FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 13 March 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 13 March 2017.
Ministry of Defence (MOD) empty properties for sale during 2016
Ref: DIO FOI2016/05008 PDF, 542KB
Report on operational top hat: government expedition to Rockall in 1970
Ref: Army FOI12017/01422/78282 PDF, 3.55MB
Statistics on RAF quick reaction response to Russian military aircraft between 2000 to 2016
Ref: RAF FOI 2017/1884 PDF, 112KB
Report on training injuries at the Otterburn Military Camp from 2014 to 2016
Ref: Army Ref: FOI2017/01316/78305/06/01 PDF, 91.2KB
Terms of engagement for the army
Ref: Army FOI2017/01547/13/3/78302 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages
Statistics on the number of service personnel leaving the UK armed forces during October 2016
Ref: Defence Statistic FOI2016 12137 PDF, 3.42MB
Report on top 20 companies awarded non-competitive contracts by the MOD during 2015 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12327 PDF, 143KB
Report on the number of service personel who left the armed forcse over the last 5 years
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI 2016 12354 PDF, 451KB
Statistics on the number of armed forces personnel deployable or identified with medical conditions since 2012
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI12016/12461 PDF, 478KB
Report on the number of armed forces personnel discharged due to carpal tunnel syndrome from 2009 to 2012
Ref: HOCS FOI1206/12724 PDF, 486KB
Ministry of Defence (MOD) policy on Northern Ireland resident's supplement
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/08263 PDF, 318KB, 3 pages
RAF organisational structure of artillery and squadrons
Ref: RAF FOI2016/08761 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Sexual offence allegations 2010 to 2015
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11495 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Ministry of Defence (MOD) senior staff roles and salaries 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11523 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
British Armed Forces failed drugs test and dismissals between 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11725 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Published: 14 March 2017
From: Ministry of Defence