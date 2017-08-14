FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 31 July 2017

Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
14 August 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 31 July 2017

Request list of marked and unmarked MOD Police vehicles as of June 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/05565 PDF, 201KB

Request details of foreign non UK military sales of Alvis Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked)

Ref: DE&S 2017/04821 PDF, 158KB

Request information relating to Tender Reference LSL/DC/0006: Supply of Knitwear

Ref: DE&S – 2017/05344 PDF, 134KB

Request all communication to and from HQ Air Cadets regarding the RAF Volunteers Reserve Training and Senior Non Commissioned Officer Air Traffic Controller insignia

Ref: RAF 2017/02885 PDF, 7.06MB

Request details of all accidents or security breaches involving any chemical or biological agents from January 2015 to June 2017

Ref: Dstl 2017/05672 PDF, 879KB

Request contact details of heads of departments at Defence Science and Technology laboratory

Ref: Dstl 2017/05768 PDF, 367KB

Request list of contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the building work at lighting engineering and training facilities at RAF Marham

Ref: DIO 2017/03190 PDF, 72.5KB

Request copy of Imber Ranges Bylaws 1963

Ref: DIO 2017/03703 PDF, 46.3KB

Request list of all contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the building work at squadron office facility at RAF Marham

Ref: DIO 2017/05583 PDF, 82.7KB

Request information regarding the work to the runways at RAF Northolt

Ref: DIO 2017/04465 PDF, 75.6KB

Request the copies of the final agreements for MV Huskyan to conduct a diving expedition on HMS Vanguard

Ref: Navy 2017/05746 PDF, 659KB

Request information on the recruitment of Royal Navy Welfare Officers in 2016

Ref: Navy 2017/05893 PDF, 118KB

Request copies of AESPS 7310-B-100-111 Equipment Support Policy Directive, 731043-100-532 Inspection Standards and 7310-B-100-741 Complete Equipment Schedule

Ref: DE&S 2017/05867 PDF, 1.05MB

Request details of Joint Liaison Committee meetings between MOD and Health and Safety Executive between October 2011 to February 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/03718 PDF, 14.7MB

Request number of military vehicles damaged due to failure of tow bars from 1980 to May 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/04587 PDF, 1.09MB

RAF station with the largest number of runways and RAF station with the longest runway as of July 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/6127 PDF, 46.6KB

Request copies of named documents relating to the First Guilder CAMO and gliders

Ref: HOCS 2017/05825 PDF, 12.7MB

Request information on expenses and booking for staff travel

Ref: HOCS 2017/05735 PDF, 96.5KB

Request information on the locations of GPSS pipelines within a 25 mile radius of Royston station, Hertfordshire

Ref: DIO 2017/05922 PDF, 468KB

Information on food and catering operations within MOD

Ref: DIO 2017/06148 PDF, 1MB

Total revenues generated from service accommodation under the 4 Tier Grading system for 2015 to 2016 and under the Combined Accomodation Assessment Systems for 2016 to 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/05845 PDF, 574KB

Request information on contracts for named projects at Faslane Naval Base and Coulport Naval base

Ref: DIO 2017/05859 PDF, 791KB

List of all contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the construction works and Duke of Gloucester Barracks sports facility

Ref: DIO 2017/05829 PDF, 1.61MB

Request details of key amenities near RAF Benson

Ref: DIO 2017/05475 PDF, 521KB

Request list of MOD sites unused or pending disposal as of June 2017

Ref: DIO - 2017/05765 PDF, 396KB

Information on stones that boarder MOD land as of May 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/05431 PDF, 348KB

Request information on the copyright and protection on the name ‘Operation Banner’

Ref: DIO 2017/05744 PDF, 1.89MB

Request details of maintenance reports of the air craft shelter at Leuchars Station, Leuchars, St Andrews from 2014 to 2016

Ref: DIO 2017/02503 PDF, 12.6MB

Request information regarding the historical flooding events of North Road, Kinloss, Forres

Ref: DIO 2017/02948 PDF, 3.68MB

Request information regarding Army Welfare Service from 2010 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/05728 PDF, 1.6MB

Information on successful and unsuccessful contracts at the Pre Qualification Questionnaire and Invitation to Tender stages

Ref: UKHO 2017/05968 PDF, 57.5KB

Number of army applicant rejected from failing a counter terrorism check in 2016

Ref: Army 2017/05024 PDF, 151KB

Request 654 paperwork for named ex MOD vehicle

Ref: DE&S 2017/06336 PDF, 201KB

Procedures regards complaint’s against Defence contractors

Ref: DE&S 2017/06955 PDF, 56.1KB

Request information regarding the casualties of RNAS Culdrose 824 Squadron Sea King crash March 1974

Ref: Navy 2017/06343 PDF, 143KB

Request information on expenditure, employees and offices of the Military Aviation Authority

Ref: HOCS 2017/06203 PDF, 308KB

Number of RAF Police personnel serving with a driving ban as of June 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/6250 PDF, 65.9KB

Request information on Harrier sorties in Afghanistan

Ref: RAF 2017/6951 PDF, 76.4KB

Request information on Red Arrow use of diesel and dye to make display vapour

Ref: RAF 2017/6663 PDF, 50.6KB

Request location of named F4 Phantom cockpits

Ref: RAF 2017/5943 PDF, 72.5KB

