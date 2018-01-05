FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 1 January 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 01 January 2018
Information regarding Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS)
Ref: HOCS 2017/09876 PDF, 180KB, 5 pages
Career projection for named ranks within the navy
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09010 PDF, 498KB, 4 pages
Request named documents relating to army equipment
Ref: DE&S 2017/10573 PDF, 8.75MB, 345 pages
Request number of personnel in RAF Aircrew Training Pipeline broken down by ranks for financial years 2015 to 2018
Ref: RAF 2017/06564 PDF, 234KB, 5 pages
Information on statistics of women at RAF Benson
Ref: RAF 2017/09053 PDF, 181KB, 3 pages
Copy of High Wycombe Station Safety, Health and Environmental Advisor (SSHEA) duties
Ref: RAF 2017/10208 PDF, 350KB, 6 pages
Copy of named presentations used in service law training
Ref: RAF 2017/07960 PDF, 13.3MB, 51 pages
Break down of costs relating to Royal Air Force Air Cadets from financial years 2014 to 2018
Ref: RAF 2017/09733 PDF, 412KB, 7 pages
List of all MOD schools
Ref: Army 2017/11487 PDF, 175KB, 3 pages
Information on the enrolment of Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve Training Branch and the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (UAS)
Ref: RAF 2017/11300 PDF, 207KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police Instructors
Ref: MDP 2017/11070 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
List of United Kingdom Hydrographic Office’s external expenditure of contracts over £10,000
Ref: UKHO 2017/11609 PDF, 122KB, 1 page
Staff and recruitment costs at United Kingdom Hydrographic Office from October 2016 to September 2017
Ref: UKHO 2017/10294 PDF, 101KB, 1 page
Information on Regular Trained Royal Navy personnel medically downgraded at 1 September 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/10599 PDF, 687KB, 3 pages
Number of UK armed forces personnel with read code for autism or Asperger’s Syndrome as at 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/10667 PDF, 348KB, 2 pages
Information on US Military and civilian personnel and equipment at RAF Menwith Hill
Ref: RAF 2017/11669 PDF, 39.5KB, 2 pages
Number of soldiers that joined the army from registered address in Scotland for financial years 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/10087 PDF, 317KB, 3 pages
Information on and costs of VIP fights by Voyager ZZ336
Ref: RAF 2017/09126 PDF, 90.7KB, 3 pages
Information on number of MOD Police vacancies as of 13 October 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/11675 PDF, 37.8KB, 3 pages
Request details of campaign medal entitlement for named deceased individual
Ref: HOCS 2017/11298 PDF, 66.6KB, 2 pages
Information relating to named job vacancies
Ref: HOCS 2017/11293 PDF, 75.3KB, 3 pages
Information on crimes committed between 20 December to 3 January for years 2014 to 2015, 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/11220 PDF, 240KB, 4 pages
Information on surplus equipment and vehicles for disposal from Cyprus
Ref: DE&S 2017/11420 PDF, 68.3KB, 2 pages
Documents relating to hearing loss from military helicopters
Ref: Army 2017/10455 PDF, 15.1MB, 90 pages
Information on training personnel in the armed forces from 31 March 2013 to 30 September 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/10866 PDF, 619KB, 4 pages
Number of serving personnel with Type 1 diabetes as of 1 October 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/10877 PDF, 268KB, 4 pages
Information on contracts for communications within United Kingdom Hydrographic Office
Ref: UKHO 2017/11610 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Number of sexual offences reported to MOD Police under named sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003
Ref: MDP 2017/11677 PDF, 286KB, 3 pages
Total costs of operating an Official Service Residence for financial years 2012 to October 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/08815 PDF, 1.07MB, 2 pages
Disposal process for surplus weapons
Ref: DE&S 2017/10368 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages
Number of soldiers under and over 18 years old completed Phase 2 training
Ref: Army 2017/11603 PDF, 182KB, 2 pages
Number of flying hours for named aircrafts for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/11484 PDF, 59.5KB, 2 pages
Track miles for named vehicles from financial year 2013 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11486 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages
Admiralty Interview Board (AIB) Pilot Observer scores
Ref: Navy 2017/11837 PDF, 95.1KB, 2 pages
Information on the involvement of Royal Navy in Falklands from 14 June 1982 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/12178 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Information on US Coastguard working with Royal Navy in 2016 and 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/12608 PDF, 74.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding deployment of troops to Baltic States for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence
Ref: Army 2017/11679 PDF, 450KB, 2 pages
No information held on 11th Battle Training School at Baliol School, Sedburgh during Second World War
Ref: Army 2017/13066 PDF, 426KB, 2 pages
Career projection for a Flight Lieutenant in the Pilot Brach with 13 years length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09702 PDF, 378KB, 3 pages
Number of personnel in RAF as of 1 January from 2008 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09788 PDF, 251KB, 2 pages
Information on number of MOD Police officers investigated for disciplinary and criminal offences in 2017 as of 4 December 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/12388 PDF, 216KB, 4 pages
Number of incidents MOD Police have responded to relating to YouTube from 2014 to 2016
Ref: MDP 2017/13017 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Career projection for a Sergeant in the Gunner Trade with 13 years length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08986 PDF, 422KB, 3 pages
Career Projection for a female New Entrant into Ground Branch Officer Cadre
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09198 PDF, 397KB, 3 pages
Information relating to Warthogs and the MOD core equipment programme
Ref: Ministry of Defence PDF, 686KB, 4 pages
