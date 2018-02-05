FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 05 February 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 05 February 2018
Documents
Information regarding Taylor Wimpey and land at Howe Barracks
Ref: DIO 2017/12503 PDF, 972KB, 2 pages
Information on drinking water at St Mawgan
Ref: DIO 2017/13333 PDF, 997KB, 2 pages
Information on new fencing at Ash Ranges and at Deepcut
Ref: DIO 2017/12886 PDF, 982KB, 2 pages
Information on government property for sale or rent
Ref: DIO 2017/11868 PDF, 912KB, 2 pages
Information on grouse shooting at named locations
Ref: DIO 2017/11761 PDF, 11.8MB, 25 pages
Request copies of water test results for RAF St. Mawgan from 2004 to 2014
Ref: DIO 2017/11491 PDF, 2.5MB, 574 pages
Information on payments made to MOD from Surrey Hills Gliding Club regarding RAF Kenley
Ref: DIO 2017/11422 PDF, 5.22MB, 9 pages
Information on new fencing at Deepcut
Ref: DIO 2017/10597 PDF, 938KB, 2 pages
List of suppliers and sub-contractors to Hill Partnerships involved with new Military Houses in Tidworth
Ref: DIO 2017/11297 PDF, 1.03MB, 3 pages
Request named manuals for Harley Davidson MT 360 dispatch Rider Motorcycle
Ref: DE&S 2017/13198 PDF, 14.2MB, 419 pages
Information on clothing used by UK Armed Forces
Ref: DE&S 2017/00437 PDF, 63.3KB, 2 pages
Information on the de-establishment of Director Army Medical Services position
Ref: Army 2018/00387 PDF, 591KB, 2 pages
Information on number of ATM raids from financial years 2012 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/00916 PDF, 152KB, 3 pages
Request medal entitlements for named individuals
Ref: HOCS 2017/13305 PDF, 63.2KB, 2 pages
Clarification request (please see FOI 2017/13311 below)
Ref: DIO 2017/11780 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Financial cost for backlog on electrical sub-systems on the MOD Estate
Ref: DIO 2017/13311 PDF, 873KB, 2 pages
Broken down cost of MOD total legal spend for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09825 PDF, 266KB, 5 pages
Number of Crown Use authorisations given to MOD from 2013 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/13489 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Data on UK Armed Forces Biannual Diversity Statistics report November 2016 and UK Defence Personnel Statistics briefing paper June 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11405 PDF, 524KB, 4 pages
Statistics on UK Armed Forces personnel with PTSD and deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan from 2007 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/11355 PDF, 669KB, 3 pages
Information on printing and digital solutions at United Kingdom Hydrographic Office for 2017
Ref: UKHO 2018/00903 PDF, 236KB, 3 pages
Information on Leidos contract Logistic Commodities and Services (Transformation)
Ref: DE&S 2017/12942 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 05 February 2018