FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 16 October 2017
Documents
No Hiace vehicles in service
Ref: DE&S 2017/07539 PDF, 148KB, 1 page
No companies supplying facial recognition technology within the armed forces
Ref: DE&S 2017/07885 PDF, 149KB, 1 page
Breakdown of complaints relating to soldiers accommodation in Scotland from 2015 to 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/06105/06106/06107 PDF, 1.17MB, 4 pages
information about the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office using recruitments companies
Ref: UKHO 2017/06309 PDF, 83.6KB, 2 pages
Request copies of named ICT documents
Ref: UKHO 2017/02415 PDF, 3.26MB, 26 pages
Information regarding British Army Training Unit Suffield and photographs of troops trialling the Retort Pouch 1982
Ref: Army 2017/07494 PDF, 1.34MB, 9 pages
Statistics and information regarding army personnel marital status and family status as of 1 October 2016
Ref: Army 2016/11298 PDF, 283KB, 7 pages
Request copies of correspondences relating to appointment of Ruth Davidson MSP as an Honorary Colonel for the 32 Signal Regiment
Ref: Army 2017/06080 PDF, 552KB, 4 pages
Information on printing expenditure for United Kingdom Hydrographic Office
Ref: UKHO 2017/07813 PDF, 205KB, 3 pages
Information regarding notice placed in London Gazette February 2014
Ref: DIO 2017/05530 PDF, 3.21MB, 8 pages
Information regarding Royal Marine Other Ranks extended contracts as at 1 July 2017 by specialisation, rank and age
Ref: Navy 2017/07904 PDF, 150KB, 4 pages
Annual saving due to move from MOD Guard Service to Military Provost Guard Service for financial years 2013 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/07873 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Total of fuel costs for named aircrafts for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/07951 PDF, 64.9KB, 2 pages
Number of cannabis cases in schools from 2011 to 1 September 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/07879 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Information on service family accommodation of non-traditional construction
Ref: DIO 2017/09242 PDF, 975KB, 2 pages
Information regarding legal permitted forms for hunting on Salisbury Plain
Ref: DIO 2017/05255 PDF, 513KB, 1 page
Information on MOD contracts regarding facility management
Ref: DIO 2017/12266 PDF, 2.36MB, 5 pages
Information regarding MOD spend on named positions
Ref: DIO 2017/01842 PDF, 1MB, 2 pages
Information on processes used by Disposal Safety Authority for ship recycling in Leyal Yard, Turkey
Ref: DE&S 2017/08009 PDF, 93.9KB, 2 pages
Information relating to SLAM projects and Army Air Corps Dishforth Camp
Ref: DIO 2017/07852 PDF, 824KB, 2 pages
Information on contracts between Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and Landmarc between July 2014 and June 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/07915 PDF, 820KB, 2 pages
Information relating to the transfer of Chalgrove Airfield to Homes and Community Agency
Ref: DIO 2017/08012 PDF, 1.74MB, 4 pages
Request various information relating to serving in the Royal Navy
Ref: Navy 2017/07663 PDF, 212KB, 5 pages
Information on Royal Navy and Royal Marine members of Naval Party 8901 in 1982
Ref: Navy 2017/07778 PDF, 93KB, 2 pages
Information on scale and demographic of Non-Freezing Cold Injuries of army personnel
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/05769 PDF, 1.18MB, 7 pages
Number of personnel with read codes for alcohol abuse and for STDs from 2014 to 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/05900 PDF, 627KB, 3 pages
Terms of Reference for named positions at Joint Services Adventurous Sail Training Centre, Haslar Road, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 3NU
Ref: Navy 2017/06932 PDF, 478KB, 18 pages
Request copy of Springer Asses Code (NB1201-8100) 2320 99 908 7565 Purpose and Planning Information
Ref: DE&S 2017/07808 PDF, 34.6MB, 573 pages
Request copy of Chapter 18 Medical Boards of the 2012 BR1991
Ref: Navy 2017/08129 PDF, 408KB, 29 pages
Information on number of assaults on MOD Police officers from July 2016 to July 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/08054 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
Request details on compensation costs from July 2016 to July 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/08067 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Total spend on bottled water by MOD Police in financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/07964 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police overtime from financial years 2014 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/08069 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the disposal of Tornado airframes
Ref: DE&S 2017/08326 PDF, 130KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the refurbishment of Secretary of State’s bathroom in main building since 2004
Ref: DIO 2017/08017 PDF, 865KB, 2 pages
Request information on Marmoset Monkey’s at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Porton Down
Ref: Dstl 2017/08181 PDF, 599KB, 2 pages
Number of Marmoset Monkey’s at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory as of 23 August 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/08190 PDF, 567KB, 2 pages
Total cost of Project Nautilus
Ref: Navy 2017/08273 PDF, 30KB, 1 page
Information regarding dates for Joint Warrior Exercise in 2018
Ref: Navy 2017/08076 PDF, 169KB, 2 pages
Request information regarding named bursaries in 2015 and 2016
Ref: Army 2017/08188 PDF, 182KB, 2 pages
Request named documents regarding post rotations
Ref: MDP 2017/05525 PDF, 1.21MB, 127 pages
Colour perception standards for named RAF Officer Branches
Ref: RAF 2017/08699 PDF, 52.6KB, 2 pages
Request copy of named report in Alan Addis case in Falklands 1981
Ref: Army 2017/07541 PDF, 285KB, 9 pages
