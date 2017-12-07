FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 04 December 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 04 December 2017.
Documents
Safety data sheets for aviation turbine fuel FSII (AVTUR)
Ref: HOCS 2017/08652 PDF, 1.92MB, 6 pages
Information on Royal Navy Marine Enforcement Officers involvement in slavery in fishing
Ref: Navy 2017/11034 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Number of South Atlantic Medals without rosette issued as at 3 November 2017
Ref: DBS 2017/11071 PDF, 35.2KB, 1 page
No information held on Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees regarding Subject Access Requests from 2014 to 2016
Ref: DBS 2017/10393 PDF, 57.2KB, 2 pages
Request copy of results from Stress Indicator Survey by Institute of Naval Medical conducted between 22 May and 19 June 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11246 PDF, 1.15MB, 6 pages
Request copies of sorties for specified areas from 1961 to 1980
Ref: HOCS 2017/11113 PDF, 766KB, 6 pages
Training pipeline for a Royal Navy Logistics Officer from named ranks
Ref: Navy 2017/11468 PDF, 70.1KB, 2 pages
Information on number of cannabis arrests from 2013 to November 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/10424 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
Request information on the sales of all Land Rover 130 Ambulances
Ref: DE&S 2017/11230 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages
Number of police dogs in MOD Police force for financial years 2012 to 1 October 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/11482 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Request type of software’s used by MOD Police as of November 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/10666 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Request flying hours for named aircrafts from 2005 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/11485 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages
Request information relating to Disposal database: House of Commons report July 2017 on GOV.uk
Ref: DIO 2017/09428 PDF, 1.64MB, 3 pages
Information relating to sewage charges applied to private properties in Wyton on Hill estate
Ref: DIO 2017/09901 PDF, 993KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the land surrounding RAF Brize Norton
Ref: DIO 2017/09898 PDF, 1020KB, 2 pages
Information regarding accommodation in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire
Ref: DIO 2017/10086 PDF, 921KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Service Family Accommodation in Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth
Ref: DIO 2017/10164 PDF, 1.36MB, 3 pages
Profit made by MOD on sale of buildings and land for financial years 2012 to 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/10200 PDF, 876KB, 2 pages
Information relating to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Pay
Ref: Army 2017/10381 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages
Information on CEAFAR radar for British Navy ships
Ref: Navy 2017/11337 PDF, 60.2KB, 2 pages
No information held on asbestos documentation on Royal Ordinance Factory, Bishopston
Ref: DIO 2017/10520 PDF, 864KB, 2 pages
Number of uniformed photographers broken down by service and rank as of 1 September 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/09371 PDF, 247KB, 2 pages
Information on statistics for Platoon Sergeants Battle Course and Section Commanders Battle Course from January 2013 to 3 November 2017
Ref: Army 2017/11068 PDF, 165KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD Police officers with criminal convictions
Ref: MDP 2017/11211 PDF, 265KB, 4 pages
