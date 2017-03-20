  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 20 March 2017

Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
20 March 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 20 March 2017.

Claims for sexual offences from the armed forces compensation scheme since 2015

Ref: HOCs FOI2017/01072 PDF, 46.5KB

Number of Elizabeth Crosses awarded to deceased military personnel

Ref: HOCS FOIs2017/01387 PDF, 17.6KB

No provisions in place for applicants joining the services with Gaelic as their first language

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09700 PDF, 106KB

Documents made available for Nuclear test veterans' claims tribunal

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11092 PDF, 206KB

Procurement of HMS Illustrious

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00039 PDF, 137KB

Number of UK air strikes in Iraq and Syria

Ref: JFC PJHQ FOI2017/00064 PDF, 232KB

Operational cost of HMS Dauntless from 2015 to 2016

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02143 PDF, 115KB

