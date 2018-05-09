FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 30 April 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 30 April 2018
Documents
Number of Pagans in UK Armed Forces as of 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/03656 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages
UK Armed Forces personnel assessments with MOD Specialist Mental Health Services between April 2016 and March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/03444 PDF, 550KB, 3 pages
Number of animals used in Defence Science and Technology Laboratory research for 2017
Ref: Dstl 2018/04339 PDF, 738KB, 2 pages
MOD Police boats in Argyll, Bute and North Ayrshire areas as at April 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/04901 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police new recruits and transfers as of March 2014 to April 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/05051 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Information on Quick Reaction Alerts (QRA) from 2016 to 31 March 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/04933 PDF, 129KB, 4 pages
No information held on crash report of Sioux helicopter 18 December 1975
Ref: Army 2018/00384 PDF, 276KB, 1 page
Information on fire at Palace Barracks, Holywood on 1 February 2018
Ref: Army 2018/01695 PDF, 518KB, 2 pages
Information on named incidents involving Army Air Corps Lynx helicopters in 1991 and 1992
Ref: Army 2018/02632 PDF, 543KB, 2 pages
Information on watch towers on Irish and Northern Irish boarder
Ref: Army 2018/05458 PDF, 525KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD civil servants claiming expenses
Ref: HOCS 2017/12940 PDF, 493KB, 6 pages
Information on Iraq Fatality Investigations relating to Major Robert Campbell
Ref: DJEP 2018/03110 PDF, 798KB, 3 pages
Information on General Service Medal with Clasp Near East
Ref: HOCS 2018/00310 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlement for named individual
Ref: HOCS 2018/03974 PDF, 137KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlement for named individual
Ref: HOCS 2018/04700 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
Flights paid by MOD Police from 1 January 2015 to 9 February 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/02181 PDF, 8.73MB, 176 pages
MOD Police officers dismissed and disciplined from 28 March 2015 to 28 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/04484 PDF, 409KB, 3 pages
A copy of Service Inquiry for Tucano ZF44 at RAF Linton-on-Ouse 12 March 200
Ref: RAF 2018/04400 PDF, 9.09MB, 52 pages
List of sorties for specified area between 1938 and 1950
Ref: HOCS 2018/05358 PDF, 524KB, 4 pages
Youngest and oldest MOD Police firearms officers as at 5 April 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/04693 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD Police officers’ deaths in service between October 2003 and 11 April 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/04983 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police officer domestic abuse cases between 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/05020 PDF, 153KB, 2 pages
Information on crimes with victim aged over 65 between 2013 and 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/05426 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages
Number of UK Regular Army Personnel Medically Discharged with Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries between 1 April 2014 and 31 March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04088 PDF, 428KB, 2 pages
Number of Armed Forces recruits under 18 medically discharged with Mental and Behavioural Disorders between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04218 PDF, 336KB, 2 pages
