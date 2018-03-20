FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 19 March 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 19 March 2018

Ministry of Defence

Documents

Policy on bullying and harassment within the MOD

Ref: HOCS 2018/01730 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Information on Royal Navy Engineering Officers Length of Service

Ref: Navy 2018/01882 PDF, 109KB, 6 pages

Information on Royal Navy accommodation policy

Ref: Navy 2018/00236 PDF, 182KB, 2 pages

Rank of UK Carrier Strike Group Strake Warfare Commander

Ref: Navy 2018/01197 PDF, 75.3KB, 2 pages

Information on decommission dates for HMS Atherstone and HMS Quorn

Ref: Navy 2017/13323 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages

Information regarding HMS Fantome (1810)

Ref: Navy 2017/09233 PDF, 178KB, 2 pages

Information on size of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales

Ref: Navy 2018/01338 PDF, 60.9KB, 2 pages

Information on causes for medical downgrading and discharge in Armed Forces

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13751 PDF, 488KB, 2 pages

Broken down fitness levels of personnel across Armed Forces as of 1 October 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12990 PDF, 588KB, 4 pages

Number of personnel prescribed anti-depressants within army between 1 January 2015 and 8 January 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13417 PDF, 332KB, 2 pages

Expenditure on miscellaneous items from financial year 2016 and 2017 to January 2018 within MOD

Ref: DE&S 2018/02202 PDF, 56.4KB, 2 pages

No information held on body worn cameras within MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2018/03018 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Information on successful applicants for Intelligence Corps WO1 and WO2 in 2015 and 2016

Ref: Army 2017/09394 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages

Information on firearms officers in MOD Police from 2012 to 6 March 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/03376 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages

Information on transferring to the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps in 2016 and 2017

Ref: Army 2017/11769 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Information on Late Entry Commissioning Statistics in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 2014 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/11369 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Information on Late Entry Officer Promotion and Conversion Statistics in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 2014 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/11370 PDF, 138KB, 3 pages

Number of Reserve and Regular officers holding Lieutenant colonel command appointments in the reserve unit as at 10 January 2018

Ref: Army 2018/00390 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages

