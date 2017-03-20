FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 20 March 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
- 20 March 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 20 March 2017.
Claims for sexual offences from the armed forces compensation scheme since 2015
Number of Elizabeth Crosses awarded to deceased military personnel
No provisions in place for applicants joining the services with Gaelic as their first language
Documents made available for Nuclear test veterans' claims tribunal
Procurement of HMS Illustrious
Number of UK air strikes in Iraq and Syria
Operational cost of HMS Dauntless from 2015 to 2016
Published: 20 March 2017