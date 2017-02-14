  1. Home

FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
First published:
14 February 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 13 February 2017.

Documents

Information on staff employed but not yet operational due to medical reasons

Ref: Army FOI2016/12726 PDF, 27.2KB

Information on personnel who attended and passed the Royal Artillery's Gunnery Careers Course between 2010 and 2016

Ref: Army FOI2016/12735 PDF, 401KB

Data on Royal Artillery personnel career progression 2012 to 2016

Ref: Army FOI2016/12734 PDF, 491KB

Data on Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) personnel career progression covering 1999 to 2016

Ref: Army FOI2016/12722 PDF, 158KB

Number of security breaches recorded at Otterburn base 2012 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00169 PDF, 28.4KB

Third parties who have purchased data from Ministry of Defence Police for financial year 2015 to 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12684 PDF, 35.3KB

Number of sexual offences that have been resolved through Community Resolution Orders in 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12708 PDF, 32.4KB

Data on the number and type of cars owned by Ministry of Defence Police and how cars are decommissioned

Ref: MDP FOI2016/12725 PDF, 39.2KB

Number of hoax calls reported by Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) 2014 to 2016 and MDP's response to these calls

Ref: MDP FOI 2017/00362 PDF, 36.8KB

Number Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft launches for Operation Azotize Baltic Air Policing 1 May to 31 August 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2016/12052 PDF, 52.8KB

Request for information on burying cattle that may have foot and mouth disease on military ranges

Ref: DIO FOI2017/12456 PDF, 58.9KB

Information on suppliers involved in building or extension of single occupancy cabin blocks for ratings and officers

Ref: DIO FOI2016/011134 PDF, 278KB

Request for information of MOD land and property available for sale

Ref: DOI FOI2017/00582 PDF, 52.3KB

Lease, memorandum of understanding and deed of surrender for Chalgrove airfield

Ref: DIO FOI 2016/07538 PDF, 1.14MB

Career projection for new entrants and Sergeants with 8 years length of service in the Weapons System Operator (Crewman) trade

Ref: RAF 2016/09813 PDF, 246KB

Number of service personnel (officer and other ranks) current serving with and discharged due to Type 1 Diabetes

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00077 PDF, 847KB

Number of serving personnel who are served by and are using south central and south west Departments of Community Mental Health

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00075 PDF, 152KB

Number of serving personnel suicides and open verdict deaths and the number of UAV or non-UAV (Unmanned Air Vehicle) personnel with initial assessments of PTSD 2011 to 2015

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00073 PDF, 508KB

Martial status of current serving personnel deployed to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan from April 2007

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI 2016/12100 PDF, 151KB

RAF Annual Compendium of Manpower Statistics 2015

Ref: RAF FOI2016/09866 PDF, 6.98MB

Request for National Security Vetting (NSV) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09975 PDF, 90KB

No information held on urine testing during medical exams for Army Development and Selection Centres (ADSC) selection events

Ref: Army FOI2017/00776 PDF, 86.6KB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 13 February 2017.

Document information

Published: 14 February 2017

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017