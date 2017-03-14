  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 13 March 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
14 March 2017

Documents

Ministry of Defence (MOD) empty properties for sale during 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2016/05008 PDF, 542KB

Report on operational top hat: government expedition to Rockall in 1970

Ref: Army FOI12017/01422/78282 PDF, 3.55MB

Statistics on RAF quick reaction response to Russian military aircraft between 2000 to 2016

Ref: RAF FOI 2017/1884 PDF, 112KB

Report on training injuries at the Otterburn Military Camp from 2014 to 2016

Ref: Army Ref: FOI2017/01316/78305/06/01 PDF, 91.2KB

Terms of engagement for the army

Ref: Army FOI2017/01547/13/3/78302 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages

Statistics on the number of service personnel leaving the UK armed forces during October 2016

Ref: Defence Statistic FOI2016 12137 PDF, 3.42MB

Report on top 20 companies awarded non-competitive contracts by the MOD during 2015 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12327 PDF, 143KB

Report on the number of service personel who left the armed forcse over the last 5 years

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI 2016 12354 PDF, 451KB

Statistics on the number of armed forces personnel deployable or identified with medical conditions since 2012

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI12016/12461 PDF, 478KB

Report on the number of armed forces personnel discharged due to carpal tunnel syndrome from 2009 to 2012

Ref: HOCS FOI1206/12724 PDF, 486KB

Ministry of Defence (MOD) policy on Northern Ireland resident's supplement

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/08263 PDF, 318KB, 3 pages

RAF organisational structure of artillery and squadrons

Ref: RAF FOI2016/08761 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages

Sexual offence allegations 2010 to 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11495 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence (MOD) senior staff roles and salaries 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11523 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages

British Armed Forces failed drugs test and dismissals between 2012 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11725 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

