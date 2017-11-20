FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 20 November 2017

FOI release

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 20 November 2017.

Documents

Request information on lengths of service for officers by cap badge from financial years 2014 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/10212 PDF, 1.21MB, 3 pages

Request statistics on personnel recruited under the age of 18 from 2011 to 2016

Ref: Army 2017/10006 PDF, 958KB, 2 pages

Number of visits made to named schools from 2015 to 19 May 2017

Ref: Army 2017/10220 PDF, 843KB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF TG8 Fire Service at RAF Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth

Ref: Army 2017/10204 PDF, 1.01MB, 5 pages

A copy of the RAF compendium for 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08239 PDF, 716KB, 84 pages

Career projection for a male new entrant into Flight Operations Branch

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08242 PDF, 259KB, 3 pages

Relating to FOIs 2017/09227 and 2017/09324 regarding bomb disposals

Ref: Army 2017/10705 PDF, 323KB, 2 pages

Number of controlled explosion by bomb disposal teams broken down by location from April 2014 to October 2017

Ref: Army 2017/10718 PDF, 850KB, 5 pages

Publication dates for low flying statistics for financials years 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/09943 PDF, 47.9KB, 2 pages

Number of applicants that took the Mine Clearance Diving training courses broken down by pass rate from 2015 to November 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/10096 PDF, 70.1KB, 2 pages

Request safety notice documents for vehicles with Mod 42

Ref: DE&S 2017/11082 PDF, 300KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the sale of 6 C130k Hercules aircraft

Ref: DE&S 2017/09330 PDF, 71KB, 2 pages

Military aircrafts squadrons, tail numbers, tail codes and home stations as of 8 August 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/07855 PDF, 389KB, 12 pages

Information on MOD Police cash detention figures from 2008 to 2016

Ref: MDP 2017/09941 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages

Request costs for named rifles

Ref: DE&S 2017/09121 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages

Number of interceptions of unknown aircraft in UK air space from 2016 to 31 October 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/11496 PDF, 101KB, 3 pages

Information on cautions issued by MOD Police for financial years 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/10604 PDF, 160KB, 3 pages

Information regarding Magnum shoe fitness trainer

Ref: Army 2017/79625 PDF, 350KB, 2 pages

Information regarding case management systems within MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2017/09684 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Information on the role and staffing of 601 Squadron Royal Air Force (RAF)

Ref: RAF 2017/07001 PDF, 46.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding M3 amphibious vehicles

Ref: Army 2017/MSU/4/7/6is PDF, 262KB, 3 pages

Career projections for personnel in the Survival Equipment Fitter trade

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08608 PDF, 442KB, 3 pages

Career projection for a male new entrant and Corporal in the Engineering Technician (Weapons) Trade

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08716 PDF, 377KB, 3 pages

Career projection for Squadron Leader in Pilot Branch with 13 years length of service

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08902 PDF, 378KB, 3 pages

Information regarding road traffic accidents involving military personnel and vehicles from financial years 2012 to 2016

Ref: HOCS 2017/06816 PDF, 435KB, 2 pages

Information relating to subject access requests from 2014 to 2016

Ref: UKHO 2017/10442 PDF, 226KB, 2 pages

No information held on historical sea level data regarding tide stations and buoys around the UK

Ref: UKHO 2017/11290 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages

Details

