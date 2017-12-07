FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 04 December 2017

Ministry of Defence
7 December 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 04 December 2017.

Documents

Safety data sheets for aviation turbine fuel FSII (AVTUR)

Ref: HOCS 2017/08652 PDF, 1.92MB, 6 pages

Information on Royal Navy Marine Enforcement Officers involvement in slavery in fishing

Ref: Navy 2017/11034 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages

Number of South Atlantic Medals without rosette issued as at 3 November 2017

Ref: DBS 2017/11071 PDF, 35.2KB, 1 page

No information held on Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees regarding Subject Access Requests from 2014 to 2016

Ref: DBS 2017/10393 PDF, 57.2KB, 2 pages

Request copy of results from Stress Indicator Survey by Institute of Naval Medical conducted between 22 May and 19 June 2017

Ref: Army 2017/11246 PDF, 1.15MB, 6 pages

Request copies of sorties for specified areas from 1961 to 1980

Ref: HOCS 2017/11113 PDF, 766KB, 6 pages

Training pipeline for a Royal Navy Logistics Officer from named ranks

Ref: Navy 2017/11468 PDF, 70.1KB, 2 pages

Information on number of cannabis arrests from 2013 to November 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/10424 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages

Request information on the sales of all Land Rover 130 Ambulances

Ref: DE&S 2017/11230 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages

Number of police dogs in MOD Police force for financial years 2012 to 1 October 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/11482 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Request type of software’s used by MOD Police as of November 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/10666 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Request flying hours for named aircrafts from 2005 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/11485 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages

Request information relating to Disposal database: House of Commons report July 2017 on GOV.uk

Ref: DIO 2017/09428 PDF, 1.64MB, 3 pages

Information relating to sewage charges applied to private properties in Wyton on Hill estate

Ref: DIO 2017/09901 PDF, 993KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the land surrounding RAF Brize Norton

Ref: DIO 2017/09898 PDF, 1020KB, 2 pages

Information regarding accommodation in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire

Ref: DIO 2017/10086 PDF, 921KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Service Family Accommodation in Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth

Ref: DIO 2017/10164 PDF, 1.36MB, 3 pages

Profit made by MOD on sale of buildings and land for financial years 2012 to 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/10200 PDF, 876KB, 2 pages

Information relating to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Pay

Ref: Army 2017/10381 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages

Information on CEAFAR radar for British Navy ships

Ref: Navy 2017/11337 PDF, 60.2KB, 2 pages

No information held on asbestos documentation on Royal Ordinance Factory, Bishopston

Ref: DIO 2017/10520 PDF, 864KB, 2 pages

Number of uniformed photographers broken down by service and rank as of 1 September 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09371 PDF, 247KB, 2 pages

Information on statistics for Platoon Sergeants Battle Course and Section Commanders Battle Course from January 2013 to 3 November 2017

Ref: Army 2017/11068 PDF, 165KB, 2 pages

Number of MOD Police officers with criminal convictions

Ref: MDP 2017/11211 PDF, 265KB, 4 pages

