDF, 62.3KB

Cost of the Museum of Army Music (Kneller Hall) refurbishment in 2016/2017

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08012 PDF, 48.1KB

Request for information on land currently owned or leased by MOD in the UK

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09244 PDF, 51.8KB

Communications to Scottish local authorities on the closures of military barracks announced in November 2015

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11809 PDF, 576KB

Link to MOD estate optimisation strategy (A better defence estate) documents

Ref: DIO FOI2016/12642 PDF, 78.5KB

Cost of operational readiness training contract with Cobham Aviation 2007 to 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12718 PDF, 46.5KB

Number of drone strikes by UK armed forces in Iraq and number of enemy combatants casualties/wounded and civil causalities 2011 to 2016

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/11422 PDF, 89.8KB

Details of United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) BACS payments and Direct Debit collection software and provider

Ref: UKHO FOI2017/00257 PDF, 266KB

Suspected ISIS casualties and wounded caused by RAF air strikes in Iraq September 2014 to December 2016

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12251 PDF, 46.6KB

Details of guidance provided to UK personnel embedded with US forces between January 2003 and December 2004

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12325 PDF, 130KB

Number of Ammunition Technicians and Ammunition Technical Officers diagnosed with PTSD whom served in Afghanistan 2009 to 2014

Ref: Army FOI2017/00037 PDF, 52.6KB

No First Military Working Dog Regiment personnel disciplined for poor treatment of animals offences 2013 to 2016

Ref: Army FOI2017/00028 PDF, 20.5KB

Flying activity at RAF Wattisham in 2016

Ref: Army FOI2016/10117 PDF, 71.6KB

MOD Police data on weapons seized in schools 2014 to 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12680 PDF, 31.2KB

Definition of Cadet Forces hosting unit and associated benefits

Ref: DIO FOI2016/10833 PDF, 64.5KB

List of hunts in October to December 2016 on Salisbury Plain Training Area

Ref: DIO FOI2016/011088 PDF, 318KB

Request for Aldershot military lands byelaws 1976 proposed timeline for review

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11181 PDF, 74.1KB

List of suppliers involved A400M maintenance repair overhaul

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11966 PDF, 790KB

Detail

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 6 February 2017.

Published:
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017