Request number of complaints made on the JPA system from 1 January 2014 to 13 August 2017
Ref: Army 2017/07945 PDF, 265KB, 2 pages
Request copy of AESP 2320-D-128-811 MOD Instruction No.8
Ref: DE&S 2017/08132 PDF, 260KB, 8 pages
Request copy of Service Inquiry into Chalamain Gap avalanche 14 February 2013
Ref: RAF 2017/05907 PDF, 5.07MB, 37 pages
Request manual kit for AMB battlefield HS Stretcher, 4x4 Land Rover, KY 50 AA
Ref: DE&S 2017/08516 PDF, 350KB, 10 pages
Request named documents for Generator Set, Engine Driven (Gasoline), Battery Charging 14/28V 300/500 W (Hopkins)
Ref: DE&S 2017/08151 PDF, 16.3MB, 255 pages
Request information on women in the army
Ref: Army 2017/09075 PDF, 339KB, 2 pages
Career projections for named ranks in Engineering Technician Weapons Trade in RAF
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/06071 PDF, 331KB, 3 pages
Information regarding New Entrant Engineering Technician Mariner Engineer Submariner
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/06560 PDF, 472KB, 4 pages
Information on Royal Navy and Royal Marines recruiting from Commonwealth
Ref: Navy 2017/08191 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages
Information regarding processes used in the disposal of aircrafts
Ref: DE&S 2017/08491 PDF, 85.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding policy on defence equipment donated to museums
Ref: DE&S 2017/08251 PDF, 67.2KB, 2 pages
Request named documents for Lieutenant Commander to Commander promotion selection process
Ref: Navy 2017/08276 PDF, 448KB, 5 pages
Information regarding printing at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Ref: Dstl 2017/08342 PDF, 637KB, 2 pages
Number of Marmoset Monkey’s kept at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory as of 23 August 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/08497 PDF, 559KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the managed security service contract
Ref: UKHO 2017/08600 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages
Request information on MOD Police officers suspensions from April 2013 to March 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/07898 PDF, 283KB, 5 pages
Number of arrests made under the 1894 Uniforms Act from January 2012 to August 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/08989 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information on Gibraltar regarding emergency plans and visits from UK and US submarines between 2012 and 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/08318 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
A copy of the encroachment order for non-crown owned vessels using the Joint Services Adventurous Sail Trailing Centre
Ref: DIO 2017/07780 PDF, 997KB, 7 pages
Copies of reports and recommendations from pest control for named property
Ref: DIO 2017/08244 PDF, 3.14MB, 8 pages
Information regarding civil defence bunkers
Ref: DIO 2017/08258 PDF, 816KB, 2 pages
Information on RAF Coltishall
Ref: DIO 2017/08347 PDF, 538KB, 1 page
Number service family accommodation properties and number of MOD volunteer estate properties as of 25 September 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/08590 PDF, 826KB, 2 pages
Information on the sale of Brompton Road tube station to Dmytro Firtash
Ref: DIO 2017/08917 PDF, 1.09MB, 2 pages
Information on service family accommodation
Ref: DIO 2017/07849 PDF, 1.28MB, 3 pages
Information on inspections on named property
Ref: DIO 2017/08103 PDF, 1010KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD’s food and catering services
Ref: DIO 2017/08279 PDF, 1.93MB, 4 pages
Information on recruitment and umbrella companies
Ref: Dstl 2017/08654 PDF, 646KB, 2 pages
Request cost of named equipment used in combat
Ref: Army 2017/07603 PDF, 202KB, 2 pages
Information Logistics Commodity Service tender
Ref: DE&S 2017/09009 PDF, 50.9KB, 2 pages
Request parts 1 and 2 of the JSP 913 Tri-Service Policy on Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence
Ref: HOCS 2017/08568 PDF, 4MB, 54 pages
Information regarding MOD Police IT department
Ref: MDP 2017/09116 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
Number of personnel currently serving who completed the Gunnery Career Course in named ranks
Ref: Army 2017/06252 PDF, 43KB, 3 pages
Breakdown of number of Infantry soldiers promoted to substantive Lance Corporal from 2011 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/07762 PDF, 52KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Late Entry Commissions in the Infantry from 2013 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/07325 PDF, 265KB, 5 pages
Information on named medical discharges from 2012 to 28 July 2017
Ref: Army 2017/06798 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Information on carpets fitted within service level agreement
Ref: DIO 2017/08726 PDF, 589KB, 1 page
Information regarding Yeoman of Signals selection rates from 2013 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/08504 PDF, 92.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Corporals promoted to Sergeant from 2013 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/08175 PDF, 86.9KB, 3 pages
Information on named Royal Artillery ranks in Canada from 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/08026 PDF, 97.8KB, 3 pages
No information on soldiers who joined on versatile engagement (VEng) short in 2008
Ref: Army 2017/08731 PDF, 86.1KB, 2 pages
Number of Fijians serving in UK armed forces as of 1 April 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07600 PDF, 334KB, 2 pages
Number of personnel medically discharged for Psychoactive Substance Abuse from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07686 PDF, 489KB, 3 pages
Information on fitness levels for named ranks within army from April 2015 to April 2017
Ref: Army 2017/08639 PDF, 198KB, 3 pages
Request situation reports for named dates and locations
Ref: Army 2017/08324 PDF, 523KB, 2 pages
