FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2017
Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
14 February 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 13 February 2017.
Documents
Information on staff employed but not yet operational due to medical reasons
Ref: Army FOI2016/12726 PDF, 27.2KB
Information on personnel who attended and passed the Royal Artillery's Gunnery Careers Course between 2010 and 2016
Ref: Army FOI2016/12735 PDF, 401KB
Data on Royal Artillery personnel career progression 2012 to 2016
Ref: Army FOI2016/12734 PDF, 491KB
Data on Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) personnel career progression covering 1999 to 2016
Ref: Army FOI2016/12722 PDF, 158KB
Number of security breaches recorded at Otterburn base 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00169 PDF, 28.4KB
Third parties who have purchased data from Ministry of Defence Police for financial year 2015 to 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12684 PDF, 35.3KB
Number of sexual offences that have been resolved through Community Resolution Orders in 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12708 PDF, 32.4KB
Data on the number and type of cars owned by Ministry of Defence Police and how cars are decommissioned
Ref: MDP FOI2016/12725 PDF, 39.2KB
Number of hoax calls reported by Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) 2014 to 2016 and MDP's response to these calls
Ref: MDP FOI 2017/00362 PDF, 36.8KB
Number Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft launches for Operation Azotize Baltic Air Policing 1 May to 31 August 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2016/12052 PDF, 52.8KB
Request for information on burying cattle that may have foot and mouth disease on military ranges
Ref: DIO FOI2017/12456 PDF, 58.9KB
Information on suppliers involved in building or extension of single occupancy cabin blocks for ratings and officers
Ref: DIO FOI2016/011134 PDF, 278KB
Request for information of MOD land and property available for sale
Ref: DOI FOI2017/00582 PDF, 52.3KB
Lease, memorandum of understanding and deed of surrender for Chalgrove airfield
Ref: DIO FOI 2016/07538 PDF, 1.14MB
Number of service personnel (officer and other ranks) current serving with and discharged due to Type 1 Diabetes
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00077 PDF, 847KB
Number of serving personnel who are served by and are using south central and south west Departments of Community Mental Health
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00075 PDF, 152KB
Number of serving personnel suicides and open verdict deaths and the number of UAV or non-UAV (Unmanned Air Vehicle) personnel with initial assessments of PTSD 2011 to 2015
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00073 PDF, 508KB
Martial status of current serving personnel deployed to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan from April 2007
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI 2016/12100 PDF, 151KB
RAF Annual Compendium of Manpower Statistics 2015
Ref: RAF FOI2016/09866 PDF, 6.98MB
Request for National Security Vetting (NSV) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09975 PDF, 90KB
No information held on urine testing during medical exams for Army Development and Selection Centres (ADSC) selection events
Ref: Army FOI2017/00776 PDF, 86.6KB
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 13 February 2017.
14 February 2017