FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 February 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 February 2018

Published 12 February 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information on telephone and network contracts for United Kingdom Hydrographic Office

Ref: UKHO 2017/13696 PDF, 89.9KB, 4 pages

Information on software used by media and communication teams in United Kingdom Hydrographic Office

Ref: UKHO 2017/13750 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information on mobile phone contracts for United Kingdom Hydrographic Office

Ref: UKHO 2018/00505 PDF, 84.8KB, 3 pages

RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) scrambles from 2013 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2018/00105 PDF, 97.1KB, 3 pages

Number of sexual harassment allegations against British Army from 2012 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/13528 PDF, 214KB, 4 pages

Information on plans to restrict public access to lands in Aldershot and District Military Land Byelaws 1976

Ref: DIO 2017/10672 PDF, 13.1MB, 31 pages

List of derelict or unused MOD buildings as of October 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/10686 PDF, 38.9KB, 3 pages

No information held on contracts on water bottles

Ref: DIO 2018/00132 PDF, 19.8KB, 2 pages

Documents relating to asbestos in RAF West Drayton between 1970 and 2008 and information on Base sale to Inland Developments in 2009

Ref: DIO 2017/09685 PDF, 19.7MB, 28 pages

Information regarding Carlett Park Petrol Storage Depot

Ref: DIO 2017/13718 PDF, 29.1KB, 2 pages

Career Projection for a New Entrant into the Gunner trade

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/12136 PDF, 402KB, 3 pages

Career Projection for a New Entrant into the Logistics (Chef), logistics (Caterer) and Logistics (Supplier) trades

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/13014 PDF, 375KB, 3 pages

Insight data for HM Armed Forces Facebook page from October to December 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 PDF, 83KB, 2 pages

Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page

Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB

Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page for video posts

Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 540KB

Facebook insight data for UK Armed Forces page for all posts

Ref: HOCS 2018/00953 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 142KB

MOD Police spending on computers and laptops from 2013 to October 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/12947 PDF, 33.2KB, 2 pages

MOD Police arrests for supplying drugs from 2013 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/13716 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages

Information on breaches of Standing Orders British Forces Germany (SO BFG) 3213 from 2010 to 2017

Ref: Army 2018/01024 PDF, 23.3MB, 1160 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 February 2018

Published 12 February 2018