FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 09 April 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 09 April 2018
Documents
Information on suppliers for military clothing and equipment trialled in PECOC programme
Ref: DE&S 2018/03829 PDF, 57.4KB, 2 pages
Breakdown of hate crimes from 2008 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/03937 PDF, 328KB, 4 pages
Number of FOIs answered by MOD Police with named exemptions from 1 January 2014 to 16 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/03933 PDF, 262KB, 3 pages
Number of behaviour incidents in MOD Police since The Code of Ethics published in July 2014
Ref: MDP 2018/04117 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Costs of UK troops in Estonia and Germany in financial year 2017 to 2018 as of 8 February 2018
Ref: Army 2018/01993 PDF, 580KB, 2 pages
Information on applicants for Specialist Aviator pathway (Full Commission Stage, Aviator) from 2013 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2018/02201 PDF, 107KB, 4 pages
Information on Air Engineering Professional Command Selection Board (PCSB) process
Ref: Navy 2018/02188 PDF, 1.04MB, 42 pages
Link to United Kingdom Hydrographic Office Annual Reports and Accounts
Ref: UKHO 2018/04656 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages
No information held on data held by Department for International Trade
Ref: HOCS 2018/02494 PDF, 394KB, 2 pages
Breakdown of civilian staff dismissed from MOD from financial year 2015 and 2016 to 2017 and 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/03446 PDF, 512KB, 4 pages
Information on rights to appeal under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS)
Ref: HOCS 2018/00134 PDF, 373KB, 2 pages
Information and medical credentials on named individual
Ref: HOCS 2018/03375 PDF, 1.61MB, 2 pages
Correspondence between Military Aviation Authority and Civil Aviation Authority regarding the use of military aerodromes
Ref: DSA 2017/13752/13418 PDF, 23.2MB, 44 pages
Number of UK Armed Forces personnel medically discharged in relation to spinal injuries between 2001 and 2014
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/00971 PDF, 604KB, 3 pages
Number of UK Armed Forces Personnel by Medical Deployment Standard and Service as at 1 January 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/02760 PDF, 440KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD contracts with Team Leidos
Ref: DE&S 2018/04252 PDF, 85.9KB, 2 pages
Links to Queen’s Regulations for navy and army, and copies of Ceremonial for The Army (2017) and Drill Manual 2017
Ref: Army 2018/03287 PDF, 28MB, 491 pages
Details
