FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 21 November 2016

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 21 November 2016

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
24 November 2016
Last updated
10 June 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Request copy of RAF aircraft accident report relating to Jet Provost XR658 dated 26 October 1971

Ref: RAF FOI2016/10741 PDF, 1.35 MB

Yearly salaries for armed forces ranks from 2000 to 2009

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2016/09746 PDF, 1.89 MB

Number of South Atlantic Medal without rosette issued since October 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09054 PDF, 23.9 KB

Number of MOD Guard Service (MGS) positions advertised at E1 and D grade for HM Naval Base (HMNB) Portsmouth over 4 month period

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09463 PDF, 25 KB

Number of MOD civil servants processed internally or charged by police with non-violent harassment and retained their positions from 2006 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09358 PDF, 28.3 KB

Information on airports used to calculate Get You Home (GYH) rates

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09793 PDF, 31.4 KB

Information on RAF Search and Rescue Force activities in Wales in 2015

Ref: RAF FOI2016/10629 PDF, 56.8 KB

Number of enemies killed in action (EKIA) by RAF aircraft and allegations of civilian casualties from RAF strikes in Iraq since August 2014 and Syria since December 2015

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/08593 PDF, 383 KB

Number of enemy combatants killed or wounded in action by RAF strikes in Syria and types of weapon used in strikes from 2 December 2015 to 6 November 2016

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/09756 PDF, 180 KB

Number of enemy combatants killed or wounded in action by RAF strikes in Iraq and types of weapon used in strikes from September 2014 to 6 November 2016

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2016/09755 PDF, 289 KB

Information on the sale of Brompton Road Tube Station

Ref: DIO FOI2016/05941 PDF, 107 KB

Information on the service family accommodation walk away scheme

Ref: DIO FOI2016/07363 PDF, 78.2 KB

Information on maintenance of white goods by Interserve in service family accommodation at HMS Drake

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08094 PDF, 58.3 KB

Current and upcoming projects issued under the next generation estates contracts (NGEC) regional capital works framework in east Midlands and eastern England

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08908 PDF, 75.5 KB

Mears Group Limited's contracted standards for provision of substitute single service accommodation between 1 April and 7 September 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08532 PDF, 257 KB

Contact details of the department responsible for handling disposals

Ref: DIOFOI2016/09902 PDF, 62.2 KB

Information on award of various named contracts regarding defence infrastructure

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09702 PDF, 101 KB

Information on Mears Group contract

Ref: DIO FOI2016/09636 PDF, 120 KB

Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) Sub-Lieutenants daily pay rates and average number of training days paid during the 2015 to 2016 financial year

Ref: Navy FOI2016/10324 PDF, 60.8 KB

Information on applications for the Legion D’Honneur

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09246 PDF, 140 KB

Subjects covered on propulsion senior aircraftman (technician) course (Annex A) in 2001 and 2002

Ref: RAF FOI2016/10496 PDF, 791 KB

Information on re-entry to the Royal Navy following discharge with the medical category P8

Ref: Navy FOI2016/10816 PDF, 52.9 KB

Copy of information, systems and services (ISS) senior organisational chart

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08867 PDF, 159 KB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 21 November 2016

Published 24 November 2016
Last updated 10 June 2022 + show all updates

  1. Removed FOI response 2016/08805.

  2. Added FOI responses for Current and upcoming projects issued under the next generation estates contracts (NGEC) regional capital works framework in east Midlands and eastern England, Mears Group contracted standards for provision of substitute single service accommodation between 1 April and 7 September 2016, Contact details of the department responsible for handling disposals, Information on award of various named contracts regarding defence infrastructure, Information on Mears Group contract, Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) Sub-Lieutenants daily pay rates and average number of training days paid during the 2015 to 2016 financial year, List of vehicles in use by the MOD Police (MDP), Information on applications for the Legion D’Honneur, Subjects covered on propulsion senior aircraftman (technician) course (Annex A) in 2001 and 2002, Information on re-entry to the Royal Navy following discharge with the medical category P8 and Copy of information systems and services (ISS) senior organisational chart

  3. First published.