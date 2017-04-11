FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 3 April 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 3 April 2017.
Documents
Request for copies of army equipment documents for Leyland DAF T244 vehicle
Ref: DE&S FOI2016/12403 PDF, 4.81MB
Information on the number of aircraft from North Yorkshire airbase intercepted Russian military aircraft from 2015 to 2016
Ref: RAF FOI 2017/3112 PDF, 69.2KB
Request copy of chapter 3 of the Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) 2320-D-122-711
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02656 PDF, 2.31MB
Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) report on witness attendance at disciplinary hearings from 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02222 RFI: 49/17 PDF, 38.6KB
Report on liability payments in exccess of £30,000 paid by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for goods and services from 2013-2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/2017/00689 PDF, 44.9KB
Report on the amount of recyling berylium material used in the Herald Research Reactor
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/01879 PDF, 130KB
Request copy of Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) 233-E202-522 GS cargo
Ref: DE&S FOI2016/10596 PDF, 17.7MB
Drug test results in the armed forces from 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01083 PDF, 94.6KB
Request for Army Briefing Notes (ABN) 156/16 and 165/16
Ref: Army FOI2017/01853/10/4/78402 PDF, 174KB
Number of graded properties for service families in UK and Northern Ireland at tier 4 and below
Ref: DIO FOI2016/05799 PDF, 67KB
Legal approval granted to erect a bund at the Town Green in Kent
Ref: DIO FOI2016/07492 PDF, 52.2KB
Purchase of listed buildings Shandon House and South lodge by the MOD
Ref: DIO FOI2016/08021 PDF, 80.8KB
Details
Document information
Published: 11 April 2017
From: Ministry of Defence