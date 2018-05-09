FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 30 April 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 30 April 2018

Published 9 May 2018
Ministry of Defence

Number of Pagans in UK Armed Forces as of 1 October 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/03656 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages

UK Armed Forces personnel assessments with MOD Specialist Mental Health Services between April 2016 and March 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/03444 PDF, 550KB, 3 pages

Number of animals used in Defence Science and Technology Laboratory research for 2017

Ref: Dstl 2018/04339 PDF, 738KB, 2 pages

MOD Police boats in Argyll, Bute and North Ayrshire areas as at April 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/04901 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD Police new recruits and transfers as of March 2014 to April 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/05051 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Information on Quick Reaction Alerts (QRA) from 2016 to 31 March 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/04933 PDF, 129KB, 4 pages

No information held on crash report of Sioux helicopter 18 December 1975

Ref: Army 2018/00384 PDF, 276KB, 1 page

Information on fire at Palace Barracks, Holywood on 1 February 2018

Ref: Army 2018/01695 PDF, 518KB, 2 pages

Information on named incidents involving Army Air Corps Lynx helicopters in 1991 and 1992

Ref: Army 2018/02632 PDF, 543KB, 2 pages

Information on watch towers on Irish and Northern Irish boarder

Ref: Army 2018/05458 PDF, 525KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD civil servants claiming expenses

Ref: HOCS 2017/12940 PDF, 493KB, 6 pages

Information on Iraq Fatality Investigations relating to Major Robert Campbell

Ref: DJEP 2018/03110 PDF, 798KB, 3 pages

Information on General Service Medal with Clasp Near East

Ref: HOCS 2018/00310 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages

Medal entitlement for named individual

Ref: HOCS 2018/03974 PDF, 137KB, 2 pages

Medal entitlement for named individual

Ref: HOCS 2018/04700 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages

Flights paid by MOD Police from 1 January 2015 to 9 February 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/02181 PDF, 8.73MB, 176 pages

MOD Police officers dismissed and disciplined from 28 March 2015 to 28 March 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/04484 PDF, 409KB, 3 pages

A copy of Service Inquiry for Tucano ZF44 at RAF Linton-on-Ouse 12 March 200

Ref: RAF 2018/04400 PDF, 9.09MB, 52 pages

List of sorties for specified area between 1938 and 1950

Ref: HOCS 2018/05358 PDF, 524KB, 4 pages

Youngest and oldest MOD Police firearms officers as at 5 April 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/04693 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Number of MOD Police officers’ deaths in service between October 2003 and 11 April 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/04983 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD Police officer domestic abuse cases between 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/05020 PDF, 153KB, 2 pages

Information on crimes with victim aged over 65 between 2013 and 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/05426 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages

Number of UK Regular Army Personnel Medically Discharged with Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries between 1 April 2014 and 31 March 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04088 PDF, 428KB, 2 pages

Number of Armed Forces recruits under 18 medically discharged with Mental and Behavioural Disorders between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04218 PDF, 336KB, 2 pages

Details

