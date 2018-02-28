FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 26 February 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 February 2018
Documents
Copy of named electrical documents relating to Land Rover Defender
Ref: DE&S 2017/09738 PDF, 1.5MB, 62 pages
Documents relating to changes of right for Cadet Force under List B Commission
Ref: Army 2017/13086 PDF, 5.34MB, 39 pages
Number of UK Forces Personnel in York and North Yorkshire as at 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/02751 PDF, 461KB, 3 pages
Information on scurvy read codes within The Defence Medical Information Capability Programme (DMICP)
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13216 PDF, 322KB, 2 pages
Information on United Kingdom Hydrographic Office social media
Ref: UKHO 2018/01367 PDF, 233KB, 3 pages
Information on veterans in receipt of pensions and compensation
Ref: HOCS 2018/00308 PDF, 42.3KB, 2 pages
Information on named medals
Ref: HOCS 2018/00310 PDF, 45.3KB, 2 pages
Information on annual accounts for the Armed Forces Pension Scheme
Ref: HOCS 2018/00835 PDF, 56.3KB, 2 pages
Individual cost of Developed Vetting (DV) clearance
Ref: HOCS 2018/00952 PDF, 40.6KB, 2 pages
Number of RAF Reserve posts for named positions in Admin Support Officers in Lincolnshire and Buckinghamshire
Ref: RAF 2018/01572 PDF, 50KB, 2 pages
Copy of named policy documents for MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2018/00198 PDF, 1.4MB, 34 pages
Information on number of MOD Police officers’ deaths from October 2003 to December 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/13730 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Fuel costs for named aircraft for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2018/2307 PDF, 53.6KB, 2 pages
Information on cybercrime training within MOD Police from 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/00313 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Use of Steroids within MOD Police from 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/00315 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Number of data breaches within MOD Police in 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/00546 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information on aircrafts used for RAF Marsham Families Day and Information on the Gazelle Squadron Display Team
Ref: RAF 2017/07455 PDF, 55.7KB, 2 pages
Information on police dog training within MOD Police from 2013 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/00774 PDF, 156KB, 3 pages
Information on resignations and promotions at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) Aldermaston and AWE Burghfield from January 2008 to January 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/01263 PDF, 239KB, 5 pages
Information on MOD Police social media from 2004 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/01318 PDF, 156KB, 3 pages
Request information on contract IRM16/1258
Ref: DE&S 2018/01816 PDF, 128KB, 3 pages
Information on making complaints against MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2018/01553 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Number of UK Armed Forces personnel with hearing problems as at 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11782 PDF, 364KB, 2 pages
List of contractors receiving payments from MOD for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11906 PDF, 376KB, 2 pages
Number of UK Armed Forces personnel with diabetes or insulin read code
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12175 PDF, 904KB, 4 pages
Information on number of civilian staff pension opt outs from financial year 2011 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/01372 PDF, 105KB, 4 pages
List of declassified photographs held at National Collection of Air Photography (NCAP) Edinburgh of specified coordinates between 1961 and 1980
Ref: HOCS 2018/01990 PDF, 252KB, 3 pages
Use of Halal or Kosher food in the UK Armed Forces during named wars
Ref: DE&S 2018/01259 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 February 2018