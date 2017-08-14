FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 31 July 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 31 July 2017
Documents
Request list of marked and unmarked MOD Police vehicles as of June 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/05565 PDF, 201KB
Request details of foreign non UK military sales of Alvis Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked)
Ref: DE&S 2017/04821 PDF, 158KB
Request information relating to Tender Reference LSL/DC/0006: Supply of Knitwear
Ref: DE&S – 2017/05344 PDF, 134KB
Request details of all accidents or security breaches involving any chemical or biological agents from January 2015 to June 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/05672 PDF, 879KB
Request contact details of heads of departments at Defence Science and Technology laboratory
Ref: Dstl 2017/05768 PDF, 367KB
Request copy of Imber Ranges Bylaws 1963
Ref: DIO 2017/03703 PDF, 46.3KB
Request information regarding the work to the runways at RAF Northolt
Ref: DIO 2017/04465 PDF, 75.6KB
Request the copies of the final agreements for MV Huskyan to conduct a diving expedition on HMS Vanguard
Ref: Navy 2017/05746 PDF, 659KB
Request information on the recruitment of Royal Navy Welfare Officers in 2016
Ref: Navy 2017/05893 PDF, 118KB
Request number of military vehicles damaged due to failure of tow bars from 1980 to May 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/04587 PDF, 1.09MB
RAF station with the largest number of runways and RAF station with the longest runway as of July 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/6127 PDF, 46.6KB
Request copies of named documents relating to the First Guilder CAMO and gliders
Ref: HOCS 2017/05825 PDF, 12.7MB
Request information on expenses and booking for staff travel
Ref: HOCS 2017/05735 PDF, 96.5KB
Request information on the locations of GPSS pipelines within a 25 mile radius of Royston station, Hertfordshire
Ref: DIO 2017/05922 PDF, 468KB
Information on food and catering operations within MOD
Ref: DIO 2017/06148 PDF, 1MB
Request information on contracts for named projects at Faslane Naval Base and Coulport Naval base
Ref: DIO 2017/05859 PDF, 791KB
Request details of key amenities near RAF Benson
Ref: DIO 2017/05475 PDF, 521KB
Request list of MOD sites unused or pending disposal as of June 2017
Ref: DIO - 2017/05765 PDF, 396KB
Information on stones that boarder MOD land as of May 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/05431 PDF, 348KB
Request information on the copyright and protection on the name ‘Operation Banner’
Ref: DIO 2017/05744 PDF, 1.89MB
Request details of maintenance reports of the air craft shelter at Leuchars Station, Leuchars, St Andrews from 2014 to 2016
Ref: DIO 2017/02503 PDF, 12.6MB
Request information regarding the historical flooding events of North Road, Kinloss, Forres
Ref: DIO 2017/02948 PDF, 3.68MB
Request information regarding Army Welfare Service from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/05728 PDF, 1.6MB
Information on successful and unsuccessful contracts at the Pre Qualification Questionnaire and Invitation to Tender stages
Ref: UKHO 2017/05968 PDF, 57.5KB
Number of army applicant rejected from failing a counter terrorism check in 2016
Ref: Army 2017/05024 PDF, 151KB
Request 654 paperwork for named ex MOD vehicle
Ref: DE&S 2017/06336 PDF, 201KB
Procedures regards complaint’s against Defence contractors
Ref: DE&S 2017/06955 PDF, 56.1KB
Request information regarding the casualties of RNAS Culdrose 824 Squadron Sea King crash March 1974
Ref: Navy 2017/06343 PDF, 143KB
Request information on expenditure, employees and offices of the Military Aviation Authority
Ref: HOCS 2017/06203 PDF, 308KB
Number of RAF Police personnel serving with a driving ban as of June 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/6250 PDF, 65.9KB
Request information on Harrier sorties in Afghanistan
Ref: RAF 2017/6951 PDF, 76.4KB
Request information on Red Arrow use of diesel and dye to make display vapour
Ref: RAF 2017/6663 PDF, 50.6KB
Request location of named F4 Phantom cockpits
Ref: RAF 2017/5943 PDF, 72.5KB
