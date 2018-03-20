FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 19 March 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 19 March 2018
Policy on bullying and harassment within the MOD
Ref: HOCS 2018/01730 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Information on Royal Navy Engineering Officers Length of Service
Ref: Navy 2018/01882 PDF, 109KB, 6 pages
Information on Royal Navy accommodation policy
Ref: Navy 2018/00236 PDF, 182KB, 2 pages
Rank of UK Carrier Strike Group Strake Warfare Commander
Ref: Navy 2018/01197 PDF, 75.3KB, 2 pages
Information on decommission dates for HMS Atherstone and HMS Quorn
Ref: Navy 2017/13323 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Information regarding HMS Fantome (1810)
Ref: Navy 2017/09233 PDF, 178KB, 2 pages
Information on size of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales
Ref: Navy 2018/01338 PDF, 60.9KB, 2 pages
Information on causes for medical downgrading and discharge in Armed Forces
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13751 PDF, 488KB, 2 pages
Broken down fitness levels of personnel across Armed Forces as of 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12990 PDF, 588KB, 4 pages
Number of personnel prescribed anti-depressants within army between 1 January 2015 and 8 January 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13417 PDF, 332KB, 2 pages
Expenditure on miscellaneous items from financial year 2016 and 2017 to January 2018 within MOD
Ref: DE&S 2018/02202 PDF, 56.4KB, 2 pages
No information held on body worn cameras within MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2018/03018 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information on successful applicants for Intelligence Corps WO1 and WO2 in 2015 and 2016
Ref: Army 2017/09394 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages
Information on firearms officers in MOD Police from 2012 to 6 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/03376 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Information on transferring to the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps in 2016 and 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11769 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages
Information on Late Entry Commissioning Statistics in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11369 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages
Information on Late Entry Officer Promotion and Conversion Statistics in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11370 PDF, 138KB, 3 pages
Number of Reserve and Regular officers holding Lieutenant colonel command appointments in the reserve unit as at 10 January 2018
Ref: Army 2018/00390 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages
