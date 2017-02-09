FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 February 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 6 February 2017.
Data on MOD held and released properties in Greater London
Ref: DIO FOI2016/05640 PDF, 528KB
Information on army Pay As you Dine system and army and MOD catering contracts
Ref: DIO FOI2016/08837 PDF, 85.4KB
Information on outsourced facilities and management contracts for defence organisations
Ref: DIO FOI2016/09055 PDF, 153KB
Contact details for hiring Copthorne Barracks caseworker for commercial purposes
Ref: DIO FOI2016/09648 PDF, 52KB
List of MOD estates available for daily hire
Ref: DIO FOI2016/09649 PDF, 49.5KB
Current and previous age limit for entry as a RAF Weapons Systems Operator
Ref: RAF FOI2016/12556 PDF, 51.2KB
Number of employment tribunals between MOD Police and individual staff member or police officer between 2011 and 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2016/11973 PDF, 35.9KB
MOD Police maverick spend data 2012 to 2016 and information of procurement controls
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12134 PDF, 37.7KB
MOD Police data on number of alleged crimes recorded involving suspects under the age of 16 between 2012 and 2016 broken down by age
Ref: MDP FOI2016/11885 PDF, 52.1KB
Information on MOD Police procurement processes / systems / team size and levels of training
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12138 PDF, 60.5KB
Information on MOD Police use of agencies to recruit temporary workers
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12445 PDF, 34.8KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police Whole Body Vibration briefings 9 March 2106
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12671 PDF, 152KB
Number of RAF Reaper aircraft/airframes in service and flying hours per year for 2007 to 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2016/12448 PDF, 60.5KB, 2 pages
MOD Police social media monitoring policy
Ref: MDP FOI2016/09012 PDF, 1.01MB
Opportunities available as a RAF Firefighter Officer for ranks Flying Officer, Flight Lieutenant and Squadron Leader
Ref: RAF FOI2016/12739 PDF, 153KB
Request for information on Armed Forces’ Career Office (AFCO) officer interview selection process
Ref: RAF FOI2017/00141 PDF, 148KB
Request for information on MOD vehicle disposals contract with Witham Specialist Vehicles
Ref: DE&S FOI2016/1151 PDF, 113KB
Explanation of the process and decisions made in sale of HMS Illustrious
Ref: DE&S FOI2016/12050 PDF, 201KB
Details of United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) Wi-Fi provider and contract
Ref: UKHO FOI2016/1279 PDF, 266KB, 4 pages
Data on RAF Regiment established and trained strength 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2016/11490 PDF, 65.6KB
Information on the amount of ammunition expended by British Forces across Afghanistan for each Brigade rotation
Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12167 PDF, 98.3KB
Cost of legal service provided by the Government Legal Department and Treasury Solicitors for 2014/15 and 2015/16
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12412 PDF, 35.9KB
Request for information on application for and funding spent on modifications and adapted housing 2010 - 2016
Ref: DIO FOI2016/08429 PDF, 58.1KB
List of hunts in January on Salisbury Plain Training Area for 2016/17 season
Ref: DIO FOI2016/12264 PDF, 117KB
Information on Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) dispute processes, number of disputes and accommodation satisfaction
Ref: DIO FOI2016/12740 PDF, 92.4KB
Request for information on internet connectivity assessment processes for military accommodation
Ref: DIO FOI2016/12351 PDF, 62.3KB
Cost of the Museum of Army Music (Kneller Hall) refurbishment in 2016/2017
Ref: DIO FOI2016/08012 PDF, 48.1KB
Request for information on land currently owned or leased by MOD in the UK
Ref: DIO FOI2016/09244 PDF, 51.8KB
Communications to Scottish local authorities on the closures of military barracks announced in November 2015
Ref: DIO FOI2016/11809 PDF, 576KB
Link to MOD estate optimisation strategy (A better defence estate) documents
Ref: DIO FOI2016/12642 PDF, 78.5KB
Cost of operational readiness training contract with Cobham Aviation 2007 to 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2016/12718 PDF, 46.5KB
Number of drone strikes by UK armed forces in Iraq and number of enemy combatants casualties/wounded and civil causalities 2011 to 2016
Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/11422 PDF, 89.8KB
Details of United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) BACS payments and Direct Debit collection software and provider
Ref: UKHO FOI2017/00257 PDF, 266KB
Suspected ISIS casualties and wounded caused by RAF air strikes in Iraq September 2014 to December 2016
Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12251 PDF, 46.6KB
Details of guidance provided to UK personnel embedded with US forces between January 2003 and December 2004
Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/12325 PDF, 130KB
Number of Ammunition Technicians and Ammunition Technical Officers diagnosed with PTSD whom served in Afghanistan 2009 to 2014
Ref: Army FOI2017/00037 PDF, 52.6KB
No First Military Working Dog Regiment personnel disciplined for poor treatment of animals offences 2013 to 2016
Ref: Army FOI2017/00028 PDF, 20.5KB
Flying activity at RAF Wattisham in 2016
Ref: Army FOI2016/10117 PDF, 71.6KB
MOD Police data on weapons seized in schools 2014 to 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12680 PDF, 31.2KB
Definition of Cadet Forces hosting unit and associated benefits
Ref: DIO FOI2016/10833 PDF, 64.5KB
List of hunts in October to December 2016 on Salisbury Plain Training Area
Ref: DIO FOI2016/011088 PDF, 318KB
Request for Aldershot military lands byelaws 1976 proposed timeline for review
Ref: DIO FOI2016/11181 PDF, 74.1KB
List of suppliers involved A400M maintenance repair overhaul
Ref: DIO FOI2016/11966 PDF, 790KB
