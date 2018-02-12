FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 February 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 February 2018
Documents
Information on telephone and network contracts for United Kingdom Hydrographic Office
Ref: UKHO 2017/13696 PDF, 89.9KB, 4 pages
Information on software used by media and communication teams in United Kingdom Hydrographic Office
Ref: UKHO 2017/13750 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information on mobile phone contracts for United Kingdom Hydrographic Office
Ref: UKHO 2018/00505 PDF, 84.8KB, 3 pages
RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) scrambles from 2013 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2018/00105 PDF, 97.1KB, 3 pages
Number of sexual harassment allegations against British Army from 2012 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/13528 PDF, 214KB, 4 pages
Information on plans to restrict public access to lands in Aldershot and District Military Land Byelaws 1976
Ref: DIO 2017/10672 PDF, 13.1MB, 31 pages
List of derelict or unused MOD buildings as of October 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/10686 PDF, 38.9KB, 3 pages
No information held on contracts on water bottles
Ref: DIO 2018/00132 PDF, 19.8KB, 2 pages
Documents relating to asbestos in RAF West Drayton between 1970 and 2008 and information on Base sale to Inland Developments in 2009
Ref: DIO 2017/09685 PDF, 19.7MB, 28 pages
Information regarding Carlett Park Petrol Storage Depot
Ref: DIO 2017/13718 PDF, 29.1KB, 2 pages
Career Projection for a New Entrant into the Gunner trade
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12136 PDF, 402KB, 3 pages
Career Projection for a New Entrant into the Logistics (Chef), logistics (Caterer) and Logistics (Supplier) trades
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13014 PDF, 375KB, 3 pages
Insight data for HM Armed Forces Facebook page from October to December 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 PDF, 83KB, 2 pages
Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page
Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB
Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page for video posts
Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 540KB
Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page for all posts
Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 142KB
MOD Police spending on computers and laptops from 2013 to October 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/12947 PDF, 33.2KB, 2 pages
MOD Police arrests for supplying drugs from 2013 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/13716 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages
Information on breaches of Standing Orders British Forces Germany (SO BFG) 3213 from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Army 2018/01024 PDF, 23.3MB, 1160 pages
Details
