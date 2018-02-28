FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 26 February 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 February 2018

Published 28 February 2018
Ministry of Defence

Copy of named electrical documents relating to Land Rover Defender

Ref: DE&S 2017/09738 PDF, 1.5MB, 62 pages

Documents relating to changes of right for Cadet Force under List B Commission

Ref: Army 2017/13086 PDF, 5.34MB, 39 pages

Number of UK Forces Personnel in York and North Yorkshire as at 1 October 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/02751 PDF, 461KB, 3 pages

Information on scurvy read codes within The Defence Medical Information Capability Programme (DMICP)

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13216 PDF, 322KB, 2 pages

Information on United Kingdom Hydrographic Office social media

Ref: UKHO 2018/01367 PDF, 233KB, 3 pages

Information on veterans in receipt of pensions and compensation

Ref: HOCS 2018/00308 PDF, 42.3KB, 2 pages

Information on named medals

Ref: HOCS 2018/00310 PDF, 45.3KB, 2 pages

Information on annual accounts for the Armed Forces Pension Scheme

Ref: HOCS 2018/00835 PDF, 56.3KB, 2 pages

Individual cost of Developed Vetting (DV) clearance

Ref: HOCS 2018/00952 PDF, 40.6KB, 2 pages

Number of RAF Reserve posts for named positions in Admin Support Officers in Lincolnshire and Buckinghamshire

Ref: RAF 2018/01572 PDF, 50KB, 2 pages

Copy of named policy documents for MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2018/00198 PDF, 1.4MB, 34 pages

Information on number of MOD Police officers’ deaths from October 2003 to December 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/13730 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Fuel costs for named aircraft for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2018/2307 PDF, 53.6KB, 2 pages

Information on cybercrime training within MOD Police from 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/00313 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Use of Steroids within MOD Police from 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/00315 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Number of data breaches within MOD Police in 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/00546 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Information on aircrafts used for RAF Marsham Families Day and Information on the Gazelle Squadron Display Team

Ref: RAF 2017/07455 PDF, 55.7KB, 2 pages

Information on police dog training within MOD Police from 2013 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/00774 PDF, 156KB, 3 pages

Information on resignations and promotions at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) Aldermaston and AWE Burghfield from January 2008 to January 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/01263 PDF, 239KB, 5 pages

Information on MOD Police social media from 2004 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2018/01318 PDF, 156KB, 3 pages

Request information on contract IRM16/1258

Ref: DE&S 2018/01816 PDF, 128KB, 3 pages

Information on making complaints against MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2018/01553 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Number of UK Armed Forces personnel with hearing problems as at 1 October 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11782 PDF, 364KB, 2 pages

List of contractors receiving payments from MOD for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11906 PDF, 376KB, 2 pages

Number of UK Armed Forces personnel with diabetes or insulin read code

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12175 PDF, 904KB, 4 pages

Information on number of civilian staff pension opt outs from financial year 2011 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/01372 PDF, 105KB, 4 pages

List of declassified photographs held at National Collection of Air Photography (NCAP) Edinburgh of specified coordinates between 1961 and 1980

Ref: HOCS 2018/01990 PDF, 252KB, 3 pages

Use of Halal or Kosher food in the UK Armed Forces during named wars

Ref: DE&S 2018/01259 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages

