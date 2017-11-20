FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 20 November 2017

FOI release
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 20 November 2017.
Documents
Request information on lengths of service for officers by cap badge from financial years 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/10212 PDF, 1.21MB, 3 pages
Request statistics on personnel recruited under the age of 18 from 2011 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/10006 PDF, 958KB, 2 pages
Number of visits made to named schools from 2015 to 19 May 2017
Ref: Army 2017/10220 PDF, 843KB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF TG8 Fire Service at RAF Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth
Ref: Army 2017/10204 PDF, 1.01MB, 5 pages
A copy of the RAF compendium for 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08239 PDF, 716KB, 84 pages
Career projection for a male new entrant into Flight Operations Branch
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08242 PDF, 259KB, 3 pages
Relating to FOIs 2017/09227 and 2017/09324 regarding bomb disposals
Ref: Army 2017/10705 PDF, 323KB, 2 pages
Number of controlled explosion by bomb disposal teams broken down by location from April 2014 to October 2017
Ref: Army 2017/10718 PDF, 850KB, 5 pages
Publication dates for low flying statistics for financials years 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/09943 PDF, 47.9KB, 2 pages
Number of applicants that took the Mine Clearance Diving training courses broken down by pass rate from 2015 to November 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/10096 PDF, 70.1KB, 2 pages
Request safety notice documents for vehicles with Mod 42
Ref: DE&S 2017/11082 PDF, 300KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the sale of 6 C130k Hercules aircraft
Ref: DE&S 2017/09330 PDF, 71KB, 2 pages
Military aircrafts squadrons, tail numbers, tail codes and home stations as of 8 August 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/07855 PDF, 389KB, 12 pages
Information on MOD Police cash detention figures from 2008 to 2016
Ref: MDP 2017/09941 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages
Request costs for named rifles
Ref: DE&S 2017/09121 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages
Number of interceptions of unknown aircraft in UK air space from 2016 to 31 October 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/11496 PDF, 101KB, 3 pages
Information on cautions issued by MOD Police for financial years 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/10604 PDF, 160KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Magnum shoe fitness trainer
Ref: Army 2017/79625 PDF, 350KB, 2 pages
Information regarding case management systems within MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2017/09684 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Information on the role and staffing of 601 Squadron Royal Air Force (RAF)
Ref: RAF 2017/07001 PDF, 46.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding M3 amphibious vehicles
Ref: Army 2017/MSU/4/7/6is PDF, 262KB, 3 pages
Career projections for personnel in the Survival Equipment Fitter trade
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08608 PDF, 442KB, 3 pages
Career projection for a male new entrant and Corporal in the Engineering Technician (Weapons) Trade
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08716 PDF, 377KB, 3 pages
Career projection for Squadron Leader in Pilot Branch with 13 years length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08902 PDF, 378KB, 3 pages
Information regarding road traffic accidents involving military personnel and vehicles from financial years 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/06816 PDF, 435KB, 2 pages
Information relating to subject access requests from 2014 to 2016
Ref: UKHO 2017/10442 PDF, 226KB, 2 pages
No information held on historical sea level data regarding tide stations and buoys around the UK
Ref: UKHO 2017/11290 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages
