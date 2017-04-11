  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 3 April 2017

Ministry of Defence
11 April 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 3 April 2017.

Request for copies of army equipment documents for Leyland DAF T244 vehicle

Ref: DE&S FOI2016/12403 PDF, 4.81MB

Information on the number of aircraft from North Yorkshire airbase intercepted Russian military aircraft from 2015 to 2016

Ref: RAF FOI 2017/3112 PDF, 69.2KB

Request copy of chapter 3 of the Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) 2320-D-122-711

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02656 PDF, 2.31MB

Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) report on witness attendance at disciplinary hearings from 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02222 RFI: 49/17 PDF, 38.6KB

Report on liability payments in exccess of £30,000 paid by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for goods and services from 2013-2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/2017/00689 PDF, 44.9KB

Report on the amount of recyling berylium material used in the Herald Research Reactor

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/01879 PDF, 130KB

Request copy of Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) 233-E202-522 GS cargo

Ref: DE&S FOI2016/10596 PDF, 17.7MB

Drug test results in the armed forces from 2012 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01083 PDF, 94.6KB

Request for Army Briefing Notes (ABN) 156/16 and 165/16

Ref: Army FOI2017/01853/10/4/78402 PDF, 174KB

Number of graded properties for service families in UK and Northern Ireland at tier 4 and below

Ref: DIO FOI2016/05799 PDF, 67KB

Legal approval granted to erect a bund at the Town Green in Kent

Ref: DIO FOI2016/07492 PDF, 52.2KB

Purchase of listed buildings Shandon House and South lodge by the MOD

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08021 PDF, 80.8KB

