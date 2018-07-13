FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 9 July 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 9 July 2018

Published 13 July 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Copy of Merlin 2.0

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 PDF, 44.5KB, 1 page

Merlin 2.0 attachment 1

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.7MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 2

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.9MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 3

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.1MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 4

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.2MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 5

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.79MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 6

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.26MB

Merlin 2.0 attachment 7

Ref: DE&S 2018/08332 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.76MB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 9 July 2018

Published 13 July 2018

Related content